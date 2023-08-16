August, 16 2023, 11:26am EDT
Movement Emerges to Condemn 'Unconscionable' Lawsuits to Stop Drug Price Negotiations Under Popular Legislation
As the Inflation Reduction Act turns one this week, a chorus of health advocacy groups and over 150,000 individuals are demanding that pharmaceutical executives withdraw their “unconscionable” lawsuits to block drug price negotiation provisions under the popular legislation.
Advocates will be gathering in Washington, D.C, New York City and Austin on August 16, – the one-year anniversary of President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act, – to deliver the letter and petitions from over a hundred thousand people demanding the companies drop the suits and instead lower their prices.
In Washington, D.C., groups will hold a press conference outside of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce offices, and in New York City, they will be rallying outside of the offices of Jones Day, the law firm representing Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb in their suits.
Additionally, Public Citizen, Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, Protect Our Care, Families USA and Doctors for America have filed an amicus brief supporting HHS' position that the motion for a preliminary injunction requested by the Chamber and the other plaintiffs in that case should be denied.
Meanwhile, in a new letter targeting the CEOs of Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma US, PhRMA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other chambers of commerce, health advocacy organizations cite how drug corporations routinely charge patients in the United States twice or more of what they charge patients in other large, wealthy countries – even in cases where U.S. taxpayers supported the drug’s development.
“Aging Americans and people with disabilities and chronic health conditions bear the brunt of these excessive prices. No one should have to go into debt, go without life-saving medicines or choose between prescriptions and other basic needs like groceries and rent,” notes the letter, organized by Public Citizen and signed by more than 70 local and national advocacy groups including Social Security Works, Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, Center for Popular Democracy.
"It’s a disgrace that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is fronting for Big Pharma against the interests of the mom-and-pop businesses it purports to represent,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen. “Patients, small businesses, large businesses, state and local governments, and the federal government all have a shared interest in curtailing Big Pharma price gouging, as the Inflation Reduction Act’s drug price negotiation provisions will do. It’s time for the U.S. Chamber – and Big Pharma – to drop their lawsuits against the IRA.”
“New Yorkers are fed up with being ripped off by drug corporations, and strongly support Medicare’s new drug price negotiation program created as part of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Mark Hannay, Director of Metro New York Health Care for All, and coordinator of Health Care for America Now’s New York State Network. “We call on these corporations to recognize political reality that their decades-long profiteering off patients across the US is over, and it’s now time to come to the table and negotiate lower prices. They’ll still make plenty of profits regardless, just as they do in other countries with national health programs.”
“Pharmaceutical corporations have long shown that they care about nothing but profits. So it is not surprising that they are attempting to use the courts to subvert the will of the people and block Medicare from using its bulk purchasing power to get better prices,” said Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works. “The law is incredibly clear, as is the will of the American people: Medicare drug price negotiations are legal and incredibly popular. Everybody wins except the greedy CEOs who see their drug price extortion rackets shut down.”
“The pharmaceutical industry could not win in Congress, so it now resorts to the courts to overturn the will of the people—80 percent of whom support direct Medicare negotiation. It’s Big Pharma and Big Business vs. patients and consumers” said Merith Basey, executive director of Patients For Affordable Drugs Now. “The truth is, implementation of Medicare negotiation is a desperately needed and long-awaited step to ensure millions of Americans obtain the medications they need at prices they can afford.”
“Drug companies’ greed knows no bounds,” said Leslie Dach, chair of Protect Our Care. “While Americans are cutting pills and skipping doses, pharmaceutical companies are putting all of their energy into suing the federal government to protect their ability to charge patients outrageous prices to pad their sky-high profits. Big drug companies spent record amounts on lobbying to kill the Inflation Reduction Act, and now they are doing everything in their power to stop the law from delivering lower costs to patients. The American people will suffer if drug companies get their way.”
"Seniors and people with disabilities on Medicare need lower drug prices now,” said Ady Barkan, Co Executive Director of Be A Hero. “The Inflation Reduction Act passed last year gave Medicare the ability to negotiate pricing for a modest number of prescription drugs. But Big Pharma's insatiable appetite for profit above all else is shameful. Today, we join with other movement allies to demand that they drop their lawsuits and lower their prices now."
“So many of our people are rationing medications and choosing between needed care and other life necessities like housing and food,” said Analilia Mejia and DaMareo Cooper, Co-Executive Directors of the Center for Popular Democracy. “And now these pharmaceutical companies are taking legal action to make it even more difficult for us to survive. Our affiliates Make the Road NY, SPACES In Action, Texas Organizing Project, and Arkansas Community Organizations are rallying Wednesday to put our people over profits. We fought for years to get Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices–which we did through the Inflation Reduction Act–and we’re going to keep fighting until healthcare is a human right in America.”
Meg Jones Monteiro, who directs ICCR’s health equity program said, “If these companies truly put patients and society first, then the companies should align their statements with their actions. The inappropriate use of corporate resources and misuse of the U.S. legal system to file this lawsuit against HHS is not what we would expect from companies espousing a commitment to putting patients first and to increasing access and affordability. If people are unable to afford the drugs these companies develop, there is no market and therefore no profit and no long-term value creation for shareholders. These companies are not acting as responsible stewards in driving long-term value for their companies and the patients they serve.”
“It's clear where big drug companies and the Chamber of Commerce stand: profits over millions of older adults and people with disabilities who can’t afford their prescription drugs,” said Yael Lehman, Senior Direct of Strategic Partnerships for Families USA. “But we know families themselves feel differently - the reforms they are trying to tear away from millions of people who rely on Medicare for their health are extremely popular across all political and ideological spectrums. They need to drop their egregious lawsuit and stop making money from price-gouging families' access to health and health care.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
Ignoring 'Mounting Threat to Clean Water,' EPA Denies Factory Farm Pollution Petition
"We know that animal factories are a huge source of water pollution and that our freshwater is in crisis, and yet EPA has failed to uphold its duty to protect our environment from this industry," said one advocate.
According to the Sierra Club, "water pollution is possible at virtually any point in a CAFO's operation," as waste from factory farms is generally not treated for disease-causing pathogens, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, or heavy metals.
Public health and environmental advocacy groups said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chose to benefit the factory farming industry instead of protecting communities and drinking water late Tuesday when it denied an anti-pollution petition filed in 2017 by nearly three dozen groups.
Food & Water Watch (FWW), the Center for Food Safety (CFS), and North Carolina Environmental Justice Network were among the organizations that filed the petition six years ago and sued the agency last year due to its "unreasonable delay" in answering the request for stronger rules to prevent water pollution from hundreds of thousands of factory farms across the United States.
The EPA responded to the legal challenge Tuesday by denying the original petition and announcing it would form a federal subcommittee to study the effects of pollution from concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) and make recommendations to the agency.
The subcommittee is expected to convene in 2024 and its work could take 12-18 months, leaving open the possibility that—should President Joe Biden lose his reelection campaign next year—the question of regulating factory farm pollution could be left up to a Republican administration.
"Factory farms pose a significant and mounting threat to clean water, largely because EPA's weak rules have left most of the industry entirely unregulated," said Tarah Heinzen, legal director for FWW. "EPA's deeply flawed response amounts to yet more delay, and completely misses the moment."
Though the EPA pledged to study the effects of water pollution from factory farms, the petitioners noted that the impact has already been well-documented.
According to the Sierra Club, "water pollution is possible at virtually any point in a CAFO's operation," as waste from factory farms is generally not treated for disease-causing pathogens, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, or heavy metals.
Animal waste spills and overflows can lead to contaminated runoff that ends up in waterways, stormwater can mix with manure and milkhouse waste that flows into drains, waste storage units can overflow or burst, and catch basins can inadvertently drain waste into waterways.
CFS said in a statement that factory farms "operate like sewerless cities" and can contaminate "drinking water with cancer-causing nitrates" as well as flooding homes with waste during storms and leaving communities without safe places for water recreation.
Citing the EPA's own data in a 2020 brief, FWW found that pollution from factory farms "threatens or impairs over 14,000 miles of rivers and streams and more than 90,000 acres of lakes and ponds nationwide."
"We know that animal factories are a huge source of water pollution and that our freshwater is in crisis, and yet EPA has failed to uphold its duty to protect our environment from this industry," said Amy van Saun, a senior attorney with CFS. "We have a right to clean and safe water and we cannot afford to wait any longer to stop the tide of pollution from animal factories."
The 2017 petition called on the EPA to improve the CAFO permitting process, as fewer than one-third of the largest 21,000 factory farms have National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits, which regulate the point sources which discharge pollutants into waterways.
Ben Lilliston, director of rural strategies at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, said that by denying the petition the EPA "chose to further a special exemption for factory farms that benefits global meat companies while undermining independent farmers raising animals in ways that protect our water."
"Today's EPA decision kicks the can down the road," he said, "instead of acting to protect rural communities and our nation's waterways."
A Quarter of the Global Population Is Facing 'Extremely High Water Stress'
"Living with this level of water stress jeopardizes people's lives, jobs, food, and energy security," warns a new report from the World Resources Institute.
Extreme drought has ravaged nations in the Middle East and Africa in recent years as global temperatures have surged, driven up by record greenhouse gas emissions stemming primarily from fossil fuels.
A report published Wednesday by the World Resources Institute estimates that roughly two billion people around the world face "extremely high water stress" each year as the climate crisis fuels worsening drought conditions.
WRI's analysis of data from its Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas shows that 25 nations that are home to a quarter of the global population experience severely inadequate water supply annually. Half of the world's population lives under highly water-stressed conditions for at least one month per year, the analysis notes.
"Living with this level of water stress jeopardizes people’s lives, jobs, food, and energy security," wrote Samantha Kuzma, Liz Saccoccia, and Marlena Chertock, the authors of the new report. "Water is central to growing crops and raising livestock, producing electricity, maintaining human health, fostering equitable societies, and meeting the world's climate goals."
The regions facing the most severe water stress each year are North Africa and the Middle East—83% of the population in those regions are exposed to extreme water stress, according to WRI.
The organization categorizes a country as under extreme water stress if it utilizes at least 80% of its available supply each year.
"Even a short-term drought puts these places in danger of running out of water and sometimes prompts governments to shut off the taps," the new report observes. "We've already seen this scenario play out in many places around the world, such as England, India, Iran, Mexico, and South Africa. The five most water-stressed countries are Bahrain, Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, and Qatar. The water stress in these countries is mostly driven by low supply, paired with demand from domestic, agricultural, and industrial use."
Extreme drought has ravaged nations in the Middle East and Africa in recent years as global temperatures have surged, driven up by record greenhouse gas emissions stemming primarily from fossil fuels.
Research released earlier this year by World Weather Attribution suggests catastrophic drought in the Horn of Africa was made around 100 times more likely by the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis.
WRI suggests a number of steps nations and international development institutions can take to improve water management, from protecting and restoring wetlands to providing debt relief for poor countries struggling to afford improvements to water infrastructure.
But the report stresses that "every level of government, as well as communities and businesses, must step up to build a water-secure future for all."
"The world will ultimately require an all-of-the-above approach, as well as solutions specific to individual catchments and regions," the report adds. "These findings may be daunting, but with the right management, every country can prevent water stress from turning into water crisis."
Kids Who Live Near Fracking Sites Are Up to 7 Times More Likely to Develop Lymphoma: Study
"Once again, science confirms fracking is extremely hazardous to human life."
"We also found that mothers who lived near active wells were more likely to have babies who were small for gestational age," the researchers wrote in a summary of their results.
"Politicians and big business [are] still lagging far behind with near unrequited support for this destructive practice," Nemeth added.
Researchers in Pennsylvania published a series of studies late Tuesday showing that children who live near fracking operations are roughly five to seven times more likely to develop lymphoma than kids whose homes are at least five miles away from drilling sites.
Released by the University of Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the studies also found a "strong link" between fracked gas development and "severe exacerbations, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations for asthma in people living within 10 miles of one or more wells" producing gas.
While the studies weren't designed to establish a causal connection between fracking and cancer or asthma, they add to the large and growing body of literature indicating that oil and gas operations pose a significant threat to public health.
The publicly funded research out Tuesday suggests there are "no associations" between proximity to fracking activities and childhood leukemia or brain and bone cancers.
But the results "indicated that children who lived within one mile of a well had approximately five to seven times the chance of developing lymphoma, a relatively rare type of cancer, compared to children who lived in a place with no wells within five miles," the researchers wrote. "Data suggests that those who lived closer, especially in areas with greater intensity of unconventional natural gas development activities, had the highest risk."
"For perspective, the incidence of lymphoma is, on average, 0.0012% in U.S. children under 20 years of age," they added. "Our study estimates that rate would be 0.006% to 0.0084% for children living within one mile of a well."
The studies also examined links between gas development activities and adverse birth outcomes, finding that babies born to mothers who lived close to active fracking wells during the production phase were around an ounce smaller at birth.
"We also found that mothers who lived near active wells were more likely to have babies who were small for gestational age," the researchers wrote in a summary of their results.
Edward Ketyer, president of Physicians for Social Responsibility, told the Associated Press that the findings are a "bombshell" further demonstrating that the "closer you live to fracking activity, the increased risk you have of being sick with a variety of illnesses."
"The biggest question is, why is anybody surprised about that?" asked Ketyer, a retired pediatrician who served on an advisory board for the new research.
The studies were published after around four years of research that drew from the medical histories of thousands of southwestern Pennsylvania residents. In 2021, Pennsylvania produced more shale gas—a product of fracking—than any U.S. state other than Texas.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereported late Tuesday that a community meeting with residents and activists became "intense and at times emotional" as researchers and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) officials presented the results of their studies.
"Parents talked about watching their kids suffer with cancer or asthma, about the lack of state guidance if their water was drinkable and air healthy enough to play outside," the newspaper reported. "DOH executive deputy secretary Kristen Rodack tried to assure them that the studies are just the beginning."
"The DOH said it would be updating its cancer incidence studies, making space on its website for people to submit environmental health complaints, and educating physicians and healthcare providers how to 'identify and treat people with environmental exposures,'" the Post-Gazette added. "It will also work with parents and schools on air quality awareness, and look at the potential for future research."
Climate advocates and medical experts have long demanded a national halt to fracking operations, citing both public health risks and threats to the planet. President Joe Biden pledged to ban new fracking operations on public lands during his 2020 campaign, but he has reneged on that promise.
Matt Nemeth, a member of Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh, wrote in response to the new research that "once again, science confirms fracking is extremely hazardous to human life."
"Politicians and big business [are] still lagging far behind with near unrequited support for this destructive practice," Nemeth added.
In a 2022 roundup of more than 2,000 studies and investigative reports, Physicians for Social Responsibility and Concerned Health Professionals of New York noted that "recent national and global efforts to increase oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have dire impacts on public health and the climate."
Sandra Steingraber, co-founder of Concerned Health Professionals of New York, said that "for over 10 years, individual studies have demonstrated impacts in multiple areas, including toxic air pollution, water contamination, radioactive releases, earthquakes, methane emissions, and much more."
During Tuesday's community meeting, Steingraber criticized Pennsylvania health officials for merely pledging to continue monitoring cancer rates near fracking operations.
"JUST STOP DRILLING," she wrote.
