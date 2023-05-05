To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY

Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork’s Rakeen Mabud Reacts to Strong April Jobs Report

Today’s monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate also fell to 3.4% and reached a record-low for Black workers at 4.7%. Groundwork’s Chief Economist Rakeen Mabud released the following statement in reaction to today’s jobs numbers:

“Thanks to sound public investments, our labor market is actually starting to work for the workers who drive it. It’s finally starting to deliver for Black workers and others who have been historically left behind.

“Today’s jobs report is a stunning and welcome rebuke to policymakers’ past failures, which resulted in unforgivably poor economic outcomes for millions of Americans.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.