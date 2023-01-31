To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Global Justice Now
Contact: Joe Karp-Sawey, media manager,Tel: +44 (0)7711 875 345,Email:,joe.karpsawey@globaljustice.org.uk

Global Justice Now responds to Pfizer's sickening "all time high" profit announcement

LONDON

Tim Bierley, Pharma Campaigner with Global Justice Now, made the following statement:

"With this latest 'all time high" announcement, Pfizer now has revenues higher than the GDP of 133 countries, including 8 EU member states, and is the first pharma company ever to make $100bn in a year. But not content with doubling its revenues with a pandemic windfall, they are now still moving to aggressively hike the price of Covid-19 booster doses, putting even more pressure on already struggling public health systems. Their latest record-breaking revenues are further proof that the company treated the pandemic as an opportunity to enrich its shareholders. We can't allow big pharma companies to hold us to ransom in this way. We need the government to be bold and break with the monopoly patent model that fails people everywhere. It's time to put people's lives above corporate profit."

Global Justice Now is a democratic social justice organisation working as part of a global movement to challenge the powerful and create a more just and equal world. We mobilise people in the UK for change, and act in solidarity with those fighting injustice, particularly in the global south.

