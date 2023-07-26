To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Friends of the Earth
Contact: Erin Jensen,Email:,EJensen@foe.org

Friends of the Earth Celebrates CLEAN Energy and NOW Acts

Today, Representatives Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA-37), and Deborah Ross (D-NC-2) introduced the CLEAN Energy Act and NOW Acts. These bills repeal harmful provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that tie renewable energy investments to oil and gas lease sales. These provisions have received staunchpushback from environmental groups for forcing new renewable energy development to prop up outdated dirty energy technologies.

Nicole Ghio, Senior Fossil Fuels Program Manager at Friends of the Earth, issued the following statement in response:

We applaud today’s bills introduced by Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Kamlager-Dove and Ross. The public has had enough of backroom deals that benefit Big Oil, like those that tethered clean energy to fossil fuels in the Inflation Reduction Act. By unshackling renewables from dirty energy, the CLEAN Energy and NOW Acts ensure decisions are based on sound science and economics, not political favor. We encourage environmental champions in Congress to support these bills.

Friends of the Earth fights for a more healthy and just world. Together we speak truth to power and expose those who endanger the health of people and the planet for corporate profit. We organize to build long-term political power and campaign to change the rules of our economic and political systems that create injustice and destroy nature.

(202) 783-7400
www.foe.org
Press PageAction Page