October, 17 2023, 10:58am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,info@jewishvoiceforpeace.org
Naomi Klein, thousands of American Jews to demand ceasefire on Capitol lawn Wednesday
Thousands of American Jews will hold a massive rally at the Capitol on Wednesday, calling on members of Congress to demand an immediate ceasefire, including supporting the “Ceasefire Now” resolution introduced on Monday, and for humanitarian assistance to be allowed to enter Gaza. On Wednesday, mass civil disobedience is also planned.
The protest comes on the heels of thousands of American Jews shutting down all eleven entrances to the White House on Monday to pressure Presiden Biden to support the measure, which led to over thirty arrests, including of descendants of Holocaust survivors.
“Since we were children, so many of us have told ourselves that we would not stand by if we were ever witnesses to genocidal violence. We told ourselves that we would raise our voices. We told ourselves we would put our bodies on the line. We pledged that such horrors would never again happen on our watch,” said author and activist Naomi Klein. “The ‘never again’ of our lifetimes is underway in Gaza right now. And we refuse to stand by and watch.”
“It has never been more important for Jews and all people in the U.S. to rise up with literally everything we have,” said Jay Saper of Jewish Voice for Peace, “the way that we would have wanted others to rise up for our ancestors.”
In the past week, Israel ordered 1.1 million Palestinians to flee their homes and dropped more bombs on Gaza than the US did in a year of war on Afghanistan.
“What we know from past Israeli state atrocities against Palestinians is that the bombs only stop once there is a sufficient mass outcry from the international community,” said Eliza Klein of Jewish Voice for Peace. “It’s on us to build that outcry — as fast as we possibly can.”
Speakers will include Naomi Klein and prominent voices in the Jewish and Palestinians communities.
Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.(510) 465-1777
LATEST NEWS
Greta Thunberg Arrested in Direct Action at Global Fossil Fuel Summit in London
"The elites of the Oil and Money Conference, they have no intention of transition," Thunberg said ahead of her arrest. "Their plan is to continue this destructive surge of profits. That is why we have to take direct action."
Oct 17, 2023
News
Shell reported nearly $40 billion in profits in 2022, its highest ever, while BP, which was also represented at the forum, reported a record $27.7 billion.
Climate leader Greta Thunberg was among at least 27 people arrested in London on Tuesday at a rally against the Energy Intelligence Forum, where fossil fuel CEOs rubbed elbows with policymakers including British Energy Minister Graham Stuart and, as one campaigner said, continued "hijacking our politics to keep us hooked on their dirty fuel."
Thunberg gathered with advocates from Fossil Free London, which organized the direct action, and others outside the Intercontinental Hotel for the first of three days of protests.
The forum—formerly known as the "Oil and Money Conference"—is taking place from October 17-19, with speakers including Shell CEO Wael Sawn and TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.
Campaigners chanted, "Oily money out" as the executives attended events that promised to ask questions such as, "Who will pay for the transition and how?" and discuss whether global climate summits such as the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference are "still relevant."
The oil giants are convening as U.K. households are struggling with "dramatic rises in food and energy costs," said Fossil Free London, with about one in five people in the country now living in poverty amid the cost-of-living crisis while fossil fuel companies report record-breaking profits.
"The people in power are knowingly leading us to the edge of the precipice," said Thunberg before what her fellow campaigners described as her violent arrest. "We cannot let this continue."
According to campaigner Joanna Warrington, Metropolitan Police officers were "pushing press, pushing people over, pushing everyone" when they began making arrests.
"'We were linking arms when the police forced their way in and singled out Greta," said Warrington. "She was dragged down the street at speed to a police van where they refused to say where she was being taken... She was searched by a male police officer as she was put into the back of a police van alone."
"The police are again doing the dirty work of the oil elite," she added. "Greta deserves better, the world deserves better, we all deserve better."
Hours before her arrest, Thunberg addressed her fellow protesters and warned the public not to be fooled by the climate and decarbonization pledges of companies like Shell, which announced this year it would not move forward with earlier plans to curb oil production.
"The elites of the Oil and Money Conference, they have no intention of transition," she said. "Their plan is to continue this destructive surge of profits. That is why we have to take direct action to stop this and to kick oily money out of politics."
Shell reported nearly $40 billion in profits in 2022, its highest ever, while BP, which was also represented at the forum, reported a record $27.7 billion.
As Fossil Free London noted, both companies signed major deals in the last two years with Infosys, an information technology firm founded by the father-in-law of Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. His party also received $4.2 million, or £3.5 million, from people and groups "linked to climate denial, fossil fuels, and high-pollution industries" in 2022.
The British government last month green-lit oil and gas drilling in Rosebank, the U.K.'s largest unused fossil fuel field, even as experts warned last month was the hottest September on record and scientists linked heatwaves, wildfires, and other extreme weather to fossil fuel extraction and planetary heating.
"We've all seen the floods and wildfires," said organizer Nuri Syed Corser at the rally on Tuesday. "We all know the climate crisis is a threat to our safety and our future. We know we must stop burning oil and gas. But the super-rich oil bosses in this hotel are hijacking our politics to keep us hooked on their dirty fuel. They are spending millions lobbying our politicians to water down climate policies."
"That's why so many people are here," Corser said, "to call out this corruption and get oily money out of our politics."
Keep ReadingShow Less
At Least 15 Journalists Have Been Killed in Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon Since War Began
"Journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties," said Sherif Mansour of the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Oct 17, 2023
News
Threats to journalists, particularly those working in Gaza, have intensified in recent days as the Israeli military has ramped up its airstrikes, which have killed more than 2,700 people and decimated the territory's civilian infrastructure, including its internet service and communication providers.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday that at least 15 reporters and photographers have been killed in the 10 days since Hamas' deadly attack on Israel, which the latter met with a massive bombing campaign in the occupied Gaza Strip.
Among the 15 journalists killed in just over a week of war, according to CPJ, 11 were Palestinian, three were Israeli, and one was Lebanese. CPJ published the names of the killed journalists on its website.
The list includes Salam Mema, a freelance journalist who served as head of the Women Journalists Committee at the Palestinian Media Assembly. She was killed by an Israeli airstrike that hit her home in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp.
Also on the list is Yaniv Zohar, an Israeli photographer who was killed during Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.
Issam Abdallah, a Beirut-based videographer for the Reuters and the one Lebanese journalist on the list, was killed by Israeli shelling near the Lebanon border. Abdallah was with other journalists who were "clearly identifiable" as members of the press, Reporters Without Borders said over the weekend.
"Journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties," Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in a statement. "Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heartbreaking conflict. All parties must take steps to ensure their safety."
CPJ said it is currently investigating more than 100 reports of additional journalists being "killed, missing, detained, or threatened" as they attempt to cover the devastating conflict, which has left thousands dead in Israel and Gaza and intensified the existing humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian enclave.
The group also said it is looking into reports of "damage to media offices and journalists' homes."
Threats to journalists, particularly those working in Gaza, have intensified in recent days as the Israeli military has ramped up its airstrikes, which have killed more than 2,700 people and decimated the territory's civilian infrastructure, including its internet service and communication providers.
"While major U.S. networks scrambled to ship star TV anchors to the relative safety of Israel, journalists within the 140-square-mile Gaza Strip are contending with a massive bombing campaign, electrical and internet outages, food and water shortages, and the psychological burden of reporting on the unfolding humanitarian crisis while living it themselves," The Washington Post's Laura Wagner reported Monday.
As Mondoweiss Gaza correspondent Tareq Hajjaj put it in a column on Sunday, "Every time I go into the field for work, I'm keenly aware that it feels like I'm taking a direct route to my own grave."
"I wear my vest with the word 'PRESS' emblazoned on it like a shield, and I cover my head with a blue helmet, thinking this will protect me, that I will be recognized as a journalist and spared Israel's missiles," Hajjaj wrote. "But it won't protect me. My colleagues are slain every day."
Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said in a statement that Israel's "indiscriminate response to the horrific massacre committed by Hamas" has put journalists and other civilians in the Gaza Strip at unacceptable risk.
"We solemnly call on the Israeli authorities to put an end to military practices that violate international law and result in the deaths of civilians, including journalists," said Deloire. "RSF calls on the parties involved to implement their obligations to protect journalists during conflicts, and on international institutions to ensure that these protection measures are respected."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Israeli Military Has Killed 1 Child in Gaza Every 15 Minutes: Rights Group
"Additional children are unaccounted for and missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings, indicating the true death toll is much higher," said Defense for Children International–Palestine.
Oct 17, 2023
News
Israel's relentless bombing campaign in the occupied Gaza Strip has killed more than 1,000 Palestinian children—roughly one every 15 minutes—since it began on October 7, according to the latest tally from Defense for Children International–Palestine.
Children have faced some of the most horrific impacts of Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza, where roughly half of the population is under the age of 18. Israel has dropped more than 6,000 bombs on Gaza—home to 2.3 million people—in the wake of Hamas' deadly attack.
Mohammad Abu Rukbeh, senior Gaza field researcher at DCIP, said in a statement Monday that "the repercussions of this war will not only affect the victims we have lost, some of which are still trapped under the rubble of their homes, and not only the residential areas that have been completely destroyed, including our own homes, but the psychological impact on us civilians and our children will be catastrophic."
Research released before Israel's latest bombardment of Gaza found that four out of five children in the Gaza Strip reported living with depression, grief, and fear amid a yearslong Israeli blockade and frequent outbreaks of deadly violence.
Israel's current military campaign in Gaza is its deadliest to date, and the unlawful total blockade it has imposed on the strip has further deprived children and the rest of the civilian population of food, fuel, electricity, and clean water. Some Gazans have resorted to drinking seawater and water contaminated by sewage, and hospital staff have reportedly had to drink from IV solution bags.
"Israeli authorities cut water supply to Gaza on October 9, and since then, all three water desalination plants in Gaza have been forced to cease operations," DCIP noted Monday, citing the United Nations. "Even though Israeli authorities claimed to resume water supply to southern Gaza yesterday, there is no electricity to operate water pumps, Israeli airstrikes have damaged many water lines, and very little water in Gaza is drinkable in the first place."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late Monday that Israel has agreed to develop a plan to let desperately needed humanitarian aid reach Gazans, but Israel has continued its destructive bombing campaign and refused to allow a ceasefire as civilians struggle to find safety in the besieged enclave.
Al Jazeerareported that more than 70 people were killed in their homes on Tuesday "after Israel conducted air raids on Gaza's Khan Younis, Rafah, and Deir el-Balah."
Last week, the Israeli military ordered the entire population of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south ahead of an expected ground invasion and was subsequently accused of bombing supposed "safe routes" that civilians were using to flee.
Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement Tuesday that "appalling reports that civilians attempting to relocate to southern Gaza were struck and killed by an explosive weapon must be independently and thoroughly investigated, as must all allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law."
"Those who managed to comply with the Israeli authorities' order to evacuate are now trapped in the south of the Gaza Strip, with scant shelter, fast-depleting food supplies, little or no access to clean water, sanitation, medicine, and other basic needs," said Shamdasani. "We echo the U.N. call for a humanitarian pause to enable aid delivery and to prevent further suffering and deaths of the already much beleaguered civilian population of Gaza. Urgent immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access needs to be ensured."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
Independent, nonprofit journalism needs your help.
Please Pitch In
Today!
Today!