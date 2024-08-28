To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)
Layne Mullett, AFSC lmullett@afsc.org

Humanitarian operations in Gaza on the brink of collapse from displacement, restrictions, and genocide

PHILADELPHIA

International organizations are expressing severe concern over the imminent collapse of the humanitarian response in Gaza, citing ongoing operational constraints and continued forced relocation imposed by Israel. Ninety percent of Palestinian civilians in Gaza have now been displaced multiple times into a dwindling and overcrowded unilaterally-declared “humanitarian zone.” The erosion of humanitarian space is documented in a new Gaza Humanitarian Access Snapshot Report, compiled by thirty INGOs active in Gaza. See the full report here.

Israel is increasing the already strict restrictions on what is allowed into and across Gaza, including medical supplies and other essential items. Forced relocation orders have pushed both civilians and humanitarian workers into an area that is now approximately 15 square miles. This alleged “humanitarian zone” is still subjected to air strikes, making it extremely challenging for Palestinian civilians to receive aid assistance.

“Due to Israeli forced displacement orders, our staff in Gaza had to stop operations many times. The latest order impacted AFSC’s water distribution to four camps where we had been providing water to thousands of people,” said Hanady Muhiar, Palestine/Israel Country Representative for the American Friends Service Committee. “Palestinians in Gaza are under constant bombardment from Israeli air strikes and lack of access to food, water, and lifesaving medical supplies. We are calling on the international community to take all possible action to bring about a permanent ceasefire and guarantee humanitarian access. We must bring an end to these atrocities and allow all Palestinians who have been displaced to return to what remains of their homes and reunite with their families.”

The new restrictions come at a time when the humanitarian response is already critically impeded, with July marking the lowest amount of aid entering Gaza since the start of Israel’s military offensive more than 10 months ago.

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) and other leading humanitarian agencies call on the government of Israel to “immediately halt the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, which is causing unnecessary suffering, trauma, and severely disrupting access to essential aid. The Government of Israel must guarantee and facilitate safe, unhindered access for all humanitarian assistance, including vaccines, fuel, associated equipment (including cold chain storage), and specialist staff, through all crossing points into and within Gaza, as well as safe unfettered access for children and families to health points across the Strip.”

They also demand that Israel comply with its obligations under International Law and cease all military operations, withdraw fully from the entirety of the Gaza Strip, and open the crossings for unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance. This is consistent with the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in January, March and May and reaffirmed in a separate ICJ determination in July.

“The UN Security Council must take concrete action to ensure an immediate and permanent ceasefire is achieved. Only then will we see unimpeded humanitarian access that ensures vital aid can reach those in need,” said Mike Merryman-Lotze, Just Peace Global Policy Director for AFSC. “Members of the international community must halt the transfer of weapons, parts, and ammunition to all parties to the conflict, as these are being used to commit grave violations of International Humanitarian Law. All states should impose an arms embargo on Israel to avoid further escalation and create the possibility for peace and justice in the region.”

American Friends Service Committee is a Quaker organization devoted to service, development, and peace programs throughout the world. Our work is based on the belief in the worth of every person, and faith in the power of love to overcome violence and injustice.

