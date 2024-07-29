July, 29 2024, 07:53am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Suzanne Adely suzanne.adely@gmail.com
Suzanne Adely suzanne.adely@gmail.com
Ken Montenegro kmontenegro@comeuppance.net
National Lawyers Guild electoral observers praise fairness, transparency of Venezuelan election process; condemn the U.S. backed opposition’s refusal to accept the outcome of democratic election
CARACAS, Venezuela
A delegation of five election observers from the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) monitored the presidential elections in Venezuela that took place on July 28, 2024. The delegation observed a transparent, fair voting process with scrupulous attention to legitimacy, access to the polls, and pluralism.
Despite the soundness of the electoral process, the U.S. backed opposition, with support from an anti-Maduro western press, has refused to accept the results, undermining the stability of Venezuela’s democracy. The president of the Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, called upon the attorney general to investigate the attacks on the electoral transmission system. The delegation strongly condemns these attacks on the electoral system as well as the role of the US in undermining the democratic process.
The official election results were announced shortly after 12 am on July 29: President Nicolas Maduro has been re-elected with a 51.2% share of the vote; his leading challenger, Edmundo Gonzales, took 44.2% of the vote, with turnout approximately 59% throughout the country with a voting electorate of over 21.3 million people.
The delegation visited several polling sites in Caracas and La Guaira and shared notes and information with the 910 electoral observers present from 95 countries and many organizations, including the Carter Center, the United Nations, the African Union and the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts (CEELA).
“The Venezuelan elections today were not only fair and transparent but also represented an example of popular civic participation. Their successful outcome is a triumph for the Venezuelan people, especially considering the level of US interference and attempted sabotage of the democratic process, particularly through sanctions and coercive economic measures aimed at producing ‘regime change’ in Venezuela,” said Suzanne Adely, President of the NLG and a member of the delegation.
During the delegation’s visits to polling sites, members spoke freely with voters, including supporters of both the government and the opposition. We found that voters across the board expressed strong confidence in the electoral system and did not note any problems or hindrances to casting their ballots.
The electoral system was highly transparent and well-facilitated, overseen by the Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), the fifth branch of the Venezuelan government, which manages the electoral process. The voting system in Venezuela, dubbed “the best in the world” by former US President Jimmy Carter, ensures both access to the polls and clear identification of voters, promoting a secure system that inspires confidence in the Venezuelan public. Notably, Venezuelans cast both an electronic vote and a printed paper ballot in order to verify electoral totals, a check that is performed automatically at 54% of polling locations, chosen at random. The machines and electoral processes functioned properly at each of the polling sites visited by the delegation.
The high level of security at the polls is combined with a commitment to accessibility for all Venezuelan citizens, the delegation observed. People with disabilities, small children and the elderly may access their polling station through fast-track lines. For people with special needs who require physical assistance to cast their votes, there is also a system called “assisted voting” that allows voters to either bring a family member or the president of the voting station into the voting booth to assist with the process, and the delegation witnessed two examples of assisted voting throughout the day.
Any difficulties that we witnessed at the polls were normal and routine in all electoral systems. At the majority of polling sites we visited, wait times were relatively low (under 5 minutes) throughout the day, although there were surges in turnout leading to longer waits at times. Those with special needs were accommodated through a fast-track line. Longer and shorter wait times at the polls took place across neighborhoods and, when there were longer lines, the delegation did not witness any participants that decided not to vote due to waits.
The delegation underlined its absolute rejection of claims of fraud being promulgated by the U.S backed opposition, right wing forces in the region including the Lima group, U.S. officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Western media.
The delegation has produced a brief and thorough report (forthcoming at nlginternational.org) expanding on the election process as well as attempts to interfere by the opposition, the United States government and Western media. “It's imperative that we act in solidarity to protect democracy and the sovereignty of this Caribbean nation, reject U.S. imperialist intervention in Venezuela, and call for an end to US sanctions and blockades,” said Adely.
The National Lawyers Guild has previously monitored Venezuelan elections in 2021, 2015 and 2013, and co-organized a fact-finding trip in 2023 to monitor the effects of sanctions on the country.
The National Lawyers Guild, whose membership includes lawyers, legal workers, jailhouse lawyers, and law students, was formed in 1937 as the United States’ first racially-integrated bar association to advocate for the protection of constitutional, human and civil rights.
The National Lawyers Guild (NLG) works to promote human rights and the rights of ecosystems over property interests. It was founded in 1937 as the first national, racially-integrated bar association in the U.S.(212) 679-5100
LATEST NEWS
'Cruel and Dangerous': Netanyahu Delays Evacuation of Sick Children From Gaza
"This evacuation delay once more exposes Israel's disregard for the lives of children and innocent civilians in Gaza," said Physicians for Human Rights–Israel. "Vengeance is not a legitimate policy."
Jul 29, 2024
News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly delayed a planned transfer of wounded and sick Palestinian children from Gaza to the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for a rocket attack in the occupied Golan Heights over the weekend that killed a dozen kids.
"The immense grief over the 12 children killed in Majdal Shams must not be exploited for cynical political moves. Endangering sick Gazan children won't bring back those lost," the group wrote on social media. "Following Israel's destruction of Gaza's healthcare system, PHRI has been advocating and taking legal action to force Israel to establish procedures for evacuating thousands of sick and wounded Gazans requiring medical care not available locally."
"This evacuation delay once more exposes Israel's disregard for the lives of children and innocent civilians in Gaza," PHRI added. "Vengeance is not a legitimate policy."
Gaza children have been devastated by Israel's nearly 10-month war on the besieged Palestinian enclave. Israeli forces have killed more than 14,000 Palestinian children in Gaza since October, and tens of thousands more are wounded or missing.
Noa Landau, Haaretz's deputy editor-in-chief, wrote Monday that Netanyahu's order delaying the evacuation of ill and injured kids from Gaza was "miserable" and "stupid."
"Harming children to avenge the blood of other children," she added.
In the wake of the rocket attack in the Golan Heights on Saturday, Israel "struck Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanon," according toThe Washington Post, intensifying fears of an all-out regional war.
The Biden administration, which has aided Israel's assault on Gaza with military and diplomatic support, warned the Israeli government that "the situation would likely spiral out of control" if it bombs Lebanon's capital in response to the Golan Heights attack, Axiosreported Sunday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly delayed a planned transfer of wounded and sick Palestinian children from Gaza to the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for a rocket attack in the occupied Golan Heights over the weekend that killed a dozen kids.
The Israeli newspaper Haaretzreported that Netanyahu ordered the postponement of the operation on Sunday "due to" the deadly rocket attack, which Israel blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanon-based militant group denied responsibility.
The delayed plan, according to Haaretz, involved "evacuating patients from Gaza for treatment in the United Arab Emirates via Ramon Airport near Eilat in southern Israel."
"The World Health Organization (WHO) was to manage the evacuation, including patient triage, coordination with the [Israel Defense Forces], and funding transportation from Gaza to Ramon Airport," the newspaper added. "A plane carrying approximately 250 patients was scheduled to depart Israel on Sunday."
Physicians for Human Rights–Israel (PHRI) denounced Netanyahu's decision to postpone the transfer as "cruel and dangerous."
"The immense grief over the 12 children killed in Majdal Shams must not be exploited for cynical political moves. Endangering sick Gazan children won't bring back those lost," the group wrote on social media. "Following Israel's destruction of Gaza's healthcare system, PHRI has been advocating and taking legal action to force Israel to establish procedures for evacuating thousands of sick and wounded Gazans requiring medical care not available locally."
"This evacuation delay once more exposes Israel's disregard for the lives of children and innocent civilians in Gaza," PHRI added. "Vengeance is not a legitimate policy."
Gaza children have been devastated by Israel's nearly 10-month war on the besieged Palestinian enclave. Israeli forces have killed more than 14,000 Palestinian children in Gaza since October, and tens of thousands more are wounded or missing.
Noa Landau, Haaretz's deputy editor-in-chief, wrote Monday that Netanyahu's order delaying the evacuation of ill and injured kids from Gaza was "miserable" and "stupid."
"Harming children to avenge the blood of other children," she added.
In the wake of the rocket attack in the Golan Heights on Saturday, Israel "struck Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanon," according toThe Washington Post, intensifying fears of an all-out regional war.
The Biden administration, which has aided Israel's assault on Gaza with military and diplomatic support, warned the Israeli government that "the situation would likely spiral out of control" if it bombs Lebanon's capital in response to the Golan Heights attack, Axiosreported Sunday.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Israel's Gaza Onslaught Continues as Concerns Rise Over Escalation With Hezbollah
A barrage of Israeli strikes across Gaza killed many dozen Palestinians over the weekend, while a strike attributed to Hezbollah killed 12 children in Israeli-controlled territory.
Jul 28, 2024
News
Hezbollah is seen as far stronger and better equipped than Hamas, the Palestinian militant and political group which Israel is seeking to eliminate, following the group's massacre of more than 1,100 Israelis on October 7. Both groups are classified by the U.S. State Department as foreign terrorist organizations.
Israel's war in Gaza continued in full force on Saturday and Sunday, with at least 66 Palestinians killed in roughly the last 24 hours, as international attention shifted to concern about an all-out war with Lebanon following an attack on Israeli-controlled territory that killed 12 children, with international diplomats pushing for deescalation.
At least 66 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza in a 24-hour period, and another 241 were injured, the enclave's health ministry reported Sunday. Fifteen were also killed in strikes on Khan Younis that apparently weren't included in the 24-hour count, including a four-month-old girl, Al Jazeerareported.
The strikes in Gaza came as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a heavily armed militia and political party in Lebanon, intensified. A rocket attack on a soccer field in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, an Israeli-controlled territory, killed 12 children—the most deadly attack on Israeli-controlled land since October. The victims were Druze Arab; it's not clear from media reports if they were Israeli citizens.
Israel blamed Hezbollah for the attack, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was "every indication" that the group was behind it, though Hezbollah denied responsibility, which it hasn't done for previous strikes.
"Hezbollah will pay a heavy price, which it has not paid up to now," Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in an overnight statement.
The Israel-Hezbollah conflict, featuring cross-border strikes, has killed more than 500 since October, including more than 100 civilians, but has thus far remained relatively contained, with both sides saying that they are willing to engage in full-scale war but want to avoid it. About 100,000 people in Lebanon and 60,000 in Israel have been already displaced due to the strikes.
Hezbollah is seen as far stronger and better equipped than Hamas, the Palestinian militant and political group which Israel is seeking to eliminate, following the group's massacre of more than 1,100 Israelis on October 7. Both groups are classified by the U.S. State Department as foreign terrorist organizations.
Israel's conflicts with the two groups are related and ending one could help end the other. Hezbollah has said it would stop its attacks if a cease-fire in Gaza is reached.
Experts are calling on U.S. diplomats not just to diffuse Israel-Hezbollah tensions but also to use its leverage, as the main arms supplier and backer of Israel, to bring an end to the assault on Gaza.
"The U.S. administration has not done enough to [reach a ceasefire] in Gaza," Heiko Wimmen, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera on Sunday. "The incident in Majdal Shams is a potent reminder of why it is necessary to bring this unending conflict to an end."
For now, the violence continues on multiple fronts. An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians in the West Bank on Saturday and injured 28, according to Al Jazeera.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Trump Would Let Industry Sway PFAS Rules and Endanger Public Health, Experts Warn
"Basically the entire infrastructure of how the EPA considers science and develops rules is very much under attack," a nonprofit director said.
Jul 28, 2024
News
An unnamed EPA employee told the newspaper that a second Trump administration would seek to disempower agency experts and let political appointees make key regulatory decisions.
A second Trump administration would cripple the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ability to protect the public from toxic "forever chemicals," The Guardianreported Sunday, citing experts inside and outside the agency.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of about 16,000 synthetic compounds that break down only very slowly, have been linked to a wide array of serious medical conditions including cancer. The EPA under the Biden administration has instituted limits on PFAS levels in drinking water and other PFAS regulations that industry groups oppose.
Experts warn that allies of Republican nominee Donald Trump aim not just to roll back Biden-era regulations but fundamentally reshape the agency.
"Basically the entire infrastructure of how [the] EPA considers science and develops rules is very much under attack," Erik Olson, legislative director at the Natural Resource Defense Council, told The Guardian.
An unnamed EPA employee told the newspaper that a second Trump administration would seek to disempower agency experts and let political appointees make key regulatory decisions.
"They want a small group of 20 people making the rules, and the rest of the agency can go to hell as far as they care," said the EPA employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Project 2025, a roadmap for Republican governance produced by the right-wing Heritage Foundation, proposes deregulation of PFAS, narrowing the definition of the class of toxic compounds, and elimination of the EPA office that assesses chemicals' toxicity.
Project 2025, to the extent that it's known about, has proven unpopular with the American public, and Trump has tried to distance himself from the plan, but has close links to its authors, at least 140 of whom worked in the former president's administration.
Project 2025's proposals on forever chemicals are aligned with the aims of the American Chemistry Council, the fourth largest lobbying group in the country. During his first term, Trump appointed ACC leaders to key positions in the EPA, and critics of the former president argue that his second administration would be even more unabashedly pro-industry.
"The Trump administration learned some lessons and would be much more surgical and effective at affixation next time," the NRDC's Olson said.
The unnamed EPA employee said a Trump victory might even mean the abolishment of the EPA's entire Office of Research and Development.
ACC members 3M and DuPont developed PFAS in the mid-20th century and used them in a wide range of products, even with knowledge of their toxicity and the way that the accumulate in the human body, according to a series of exposés in recent years, notably by the journalist Sharon Lerner in her work at ProPublica and The Intercept. A recent article of Lerner's in The New Yorker showed that 3M long concealed the dangers of PFAS.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular