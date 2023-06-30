To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

Just One Day Left in Our Mid-Year Campaign

We cannot afford to come up short. It's tough right now.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact: Email:,press@sunrisemovement.org

Leading Youth Groups Respond to SCOTUS Decision on Student Loans

Today, in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Biden’s current student debt cancellation proposal for over 43 million Americans, leading youth groups, Debt Collective, Sunrise Movement, Gen Z for Change, Path to Progress, March for Our Lives and United We Dream Action, released the following joint statement:

“Once again, a decision from the conservative Supreme Court moves our country backwards. Student debt relief is right, legal and vital. Hundreds of thousands of young voters who turned out for Democrats in 2020 and 2022 know that, and are counting on the Biden administration to follow through on their promise by boldly and unapologetically finding alternative paths forward.

“Democrats desperately need young people to turnout in 2024 and future elections. Young people believed President Biden would deliver student debt abolition—not a costly return to repayment without a penny of the promised relief. Meanwhile, our skies are choked orange with wildfire smoke, and the average monthly student debt payment is north of $400 a month. And from approving the Willow Project and the Mountain Valley Pipeline, to their cruel asylum policies President Biden cannot afford another disappointment with young people – a vital voting bloc for Democrats.”

The Higher Education Act provides the Secretary of Education with a broad set of tools to help borrowers avoid financial distress. The Secretary has both the authority to automatically cancel loans for certain borrowers and to create new relief programs, including ones that can go into effect immediately and before student loan payments resume. These tools can still be used to deliver relief to tens of millions of student loan borrowers, regardless of today’s SCOTUS decision.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

Sunrise Movement
Press PageAction Page