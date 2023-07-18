July, 18 2023, 09:23am EDT
For Immediate Release
Iowa Court Temporarily Blocks Six-Week Abortion Ban
Des Moines
Today, an Iowa state district court granted abortion providers’ request to temporarily block a newly-enacted ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. For now, abortion in Iowa remains safe and legal. The new law briefly took effect on Friday, July 14, after being signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The ban, HF 732, is virtually identical to a 2018 law kept blocked by the Iowa Supreme Court in June. In the order granting a temporary injunction, the district court confirmed that under Iowa Supreme Court precedent, abortion restrictions that unduly burden the right to abortion are unconstitutional, writing that the court “does not get to declare that our Supreme Court got it wrong and then impose a different standard. Such would be an alarming exercise of judicial activism. This court is bound to decide this matter pursuant to the instruction of our Supreme Court.”
The lawsuit — brought by the Emma Goldman Clinic, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, and Dr. Sarah Traxler — asserts that by banning the vast majority of abortions, this law violates Iowans’ constitutional rights to abortion and substantive due process. The ban also violates the Iowa Constitution’s Inalienable Rights Clause, which explicitly guarantees those rights to women and guarantees equal protection under state law.
HF 732 bans abortion before many people know they are pregnant. While the ban contains some so-called exceptions, the reality is that if it goes into effect, the vast majority of Iowans will be unable to access abortion. In addition to narrow exceptions for the life of a pregnant person and certain medical emergencies, the bill also purports to provide exceptions to the ban for certain survivors of rape and incest, those experiencing miscarriage, and those with particular fetal diagnoses. However, each exception includes significant barriers to accessing care. The experiences of patients and providers across the country have demonstrated that so-called exceptions like those in Iowa’s abortion ban are unworkable, put patients’ lives at risk, and further deprive people of their reproductive freedom.
“We are deeply relieved that the court granted this relief so essential health care in Iowa can continue. We are also acutely aware that the relief is only pending further litigation and the future of abortion in Iowa remains tenuous and threatened,” said Dr. Abbey Hardy-Fairbanks, medical director of the Emma Goldman Clinic.
“Today’s ruling means patients across Iowa will be able to access abortion care and retain control over their bodies and futures. We are proud to continue providing the care our patients need and deserve,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “The fight to preserve Iowans’ fundamental right to reproductive freedom is far from over. We will continue to oppose this egregious, unconstitutional ban as it works its way through the courts."
“We are relieved that Iowans will be protected in their ability to seek abortion care for the time being under the order issued today,” said Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for the ACLU of Iowa. “This order is essential to protecting the bodily autonomy rights and freedom of Iowans, as well as their health and safety, while this unconstitutional and dangerous abortion ban is litigated. We know Iowans stand with us in wanting to protect abortion rights and keep politicians out of doctor-patient decisionmaking. We are also grateful to the court for hearing and deciding this case so quickly, as necessitated by the state’s unnecessarily cruel emergency effective date provision.”
“Today’s ruling brings relief to abortion patients who can continue receiving care in Iowa,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “But this fight is not over. We know that some Iowa politicians are hellbent on banning abortion in defiance of the state constitution, and will keep trying to deny Iowans’ access to essential health care. While these attacks continue, Planned Parenthood and our partners will not back down.”
GOP Pushes Resolution Declaring Israel Is 'Not a Racist or Apartheid State' After Jayapal Comments
"House Dems and Republicans didn't get this worked up the other week when Israeli settlers were going on a rampage and attacking Palestinians, including Palestinian-Americans."
Jul 18, 2023
"Thousands of Israelis blocked major highways and held dozens of rallies across central Israel on Tuesday to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to finalize a law next week that would limit the power of the Supreme Court," The New York Times reported. "Despite temperatures of more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some places, protesters marched through several cities in a renewed effort to stop the government proceeding with a binding vote on the law in Parliament."
The U.S. House is expected to vote Tuesday on a Republican resolution declaring that "Israel is not a racist or apartheid state" following comments by Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who faced bipartisan backlash for describing Israel as a "racist state" during a progressive conference over the weekend.
Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has since issued a statement clarifying that she does "not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist." Rather, the congresswoman said, she believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government."
But Jayapal's statement didn't stop her colleagues from piling on, issuing angry condemnations of her earlier remarks and reiterating their view of Israel as a "vibrant, progressive, and inclusive democracy," as 43 House Democrats led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) put it Monday in a joint statement.
The House Democratic leadership also issued a statement saying that "Israel was founded 75 years ago on the principle of complete equality of social and political rights for all" and describing the nation as a "beacon of democracy."
On Tuesday, the House is planning to vote on a Republican-authored resolution stating that Israel is not a racist or apartheid regime, rejecting "all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia," and affirming that "the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."
The resolution, led by Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) and backed by the House Republican leadership, is expected to pass with bipartisan support. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) toldAxios that "of course" she will vote for it," describing the measure as "three very simple, very straightforward clauses I agree with."
In response to the resolution, MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan noted that "House Dems and Republicans didn't get this worked up the other week when Israeli settlers were going on a rampage and attacking Palestinians, including Palestinian-Americans."
Israeli forces and settlers have killed more than 100 Palestinians so far in 2023, including over a dozen in recent raids on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
"But a House member calls Israel racist and suddenly a pro-Israel resolution needs to be passed!" Hasan wrote on Twitter.
The GOP resolution's claim that Israel is not upholding a system of racist domination runs counter to the assessments of mainstream human rights organizations.
As Amnesty International put it in a report last year, Israel's "massive seizures of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer, drastic movement restrictions, and the denial of nationality and citizenship to Palestinians are all components of a system which amounts to apartheid under international law."
"There is no possible justification for a system built around the institutionalized and prolonged racist oppression of millions of people," said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty's secretary-general. "Apartheid has no place in our world, and states which choose to make allowances for Israel will find themselves on the wrong side of history. Governments who continue to supply Israel with arms and shield it from accountability at the U.N. are supporting a system of apartheid, undermining the international legal order, and exacerbating the suffering of the Palestinian people."
In a 2021 report, the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem concluded that "in the entire area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, the Israeli regime implements laws, practices, and state violence designed to cement the supremacy of one group—Jews—over another—Palestinians."
"In solidarity with the Palestinian people and all those who have been harmed by Israel's apartheid government, I will be boycotting President Herzog's joint address to Congress."
Jayapal's comments at Netroots Nation came just days ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's scheduled Wednesday speech to a joint meeting of Congress—an address that several progressive lawmakers, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), are boycotting.
"In solidarity with the Palestinian people and all those who have been harmed by Israel's apartheid government, I will be boycotting President Herzog's joint address to Congress," Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman ever elected to Congress, tweeted Monday. "I urge all members of Congress who stand for human rights for all to join me."
In a move likely to draw further outrage from human rights groups and progressives in Congress, President Joe Biden reportedly invited Netanyahu to a meeting in the United States as the Israeli prime minister faces massive protests over his government's plan to weaken the nation's judiciary.
In a letter to members of the U.S. Congress on Monday, a coalition of groups leading the protests in Israel warned that Netanyahu is taking the country "down a fake-democracy path that we have seen in other places in recent history."
"It is opposed by the overwhelming majority of Israel's security, business, and academic communities, and by a solid majority of the public," the groups wrote. "The version of Israel that America has found common cause with is fighting for its life, dear friends, and the assailants are the Netanyahu coalition."
50+ Groups Urge Biden to Pause Trade Talks Until Kenyan President Vetoes Anti-LGBTQ Bill
"Stopping trade talks would send a message to countries around the world that the United States does not tolerate the violation of LGBTQI+ rights."
Jul 17, 2023
Dozens of advocacy groups on Monday called on the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to suspend talks on a bilateral trade deal with Kenya until the African nation's president vetoes draconian anti-LGBTQ+ legislation inspired by Uganda's new "Kill the Gays" law.
Kenya's so-called Family Protection Act would criminalize same-sex sexual acts between consenting adults with a minimum of 10 years in prison while imposing the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," defined as "engaging in homosexual acts with a minor or disabled person and transmitting a terminal disease through sexual means."
"Pausing the trade talks aligns with the Biden administration's position of defending LGBTQI+ rights globally."
The proposed legislation would also mandate the deportation of LGBTQ+ refugees and asylum-seekers from Kenya.
Kenya's penal code already punishes same-sex acts with up to 14 years behind bars.
In a letter timed to coincide with the launch of the United States-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP), the U.S. civil society groups ask United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai—who is visiting Kenya this week—to "pause STIP negotiations until President [William] Ruto commits to vetoing this bill."
The center-right Ruto has previously said that "Kenya is a republic that worships God. We have no room for gays and the others," and in March he criticized a ruling by the nation's highest court allowing an activist to officially register an LGBTQ+ rights group.
"Pausing the trade talks aligns with the Biden administration's position of defending LGBTQI+ rights globally," the groups' letter continues. "This move would advance a worker-centered, inclusive trade policy."
"Moreover, stopping trade talks would send a message to countries around the world that the United States does not tolerate the violation of LGBTQI+ rights," the signers asserted. "Leaving this leverage on the table does not further the administration's expressed priorities and sets a frightening precedent for future trade deals."
The letter's signers are asking Tai to:
- Prioritize in your talking points the request to President Ruto and Cabinet Minister for Trade Moses Kuria that the government commit to rejecting any bill or policy that would enact new anti-LGBTQ+ criminal penalties on Kenyans;
- Include LGBTQ+ individuals who are directly impacted by recent attacks in roundtables; and
- Visit a healthcare facility that has faced the possibility of closure or has experienced challenges in service provision due to recent violations of LGBTQ+ rights.
"We urge you to stand up for the rights of LGBQTI+ people and to cease STIP negotiations until the Family Protection Bill is defeated," the letter concludes.
"We urge you to stand up for the rights of LGBQTI+ people and to cease STIP negotiations until the Family Protection Bill is defeated."
Mohamed Ali, a member of Kenya's National Assembly who supports the Family Protection Act, said he seeks to "kick LGBT people out of Kenya completely," according toReuters.
Ali does not believe gay Africans exist—despite a rich history of LGBTQ+ people on the world's longest-inhabited continent. While Ali says homosexuality is a Western invention forced upon Africans, it was actually European powers that outlawed same-sex relations during colonization.
In May, Yoweri Museveni, president of neighboring Uganda, signed into law a similar bill criminalizing same-sex sexual acts between consenting adults and imposing the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality."
Similar legislation is making its way through the parliaments of Tanzania and South Sudan.
Georgia Supreme Court Rejects 'Desperate and Frivolous' Attempt by Trump to Kill 2020 Probe
One attorney said that the former president's "stupid and desperate motion gets treated like a stupid and desperate motion."
Jul 17, 2023
However, Monday's five-page order states that Trump has neither "presented in his original petition either the facts or the law necessary to mandate Willis' disqualification by this court," nor "shown that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which this court's original jurisdiction should be invoked."
Though Trump has not yet faced any federal charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into the 2021 Capitol attack, the ex-president and his aide Walt Nauta were indicted last month in a classified documents case led by Smith. That came after the Manhattan district attorney in April charged Trump with 34 felonies stemming from alleged hush money payments.
The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump—who is seeking the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination—to effectively end Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
The former president's legal team last week filed petitions with the Georgia Supreme Court and the Fulton County Superior Court—after Willis signaled that charges in the investigation could come in early August. Trump aimed to disqualify Willis and to quash a related special purpose grand jury report.
However, Monday's five-page order states that Trump has neither "presented in his original petition either the facts or the law necessary to mandate Willis' disqualification by this court," nor "shown that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which this court's original jurisdiction should be invoked."
The political action committee MeidasTouch on Monday called Trump's filing in the state's highest court "desperate and frivolous," and highlighted that all but one of the nine justices were appointed by Republican governors.
CNNreported that "Trump has other legal challenges related to the Fulton County criminal investigation that are still pending. He has denied wrongdoing and claims that the prosecutors are only investigating him because they want to undermine his 2024 presidential campaign."
Some pro-democracy groups argue the twice-impeached former president is disqualified from holding office again, under a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, because he provoked the January 6, 2021 insurrection with his "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Though Trump has not yet faced any federal charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into the 2021 Capitol attack, the ex-president and his aide Walt Nauta were indicted last month in a classified documents case led by Smith. That came after the Manhattan district attorney in April charged Trump with 34 felonies stemming from alleged hush money payments.
