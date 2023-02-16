To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork Responds to House Bill to Extend Trump Tax Cuts for Wealthiest Americans and Biggest Corporations

Today, Groundwork Collaborative’s Executive Director Lindsay Owens released the following statement in response to the introduction of new legislation in the Housee House to permanently extend the Trump tax cuts of 2017:

“It's no surprise that the House majority wants to spend trillions of dollars to extend the Trump tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations – but it's absolute hypocrisy from the same members who are pushing us to a debt limit crisis on claims they care about the deficit. Congress should be working together to invest in worker and family priorities and increase taxes on the rich – not give them another handout.”

