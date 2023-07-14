July, 14 2023, 10:04am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Grace Nolan, grace@team-arc.com
Shaye Skiff, Friends of the Earth, kskiff@foe.org
Gabby Brown, Sierra Club, gabby.brown@sierraclub.org
Groups Respond to Multi-Million Dollar Loan Approval for LNG Exports
Yesterday, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM)—the official export credit agency of the U.S.— insured potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in revolving credit facilities for speculative global commodities trader, Trafigura. Trafigura is one of the largest independent traders of liquefied natural gas, and this loan would support export deals with American LNG producers, Cheniere and Venture Global.
Today’s support represents the latest in the U.S. taxpayer-funded bailout of the fossil fuel industry. The fossil fuel industry has been receiving tens of billions of dollars in subsidies from taxpayers, yet oil and gas companies have earned record profits exporting and selling fossil fuels, including LNG, across the globe. Those profits are then used to finance stock buybacks for their shareholders—driving up energy prices in the United States.
“Despite posting record-breaking profits, Trafigura just received a massive giveaway from the U.S. government that will let them work with the biggest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exporters in the world to drive up energy prices for Americans and fund stock buybacks for their investors. This is an insult to the communities forced to bear the brunt of LNG buildout and the devastating impacts of climate disasters fueled by fossil fuel dependence, and to families and businesses across the country that will face higher energy prices that come from exporting overseas. It’s time to put an end to the U.S. government’s taxpayer-funded bailouts of risky commodity speculators like Trafigura,” said Talia Calnek-Sugin, Sierra Club.
This loan comes after Trafigura posted a record profit of $5.5 billion in the six months between September 2022 and March 2023 while paying its shareholders $3 billion in bonuses.
“While extreme heat and environmental disasters from the continued use of fossil fuels ravage communities from coast to coast, the U.S. government is financing the companies contributing to the climate crisis. The potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in support to Trafigura will only advance the further buildout of dirty and dangerous liquefied natural gas export facilities that perpetuate environmental injustices in Gulf communities. The Biden administration must follow its commitments to reduce harmful emissions and end overseas fossil fuel finance by putting a stop to global LNG expansion,” said Kate DeAngelis, Friends of the Earth United States.
As the International Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have made clear, any new oil and gas investment is incompatible with preventing global temperatures from exceeding 1.5ºC. The approval and financing of new LNG facilities will increase oil and gas production, threatening President Biden’s commitment to emissions reduction.
Friends of the Earth fights for a more healthy and just world. Together we speak truth to power and expose those who endanger the health of people and the planet for corporate profit. We organize to build long-term political power and campaign to change the rules of our economic and political systems that create injustice and destroy nature.(202) 783-7400
'They Can Cancel All of It' Today, Advocates Say as Biden Admin Wipes Out Student Debt for 800,000
"This is only the tip of the iceberg," said one campaigner. "Now, our leaders need to finish the job."
Jul 14, 2023
News
The Biden Education Department announced Friday that it will soon begin eliminating the federal student loan debt of more than 800,000 borrowers after implementing fixes to income-driven repayment plans, a move that advocates welcomed while urging the administration to use its authority to provide relief to all borrowers.
In a press release, the Education Department said its changes will cancel $39 billion in federal student loan debt—a tiny fraction of the $1.6 trillion in outstanding federal student loan debt in the United States.
"The forthcoming discharges are a result of fixes implemented by the Biden-Harris administration to ensure all borrowers have an accurate count of the number of monthly payments that qualify toward forgiveness under income-driven repayment (IDR) plans," the agency said. "These fixes are part of the department's commitment to address historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan program in which qualifying payments made under IDR plans that should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness were not accounted for. Borrowers are eligible for forgiveness if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months."
"Make no mistake—over 804,000 people are receiving relief with this action because of 804,000 failures."
Persis Yu, deputy executive director and managing counsel at the Student Borrower Protection Center, applauded the change as "a huge victory" for the roughly 804,000 borrowers who "have been trapped in decades of never-ending payments."
"But make no mistake—over 804,000 people are receiving relief with this action because of 804,000 failures—and this is only the tip of the iceberg," said Yu. "Now, our leaders need to finish the job. We look forward to the administration's ongoing efforts to enact further relief efforts and ensure they include defaulted borrowers—those who have truly fallen between the cracks and who have been continually left behind."
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its student debt cancellation plan last month, the Biden administration announced what's expected to be a lengthy rulemaking process aimed at wiping out student debt via the Higher Education Act (HEA) of 1965—a broader authority than the 2003 law the Education Department cited for its original plan.
The Debt Collective warned at the time that the administration's slow-walked approach will give right-wing opponents ample time to prepare a legal assault on the new program. Instead, the debtors' union argued, the administration should use its HEA authority to cancel student debt immediately.
The group echoed that message in response to the Education Department's announcement on Friday, which came months before student loan repayments are set to resume.
"The Supreme Court ruled against HEROES authority power—but there are other tools in their toolbox," the group tweeted. "They can cancel all of it. Today."
Democrats Rally Against Military Policy Bill Over 'Extreme and Reckless' GOP Amendments
Top Democrats ripped House Republicans for using the National Defense Authorization Act to jam "their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people."
Jul 14, 2023
News
Cuellar also backed Rep. Matt Rosendale's (R-Mont.) amendment to block the Department of Defense from covering gender-affirming care.
In opposing final passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the top Democrats are joining progressive lawmakers who usually vote no on the annual military policy bill due to its sky-high and ever-rising topline. The NDAA for the coming fiscal year would authorize $886 billion in total military spending, with $842 billion going to the Pentagon.
The three leading Democrats in the House said in a joint statement late Thursday that they will vote no on an annual military policy bill that typically passes with overwhelming bipartisan support, citing Republican amendments restricting abortion access for service members and barring the Pentagon from covering gender-affirming care.
"Extreme MAGA Republicans have chosen to hijack the historically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act to continue attacking reproductive freedom and jamming their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said following hours of votes on mostly Republican-authored amendments.
One Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), voted with Republicans to attach an amendment to roll back the Pentagon's policy of reimbursing service members who travel to obtain abortion care. The amendment was sponsored by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who previously served as former President Donald Trump's chief medical adviser.
Cuellar also backed Rep. Matt Rosendale's (R-Mont.) amendment to block the Department of Defense from covering gender-affirming care.
“House Republicans have turned what should be a meaningful investment in our men and women in uniform into an extreme and reckless legislative joyride," Jeffries, Clark, and Aguilar said Thursday. "The bill undermines a woman's freedom to seek abortion care, targets the rights of LGBTQ+ service members, and bans books that should otherwise be available to military families."
In opposing final passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the top Democrats are joining progressive lawmakers who usually vote no on the annual military policy bill due to its sky-high and ever-rising topline. The NDAA for the coming fiscal year would authorize $886 billion in total military spending, with $842 billion going to the Pentagon.
"I was the only person to vote no on committee out of 59 on the bloated defense bill," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) tweeted Thursday, referring to the House Armed Service's Committee's vote last month. "After amendments attacking abortion rights and trans rights, looks like my Dem colleagues may join me. Sometimes, it's okay to stand alone on principle."
Mounting Democratic opposition to the NDAA means Republicans could have to secure enough votes to pass the bill out of the House along party lines, a potentially difficult task given the intransigence of far-right members. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Thursday that she intends to vote no after her amendment to strike $300 million in Ukraine aid from the NDAA failed to pass.
Another amendment led by Greene—a proposal to ban the U.S. government from selling or transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine—also failed Thursday, though it did receive the support of 49 Democrats, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).
The failure of Greene's cluster bombs amendment came after Republicans on the House Rules Committee blocked consideration of a broader proposal led by Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) and Omar that would have prohibited the U.S. from transferring cluster munitions worldwide.
The Pentagon said Thursday that U.S. cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine, days after President Joe Biden approved their transfer in the face of protests from human rights groups and members of his own party.
"Kevin McCarthy may be the MAGA ringmaster, but it is clear that the clowns have taken over the circus."
A final House vote on the NDAA is expected Friday. The Senate still needs to pass its version of the bill, and the two chambers must reconcile the differences.
Progressives voiced outrage over House Republicans' decision to turn the NDAA into another vehicle for their broader war on reproductive rights and LGBTQ people.
"They showed their complete disregard for our LGBTQ+ service members by adopting amendments that strip medically necessary care from transgender service members and their families, censor LGBTQ+ service members by prohibiting the display of Pride flags, and ban books that include transgender people or discuss gender identity," said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. "These riders cannot stand, and my colleagues and I will use every tool to get them removed during conference."
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) noted on Twitter that Rules Committee Republicans prevented a House vote on her proposals to cut the Pentagon budget by $100 billion, rein in rampant price gouging by defense contractors, and repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq as they advanced their attacks on abortion access, gender-affirming care, diversity programs, climate action, and more.
In scathing remarks on the House floor ahead of Thursday's votes, McGovern—the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee—blasted "MAGA wingnuts" who "threw a fit and hijacked" the NDAA to advance their far-right agenda.
"It's outrageous that a tiny minority of Republicans is getting to dictate exactly what amendments come to the floor," McGovern said. "Kevin McCarthy may be the MAGA ringmaster, but it is clear that the clowns have taken over the circus."
'Far-Right Radicalism': GOP Wants to Cut Funding for Clean Water Programs by 64%
"House Republicans should be ashamed of themselves," said one campaigner. "Their spending proposal threatens the very safety of our country's water and wastewater systems for the sake of political showmanship."
Jul 13, 2023
News
For fiscal year 2023, the CWSRF got $1,638,861,000 and the DWSRF got $1,126,101,000, including congressionally directed spending projects; for next year, House Republicans want to allocate $535,000,000 and $460,611,000, respectively—a nearly $1.8 billion cut collectively.
Reintroduced in March by U.S. Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the WATER Act is backed by Grant's group and more than 500 other organizations.
"This is not an issue of any single municipality, but for our entire country," said Watson Coleman, pointing to water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi. "Due to a combination of climate change, outdated infrastructure, and systemic disinvestment in our most vulnerable communities, millions of Americans risk losing access to one of the most basic necessities for human life."
Food & Water Watch executive director Wenonah Hauter noted at the time that when Congress and President Joe Biden passed the bipartisan infrastructure deal in 2021, "they provided a modest down payment on critical water improvements."
"But the investment falls far short of what our communities desperately need," she warned. "The WATER Act is a responsible, comprehensive approach to repairing our failing water and sewer systems that would provide water justice to communities large and small for decades to come. America needs the WATER Act now."
The organization's renewed demand for the legislation on Thursday came in the wake of recently released research from the U.S. Geological Survey suggesting that at least 45% of the country's tap water is contaminated by per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS), often called "forever chemicals" because they persist in the human body and environment for long periods.
It also followed a May ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority that dramatically reduced which wetlands are covered by the Clean Water Act—a decision that Food & Water Watch legal director Tarah Heinzen said "rejects... established science in favor of corporate developers' profiteering."
The court was criticized for hearing the case as the Biden administration was still working on a new waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which was finalized in December. Notably, the GOP appropriations bill considered by the panel on Thursday would also repeal that regulation.
The advocacy group Food & Water Watch on Thursday called out Republicans on a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee panel for pushing a 64% cut to a pair of federal clean water funds in the next fiscal year.
"House Republicans should be ashamed of themselves," declared Mary Grant, the group's Public Water for All campaign director, in a statement. "Their spending proposal threatens the very safety of our country's water and wastewater systems for the sake of political showmanship."
The Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, chaired by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), on Thursday marked up a GOP appropriations bill for fiscal year 2024. A Republican fact sheet celebrates proposed "cuts to wasteful spending" and "claw-backs of prior appropriations," highlighting that it "reins in" the Environmental Protection Agency, "limits abuse of the Endangered Species Act," and provides protections for the fossil fuel industry.
The GOP proposal would slash appropriations for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The former provides low-interest loans for infrastructure projects like wastewater facilities while the latter provides assistance for initiatives like improving drinking water treatment and fixing old pipes.
Grant stressed that the targeted programs "are widely popular across the political spectrum and have historically enjoyed bipartisan support," as communities in every state rely on them "to make necessary improvements to keep water and sewer systems safe and reliable."
"We cannot allow our country to return to an era when rivers were on fire and communities across the country faced unmitigated toxic water threats."
For fiscal year 2023, the CWSRF got $1,638,861,000 and the DWSRF got $1,126,101,000, including congressionally directed spending projects; for next year, House Republicans want to allocate $535,000,000 and $460,611,000, respectively—a nearly $1.8 billion cut collectively.
"This far-right radicalism seeks to undermine the essential programs of a functioning government," Grant charged. "We cannot allow our country to return to an era when rivers were on fire and communities across the country faced unmitigated toxic water threats. The proposed cuts would leave many with unsafe water and exacerbate the nation's water affordability crisis, adding more pressure on household water bills at a time when families are already grappling with soaring costs for essential services."
The U.S. Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats, "must reject this outrageous proposal out of hand," she said. "Safe water should not be a political bargaining chip, nor used to score cheap political points. Safe water is nonnegotiable."
Grant also called for passing the Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity, and Reliability (WATER) Act "to safeguard federal water funding from these foolishly political annual appropriations battles."
Reintroduced in March by U.S. Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the WATER Act is backed by Grant's group and more than 500 other organizations.
"This is not an issue of any single municipality, but for our entire country," said Watson Coleman, pointing to water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi. "Due to a combination of climate change, outdated infrastructure, and systemic disinvestment in our most vulnerable communities, millions of Americans risk losing access to one of the most basic necessities for human life."
"Access to safe, clean water is a human right," she added. "The American water crisis will only get worse if we fail to act. I urge all my colleagues in Congress, Democratic and Republican alike, to support this pro-humanity legislation and pass it without delay."
Food & Water Watch executive director Wenonah Hauter noted at the time that when Congress and President Joe Biden passed the bipartisan infrastructure deal in 2021, "they provided a modest down payment on critical water improvements."
"But the investment falls far short of what our communities desperately need," she warned. "The WATER Act is a responsible, comprehensive approach to repairing our failing water and sewer systems that would provide water justice to communities large and small for decades to come. America needs the WATER Act now."
The organization's renewed demand for the legislation on Thursday came in the wake of recently released research from the U.S. Geological Survey suggesting that at least 45% of the country's tap water is contaminated by per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS), often called "forever chemicals" because they persist in the human body and environment for long periods.
It also followed a May ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority that dramatically reduced which wetlands are covered by the Clean Water Act—a decision that Food & Water Watch legal director Tarah Heinzen said "rejects... established science in favor of corporate developers' profiteering."
The court was criticized for hearing the case as the Biden administration was still working on a new waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which was finalized in December. Notably, the GOP appropriations bill considered by the panel on Thursday would also repeal that regulation.
