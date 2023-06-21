Hundreds of Poor People, Faith Leaders from 30+ States Visit More than 400 Senate, House Offices, Demand Action to Address Death by Poverty

OUR MID-YEAR CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
On Day 2 of Poor People’s Campaign Moral Poverty Action Congress, Participants Hold Speakout Outside the Supreme Court, Demand Lawmakers Put an End to Poverty, Fourth Leading Cause of Death in America
Hundreds of Poor People’s Campaign leaders from over 30 states visited more than 400 Senate and House offices on both sides of the aisle Tuesday to demand lawmakers use their power to address poverty, which kills more people every year than homicide, but gets significantly less of the attention from politicians.
Following the visits, impacted people and faith leaders held a national speakout in front of the Supreme Court, where participants raised the alarm about the death sentence of poverty in America – the fourth leading cause of death in the country – and honored loved ones lost to poverty.
They then walked to the Capitol, where they joined Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Barbara Lee, who announced plans to reintroduce Wednesday a Third Reconstruction Resolution–a sweeping package of 20+ policies to tackle poverty and address other systemic injustices.
“Can you name the top 10 causes of death in America?” Bishop William J. Barber asked the crowd in front of the Supreme Court. “It would come as a surprise to many to know that poverty is right up there–in fact many ills that have inspired investigative committees, major policy investment and sustained attention from the public and private sectors kill less people than poverty.”
On Wednesday, Bishop Barber will lead a delegate of the Moral Movement to the White House. He will be joined by faith leaders, impacted people in the Poor People’s Campaign, Rev. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry, and others to meet with senior officials to plan a meeting this summer with President Biden to hear from directly impacted people urge the administration to address the death by poverty that is devastating our nation.
“Given the abundance that exists in this country and the fundamental dignity inherent to all humanity, every person in this nation has the right to demand dignified jobs and living wages, housing, education, health care and welfare,” said the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. But the truth is that millions of Americans are denied those fundamental rights, and thousands are dying as a result.”
AMERICA’S SHAME
At the speakout, poor people and faith leaders held signs that read, “Everybody’s Got a Right to Live,” “Lift from the Bottom, Everybody Rises” and “There are 140 Million Poor and Low Wealth People in the U.S.” They wore t-shirts emblazoned with the words “Poverty is the 4th Leading Cause of Death – Higher than Homicide,” and “Poverty = Death, America’s Shame” and they chanted “Poverty equals Death, Fight Poverty, Not the Poor.”
“Thirty-nine percent of our population in Ohio lives in poverty,” said Joyce Kendrick Middletown, Ohio. “During that time, Congress expanded the social safety net. With stimulus payments and extra SNAP benefits, I was hoping to finally, maybe break out of the survival mode I was in. All that is gone. Lawmakers let the SNAP expansion and other pandemic programs expire. I’m back in survival mode. I’m back to choosing between proper medical care and a proper meal. I need stronger safety net protections that won’t be taken away by lawmakers or by complicated eligibility requirements.”
The Moral Poverty Action Congress comes as hundreds of thousands of Americans are being kicked off of Medicaid, child poverty is on the rise after the expanded child tax credit was allowed to expire, and as we near the 14th year since the impossibly low federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour was increased. And it follows a manufactured debt ceiling crisis that was resolved on the backs of poor people.
“My son, Quantez Burks, 37 years old was put in jail on a misdemeanor charge. Little did he know that he had 18 hours left in his life and wouldn’t see day again. My son was brutally beaten by correctional officers at the Southern Regional Jail,” said Kimberley Burks, of West Virginia. “I’m not going to be silent anymore. My son was 37 years old. He was a homeowner, he was a father, his daughter just graduated from Ohio State University. He was in there on a misdemeanor charge. I will not remain quiet anymore. Because we’re poor we’re going to be washed away, swept under the rug, looked over. We’re not having it anymore.”
This year’s Congress builds off The Mass Poor People’s and Low Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls last June, in which thousands of poor and low-wealth people marched and rallied ahead of a massive voter mobilization drive for the midterm elections.
The investigative outlet ProPublica reported late Tuesday that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito took an undisclosed private jet flight to Alaska in 2008 with billionaire Paul Singer, whose hedge fund repeatedly had business before the high court in subsequent years.
Alito refused to answer questions for the ProPublicastory, opting instead to pen a Wall Street Journalopinion piece attempting to prebut the outlet's contention that his private jet trip with Singer was likely a violation of a federal law requiring Supreme Court justices to disclose most gifts.
The conservative justice insisted there was nothing untoward about the private jet flight to Alaska; his stay at a commercial fishing lodge owned by Robin Arkley II, a donor to the right-wing legal movement; or his decision not to disclose them. Alito wrote that he was "invited shortly before" the fishing trip—without mentioning by whom—and "was asked whether I would like to fly there in a seat that, as far as I am aware, would have otherwise been vacant."
Notably, Alito also omitted the detail that Leonard Leo, co-chair of the conservative Federalist Society and a key figure in the decades-long effort to pull the U.S. judiciary to the right, helped organize the Alaska trip. A. Raymond Randolph, a conservative appellate judge, also attended.
According to ProPublica, Leo "invited Singer to join" and asked the hedge fund tycoon "if he and Alito could fly on the billionaire's jet."
"Leo had recently played an important role in the justice's confirmation to the court," ProPublica reported. "Singer and the lodge owner were both major donors to Leo's political groups."
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), a longtime critic of the Supreme Court's complete lack of binding ethical standards, argued in a series of tweets late Tuesday that Alito's attempted prebuttal of ProPublica's reporting is riddled with holes.
"He just happened to be flying to Alaska and there just happened to be a private jet going to Alaska with an empty seat, and he just happened to find that out, like on some weird billionaire shared-ride Uber?" Whitehouse asked. "Oh, and would that 'empty seat' trick fly with legislative or executive ethics disclosures? (Hint: no.) And how about with the Financial Disclosure Committee? (Right, you didn't ask.)"
"This just keeps getting worse," the senator added.
\u201cOh, my, the questions:\n\nFirst, who orchestrated this weird pre-buttal with the infamous WSJ Polluter Page, and did Alito get help from a PR firm?\n\nIf so, who paid?\n\nhttps://t.co/vPRbOgfsRC\u201d— Sheldon Whitehouse (@Sheldon Whitehouse) 1687309441
ProPublica's reporting on Alito—who authored the 2022 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade—comes weeks after the outlet revealed that another right-wing justice, Clarence Thomas, has been taking billionaire-funded trips for decades without disclosing them.
A common thread in the reporting about the two high court judges is Leo, who five years ago attended a vacation with Thomas at billionaire Harlan Crow's lakeside resort in upstate New York.
In a statement to ProPublica, Leo declared that he would "never presume to tell" the conservative judges "what to do, and no objective and well-informed observer of the judiciary honestly could believe that they decide cases in order to cull favor with friends, or in return for a free plane seat or fishing trip."
ProPublica reported Tuesday that Singer "has repeatedly asked the Supreme Court to rule in his favor in high-stakes business disputes."
The outlet detailed the most prominent example:
His hedge fund, Elliott Management, is best known for making investments that promise handsome returns but could require bruising legal battles...
Singer's most famous gamble eventually made its way to the Supreme Court. In 2001, Argentina was in a devastating economic depression... Unemployment skyrocketed and deadly riots broke out in the street. The day after Christmas, the government finally went into default. For Singer, the crisis was an opportunity. As other investors fled, his fund purchased Argentine government debt at a steep discount.
Within several years, as the Argentine economy recovered, most creditors settled with the government and accepted a fraction of what the debt was originally worth. But Singer's fund, an arm of Elliott called NML Capital, held out. Soon, they were at war: a midtown Manhattan-based hedge fund trying to impose its will on a sovereign nation thousands of miles away.
The fight played out on familiar turf for Singer: the U.S. courts. He launched an aggressive legal campaign to force Argentina to pay in full, and his personal involvement in the case attracted widespreadmediaattention.
In 2007, for the first but not the last time, Singer's fund asked the Supreme Court to intervene. A lower court had stopped Singer and another fund from seizing Argentine central bank funds held in the U.S. The investors appealed, but that October, the Supreme Court declined to take up the case.
In 2014, years after the Alaska fishing trip, "the Supreme Court finally agreed to hear a case on the matter," specifically "how much protection Argentina could claim as a sovereign nation against the hedge fund's legal maneuvers in U.S. courts," ProPublica reported.
Judicial Crisis Network, a right-wing group with connections to Leo, filed a brief in support of Singer's fund.
"The court ruled in Singer's favor 7-1 with Alito joining the majority," ProPublica reported. "The justice did not recuse himself from the case or from any of the other petitions involving Singer."
In his Journal op-ed, Alito claimed he wasn't aware of Singer's connection to the case, even though his role was well publicized.
Singer also has connections to a high-profile Supreme Court fight involving the Biden administration's plan to cancel student debt for many borrowers.
The Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank that Singer chairs, has filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging justices to block the debt relief plan, ProPublica reported.
"If the Supreme Court kills student debt cancellation nobody can pretend the court has an ounce of legitimacy," the Debt Collective tweeted Wednesday. "Singer became a billionaire buying debts for pennies on the dollar and then weaponizing the courts to collect the full amount from the poorest people. Alito must recuse."
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan added that "in any just world, and in any world in which Dems could do politics, there would be calls tonight for both Alito and Thomas to resign from the Supreme Court—and calls for impeachment if they refused to do so."
"But in our real world," Hasan lamented, "they won't even be subpoenaed by the Senate."
"This decision sends a clear message," said the head of the Arkansas ACLU. "Fearmongering and misinformation about this healthcare do not hold up to scrutiny; it hurts trans youth and must end."
Human rights defenders on Tuesday welcomed a ruling by a federal judge in Arkansas overturning that state's law banning gender-affirming healthcare for children and teenagers, the first time such a prohibition has been struck down in the United States.
"I'm so grateful the judge heard my experience of how this healthcare has changed my life for the better and saw the dangerous impact this law could have on my life and that of countless other transgender people," Dylan Brandt, the 17-year-old lead plaintiff in the case, said in a statement published by the ACLU of Arkansas.
The civil liberties group filed the lawsuit on behalf of four trans youth, their families, and two doctors in response to Arkansas' 2021 gender-affirming healthcare ban—the first such law passed in the United States.
"My mom and I wanted to fight this law not just to protect my healthcare, but also to ensure that transgender people like me can safely and fully live our truths," Brandt added. "Transgender kids across the country are having their own futures threatened by laws like this one, and it's up to all of us to speak out, fight back, and give them hope."
\u201cVICTORY! A federal district court judge has ruled against the Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care for trans youth, marking a groundbreaking victory to #ProtectTransYouth. We stand with all brave Arkansans fighting for their right to thrive & be healthy.\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f #arpx #arleg\u201d— ACLU of Arkansas (@ACLU of Arkansas) 1687292968
ACLU of Arkansas executive director Holly Dickson said: "This decision sends a clear message. Fearmongering and misinformation about this healthcare do not hold up to scrutiny; it hurts trans youth and must end."
"Science, medicine, and law are clear: gender-affirming care is necessary to ensure these young Arkansans can thrive and be healthy," Dickson added.
Lacey Jennen, a plaintiff in the case, tweeted, "To say we are relieved is an understatement."
\u201cTo say we are relieved is an understatement. This is the news we have been waiting for! Many hugs and thanks to so many people who spoke up and out against such a cruel attempt by certain legislators to harm the trans youth in our state. \ud83e\udef6\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\u201d— Lacey Jennen (@Lacey Jennen) 1687295866
Judge James M. Moody Jr. of Federal District Court in Little Rock—a nominee of former President Barack Obama—wrote in his 80-page ruling in Brandt v. Rutledgethat Arkansas' law discriminated against transgender people and violated doctors' constitutional rights. Then-Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, vetoed the bill after its approval by the GOP-controlled Legislature; however, lawmakers subsequently overrode the veto.
Moody also found that Arkansas officials had failed to substantially prove claims, including that gender-affirming healthcare is carelessly prescribed to youth and is "experimental."
"Rather than protecting children or safeguarding medical ethics, the evidence showed that the prohibited medical care improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the state undermined the interests it claims to be advancing," Moody wrote.
\u201cNONE of the anti-trans claims in the Arkansas case held up in court - because this healthcare is life-saving and essential.\u201d— National Center for Transgender Equality (@National Center for Transgender Equality) 1687301917
"Further, the various claims underlying the state's arguments that the act protects children and safeguards medical ethics do not explain why only gender-affirming medical care—and all gender-affirming medical care—is singled out for prohibition," the judge added. "The testimony of well-credentialed experts, doctors who provide gender-affirming medical care in Arkansas, and families that rely on that care directly refutes any claim by the state that the act advances an interest in protecting children."
At least 19 other states have passed legislation limiting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, with federal judges temporarily blocking similar laws in Alabama, Indiana, and Florida.
\u201cThis is the first federal court ruling on a categorical ban on gender-affirming care and follows judges in Florida, Alabama, and Indiana blocking enforcement of those bans while challenges against them proceed. Let's keep it going \ud83d\udc96\ud83d\udcaa\u201d— Gillian Branstetter (@Gillian Branstetter) 1687293911
According to the website Trans Legislation Tracker, 558 anti-trans bills have been introduced in 49 states so far this year. Eighty-two of the proposals have been signed into law.
"How can one man pass one law and destroy all these businesses in Florida?" asked a lifelong Republican who owns a tomato packing company.
A new Florida law cracking down on undocumented immigrants, signed last month by far-right Gov. Ron DeSantis and set to take effect on July 1, has pushed thousands of workers to flee the state.
Now even some capitalists who otherwise support DeSantis and the state's GOP-controlled House and Senate are beginning to speak out about how the law is likely to hurt their bottom lines.
As The Tallahassee Democratreported Tuesday:
In his packing plant, Graves Williams, a lifelong Republican, proudly explained the skill, labor, and manpower needed to provide tomatoes across North America, a feat that he says wouldn't be possible without immigrant laborers.
"We all love them to death," said Williams, whose family has been farming tomatoes for decades. "We couldn't run a business without them."
Williams, the owner of Quincy Tomato Company, may soon be forced to try. Following right-wing lawmakers' passage of Senate Bill 1718, thousands of working-class immigrants, including many who are residing lawfully in the U.S., have opted to leave Florida.
The new law places harsh restrictions on undocumented immigrants. Among other things, it also requires the "repayment of certain economic development incentives" if the state, which plans to conduct random audits of businesses, "finds or is notified that an employer has knowingly employed" an undocumented immigrant without verifying their employment eligibility.
At the bill signing ceremony on May 10, DeSantis, who is now campaigning for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, slammed President Joe Biden's ostensibly lax immigration policies, saying: "We have to stop this nonsense, this is not good for our country... this is no way to run a government."
Data released earlier this month showed that unauthorized crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border fell sharply after the Biden administration imposed new asylum restrictions that went into effect when Title 42 ended on May 11. Undermining DeSantis' dubious accusation of inaction at the border, immigrant rights groups have condemned Biden's crackdown on asylum-seekers, saying the president's new ban deepens the bipartisan abandonment of international human rights law set in motion by the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, in Florida, DeSantis' xenophobic approach has sparked fears that "a labor shortage will leave crops unpicked, tourist hotels short of staff, and construction sites idle," The Tallahassee Democrat noted.
Notably, concerns are emanating from some Republican proprietors.
"How can one man pass one law and destroy all these businesses in Florida?" asked Williams.
"It's almost like he's doing it on purpose," Williams said. "I know he's doing it for politics, but the end results, it's going to be hard."
According to The Tallahassee Democrat: "Florida employers in construction, restaurants, landscaping, and many other service sectors already are struggling to fill jobs during what has been a post-pandemic, sustained stretch of low unemployment. The new immigration limits will compound that, many say."
However, the newspaper observed, many business owners still "refuse to speak publicly about the measure, fearing it could antagonize DeSantis."