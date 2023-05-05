Groundwork’s Rakeen Mabud Reacts to Strong April Jobs Report

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Today’s monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate also fell to 3.4% and reached a record-low for Black workers at 4.7%. Groundwork’s Chief Economist Rakeen Mabud released the following statement in reaction to today’s jobs numbers:
“Thanks to sound public investments, our labor market is actually starting to work for the workers who drive it. It’s finally starting to deliver for Black workers and others who have been historically left behind.
“Today’s jobs report is a stunning and welcome rebuke to policymakers’ past failures, which resulted in unforgivably poor economic outcomes for millions of Americans.”
The agency leader said that "it is time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing Covid-19 alongside other infectious diseases."
This is a breaking story… Please check back for possible updates...
The World Health Organization chief announced Friday that it is "with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency."
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had declared the emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020, when there were fewer than 100 reported cases outside of China.
"In the three years since then, Covid-19 has turned our world upside down," Tedros noted Friday. "Almost 7 million deaths have been reported to WHO, but we know the toll is several times higher—at least 20 million."
"But Covid-19 has been so much more than a health crisis," he continued. "It has caused severe economic upheaval, erasing trillions from GDP, disrupting travel and trade, shuttering businesses, and plunging millions into poverty."
Stressing that the move does not mean the virus "is over as a global health threat," Tedros said that "it is time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing Covid-19 alongside other infectious diseases."
"When you're saying things like 'No mention of Ginni, of course' when talking about paperwork for the wife of a Supreme Court Justice—you're probably doing a crime."
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas are under fresh scrutiny as yet another revelation, this one reported by the Washington Post on Thursday evening shows Ginni received tens of thousands of dollars in off-the-book compensation from a powerful right-wing nonprofit shortly before the group "soon would have an interest before the court"—a pivotal voting rights case.
Based on documents reviewed by the Post, right-wing judicial activist Leonard Leo used his role as an advisor to the nonprofit, the Judicial Education Project, to ask GOP pollster Kellyanne Conway, later a top aide to President Donald Trump, to pay Ginni Thomas a large sum but keep her name off the financial records.
"Leo, a key figure in a network of nonprofits that has worked to support the nominations of conservative judges," the reporting explains, "told Conwaythat he wanted her to 'give' Ginni Thomas 'another $25K,' the documents show. He emphasized that the paperwork should have 'No mention of Ginni, of course.'"
"Leonard Leo has written the definition of court corruption. These shady schemes are a call to action to bring about ethics reform at the highest levels of the judiciary." —Kyle Herrig, Accountable.US
In response to the new revelations, Kyle Herrig, president of the public interest advocacy group Accountable.US, said "Leonard Leo has written the definition of court corruption. These shady schemes are a call to action to bring about ethics reform at the highest levels of the judiciary."
In defense of the secrecy of the payments to Ginni Thomas's firm—which according to the Post totaled $80,000 between June 2011 and June 2012, but may have been more overall—Leo said in a statement to the newspaper that it was necessary to keep her name out of any disclosures because of how "disrespectful, malicious and gossipy people" can be in the political sphere.
"I have always tried to protect the privacy of Justice Thomas and Ginni," Leo claimed.
"Each day that passes, the Supreme Court is looking less like a bench and more like an auction house. Thomas should resign immediately..." —Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Crucially, months after these payments were made to Ginni Thomas, the Judicial Education Project filed an amicus brief in the case Shelby County v. Holder, taking the side of those opposed to a key provision in the Voting Rights Act of 1965. As the Post notes:
The court struck down a formula in the Voting Rights Act that determined which states had to obtain federal clearance before changing their voting rules and procedures. Clarence Thomas was part of the 5-to-4 majority.
Thomas issued a concurring opinion in the case, arguing that the preclearance requirement itself is unconstitutional. Thomas's opinion, which was consistent with a previous opinion he wrote, favored the outcome the Judicial Education Project and several other conservative organizations had advocated in their amicus briefs. He did not cite the Judicial Education Project brief.
But progressive political observers said the corruption was impossible not to see—especially given the wave of revelations about lavish gifts and financial arrangements between Justice Thomas and billionaire Harlan Crow, a right-wing mega-donor.
\u201cWhen you\u2019re saying things like \u201cNo mention of Ginni, of course\u201d when talking about paperwork for the wife of a Supreme Court Justice\u2014you\u2019re probably doing a crime.\u201d— Sawyer Hackett (@Sawyer Hackett) 1683245356
"This is corruption. Plain and simple," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in reaction to the latest revelation. "And each day that passes, the Supreme Court is looking less like a bench and more like an auction house. Thomas should resign immediately and Roberts should see to it that he does."
While these bills' supporters aim to hold tech giants accountable for not protecting vulnerable communities, one expert warned, "increasing censorship and weakening encryption would not only be ineffective at solving these concerns, it would in fact exacerbate them."
As the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee considered a series of bills on Thursday, the ACLU and other digital rights advocates warned against federal legislation that would promote censorship, disincentivize protecting users with strong encryption, and expand law enforcement access to personal data.
A trio of ACLU policy experts sent a letter to the committee about three bills: the Cooper Davis Act, the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act, and the Strengthening Transparency and Obligation to Protect Children Suffering from Abuse and Mistreatment (STOP CSAM) Act.
"These bills purport to hold powerful companies accountable for their failure to protect children and other vulnerable communities from dangers on their services when, in reality, increasing censorship and weakening encryption would not only be ineffective at solving these concerns, it would in fact exacerbate them," said one of the experts, ACLU senior policy counsel Cody Venzke.
\u201cThe EARN IT Act claims to make the Internet safer for children, but instead invites constant government surveillance.\n\nThis is a big threat to our privacy and our right to free speech online \u2014 we can't let it pass.https://t.co/vETVy5jZGC\u201d— ACLU (@ACLU) 1683223921
Named for a Kansas teenager who died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl, the Cooper Davis Act (S. 1080) would require social media companies and other communication service providers to give federal agencies information about illicit activity related to the synthetic opioid on their platforms.
The EARN IT Act (S. 1207)—which targets Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act—would remove tech companies' blanket liability protection for civil or criminal law violations related to online child sexual abuse material and establish a national commission to craft voluntary "best practices" for providers.
Sponsored by committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the STOP CSAM Act (S. 1199) would, among other provisions, enable survivors of online child sexual exploitation to bring a civil cause of action against tech companies that promoted or facilitated the abuse.
The ACLU warns that the proposals "would undermine free speech, privacy, and security." As the letter explains:
First, they incentivize platforms to monitor and censor their users' speech and interfere with content moderation decisions. Second, they disincentivize platforms from providing end-to-end encrypted communications services, exposing the public to abusive commercial and government surveillance practices and as a result, dissuading people from communicating with each other electronically about everything from healthcare decisions to business transactions. And third, they expand warrantless government access to private data. As longtime champions of privacy, free speech, and an open internet, we strongly urge you to vote against reporting these bills out of committee.
Despite the ACLU's argument that "there are other avenues to protect children, privacy, and safety online that do not lead to increased surveillance, censorship, and policing," the committee on Thursday unanimously advanced the EARN IT Act, spearheaded by Ranking Member Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).
As Common Dreamsreported Tuesday, the Center for Democracy & Technology led 132 other groups—including the ACLU—in a letter to the panel which says: "We support curbing the scourge of child exploitation online. However, EARN IT will instead make it harder for law enforcement to protect children. It will also result in online censorship that will disproportionately impact marginalized communities."
Fight for the Future, another signatory to that letter, tweeted Thursday that "the dangerous, anti-encryption #EARNITAct passed out of committee this morning. We know this bill—it's back from the dead to restrict the internet and make everyone less safe online."
The group also thanked Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) for entering the coalition's letter about the EARN IT Act into the record.
Representatives from the ACLU, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Equality Arizona, Fight for the Future, Reframe Health and Justice, and Woodhull Freedom Foundation came together with grassroots organizer Melissa Kadri and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday for a press conference on some of the internet bills being considered by Congress.
Along with criticizing the EARN IT and STOP CSAM proposals, the event's speakers sounded the alarm about the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act.
\u201cThe Kids Online Safety Act would require surveillance of anyone 16 and under on social media, and would put the tools of censorship in the hands of state attorneys general. If it passes, adults too will likely face hurdles to accessing legal content online.https://t.co/J5hSGVIcqB\u201d— EFF (@EFF) 1683211560
Specifically naming Bolivia, China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Russia as "foreign adversaries," the RESTRICT Act (S. 686) would empower the U.S. Department of Commerce to "review, prevent, and mitigate information communications and technology transactions that pose undue risk to our national security."
KOSA, which was officially reintroduced on Tuesday, would increase parental controls, force social media platforms to prevent and mitigate certain harms to minors, and require independent audits.
"I'm a parent of a 12-year-old, and I care deeply about my 12-year-old's future. And for me, I want to ask not just what policies will make the internet more sanitized or safer for my child, but what policies governing the internet will lead to the type of world that I want my child to grow up in," said Fight for the Future director Evan Greer.
"That's a world where she has access to human rights, where she has access to accurate life-saving information about issues like mental health and substance abuse, and where she has access to online community," she continued. "And that is true for so many children, particularly LGBTQ kids who are facing unprecedented assaults across the country."
Citing Fred Rogers' philosophy that what can be mentioned can be managed, Greer added that "a lot of these bills are based on the idea that we protect our kids by sequestering them off from discussion of these important topics; unfortunately, we actually know from evidence and data that that harms our kids, and that our kids are safer when they are able to discuss... with their peers and with experts these issues that affect them. These bills would, unfortunately, cut kids off from those resources, and that's why we believe that they will make kids less safe, and not more safe."
\u201c"When bad things don\u2019t happen, there is no news. This is the paradox of encryption. Because it\u2019s impossible to count \u201cprevented harms,\u201d we can\u2019t put a number on the vast number of children encryption has protected. But we know that it does."\u201d— Dr. Joseph Lorenzo Hall (@Dr. Joseph Lorenzo Hall) 1683159447
Wyden agreed that "these bills are going to make kids less safe." Specifically, he expressed concern about EARN IT and STOP CSAM bills attacking "the single strongest technology protecting kids and families online," warning that "weakening encryption is probably the premier gift you could give to predators and god-awful people who want to stalk and spy on kids."
"I want to make one quick point about the Kids Online Safety Act: Giving extremist governors the power to decide what content is safe for kids is a nonstarter," he said, calling out the GOP leaders of Florida and Texas. "Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott are using every bit of power they have to go after queer and trans kids, censor information about reproductive health, and scrub basic history about race in America. I'm not about to give them even more power... I urge my colleagues to focus on elements that are actually going to protect kids rather than just handing big quantities of more power to MAGA Republicans to wage a culture war against children."
"I think the most important thing Congress can do to improve the internet for kids and everybody else is to pass comprehensive privacy legislation," Wyden asserted. "This fight... has been the longest-running battle since the Trojan War, and it's time to take on the special interests and get a strong bill passed."