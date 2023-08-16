August, 16 2023, 05:21pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Caitlin Vogus: caitlin@freedom.press
Caitlin Vogus: caitlin@freedom.press
FPF Statement on Withdrawal of Kansas Search Warrant
New York, New York
Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF) welcomes the withdrawal of the search warrant issued against the Marion County Record and return of the equipment and other items seized by law enforcement. But authorities can’t undo the harm they’ve done or give Joan Meyer her life back.
FPF Director of Advocacy Seth Stern said, “Authorities deserve zero credit for coming to their senses only after an intense backlash from the local and national media and an aggressive letter from the Record’s lawyer.”
The Record and its journalists never should have been subject to this chilling search in the first place. “Anyone should have realized that sending the entire police force to search a newsroom because journalists verified information from a source is an outrageous overreaction that threatens freedom of the press,” said FPF Deputy Director of Advocacy Caitlin Vogus. “This raid never should have happened.”
“The Record did nothing wrong, and yet police decided to raid the newsroom and the journalists’ home and take every piece of equipment they have, jeopardizing the Record’s ability to continue publishing,” added Vogus. Police injured a reporter during the newsroom raid and, not only that, but longtime Record journalist and co-owner Joan Meyer collapsed from stress and died the day after the raid on her home.
Stern noted that it’s not uncommon for the government to quickly abandon cases against journalists. “These kinds of frivolous abuses of the legal system to attack the press are intended not to win but to intimidate journalists. Usually, after accomplishing that goal, authorities are able to drop charges quietly to avoid embarrassing themselves in court. It’s good that this time the process is playing out publicly, thanks to the media attention this case rightfully received.”
Dropping the warrant is just the first step that officials must take. “The Record and the public deserve to know why the Marion Police decided to conduct this raid and whether they gave even a moment’s thought to the First Amendment or other legal restrictions before they decided to search a newsroom,” said Vogus.
We call on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other officials to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the decision of the Marion Police to raid the Record and the application made to the court seeking authorization for a search warrant. Judicial authorities should examine the decision of Judge Laura Vair to sign the search warrant and why that decision was entrusted to a magistrate judge with less than a year’s experience.
Finally, the Record has suggested that it may sue, and it should. The withdrawal of the search warrant doesn’t change the fact that police rifled through the Record’s newsroom, seized almost all of its equipment, and likely contributed to the death of its 98-year-old co-owner.
Freedom of the Press Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping support and defend public-interest journalism focused on exposing mismanagement, corruption, and law-breaking in government. We work to preserve and strengthen the rights guaranteed to the press under the First Amendment through crowdfunding, digital security and internet advocacy.
LATEST NEWS
'Now Is the Time to Act': Sanders Pushes Bipartisan Bill to Solve Primary Care Crisis
"Providing Americans with a medical home will not only save lives and ease suffering," said the senator. "It will save billions of dollars. Providing primary care to all is not only smart healthcare, it is cost-effective healthcare."
Aug 16, 2023
News
But with a system that "can seem designed to discourage people from using services," noted the Commonwealth Fund in a report earlier this year, the U.S. has a higher rate than other wealthy countries of adults with chronic health conditions, and "Americans see physicians less often than people in most other countries."
The bill would also provide incentives to encourage medical schools to graduate more primary care providers and expand programs that address the shortage of instructors in nursing programs—which has impacted the number of people who are able to go into the nursing field.
Until then, he wrote, lawmakers must take action to significantly improve a healthcare system in which "tens of millions of Americans, even those with decent insurance, cannot find the medical care they need on a timely basis" due to provider shortages.
"For many years members of Congress have talked about our healthcare crises," said the senator. "Now is the time to act."
In an op-ed on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders made the case for the bipartisan legislation he introduced last month to address the nation's shortage of doctors and nurses as well as the "primary care cliff" that he has warned millions of Americans are heading toward if Congress does not act to fund the community health centers that many Americans rely on.
Writing at The Daily Beast, the Vermont independent senator said the country's for-profit healthcare industry—in addition to leaving more than 27 million Americans without health insurance—has failed to recruit and retain a sufficient number of medical providers, with the American Association of Medical Colleges projecting a shortage of 122,000 doctors by 2032.
A shortage of 400,000 home health aides—badly needed in a country where the population of people over age 65 is expected to grow by nearly 50% in the next decade—is also expected, and as Sanders wrote, "over the next two years alone it is estimated that we will need between 200,000 and 450,000 more nurses."
The healthcare provider shortage can partially be blamed, said Sanders, on disinvestment in primary care and a heavy focus on "hospital and tertiary care," with the for-profit system forcing many uninsured people "with common illnesses into emergency rooms—the most expensive form of primary care."
"Most countries spend between 10% to 15% of their healthcare budgets on primary healthcare," wrote Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and has for decades pushed for a government-funded universal healthcare system. "Canada spends 13%, Germany spends 15%, Spain spends 17%, and Australia spends 18%. We spend less than 7%."
While spending less on preventive care than other wealthy countries, the U.S. spends three to four times more on its healthcare system overall than countries including New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan, and more than twice as much as the U.K., France, and Australia.
But with a system that "can seem designed to discourage people from using services," noted the Commonwealth Fund in a report earlier this year, the U.S. has a higher rate than other wealthy countries of adults with chronic health conditions, and "Americans see physicians less often than people in most other countries."
"Every major medical organization in the country agrees that what we are investing in primary healthcare is woefully inadequate," the senator wrote on Wednesday. "They understand that focusing on disease prevention and providing Americans with a medical home will not only save lives and ease suffering. It will save billions of dollars. Providing primary care to all is not only smart healthcare, it is cost-effective healthcare."
Sanders' bill, the Primary Care and Health Workforce Expansion Act, would expand the Graduate Medical Education and Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education programs as well as the National Health Service Corps—steps that would "significantly increase the number of doctors in our country" and ensure more doctors are licensed to provide primary rather than specialty care.
The bill would also provide incentives to encourage medical schools to graduate more primary care providers and expand programs that address the shortage of instructors in nursing programs—which has impacted the number of people who are able to go into the nursing field.
With community health centers currently facing a potential 70% funding cut if Congress does not act to expand federal investments, the legislation also provides funding to provide the facilities with $65.5 billion over five years. The funding would be used for expanded operating hours, the creation of school-based health centers, mental healthcare, substance use disorder care, and dental care.
"This bill would increase the number of these centers throughout the country, concentrating on rural and urban areas which are now medically underserved," wrote Sanders. "The result: millions more Americans would be able to receive the primary healthcare they need in a timely and cost-effective way."
Sanders noted that "the day must come, sooner than later, when we join the rest of the industrialized world and guarantee healthcare for every man, woman, and child as a human right through a Medicare for All single-payer system. That is the right thing to do, that is the humane thing, and that is the cost-effective thing to do."
Until then, he wrote, lawmakers must take action to significantly improve a healthcare system in which "tens of millions of Americans, even those with decent insurance, cannot find the medical care they need on a timely basis" due to provider shortages.
"For many years members of Congress have talked about our healthcare crises," said the senator. "Now is the time to act."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Patients, Health Advocates Push Big Pharma to Drop 'Unconscionable' Lawsuits
"We will not relinquish these commonsense reforms while high drug prices remain a matter of life and death for so many Americans," a coalition said of the Inflation Reduction Act's medication pricing policies.
Aug 16, 2023
News
As health advocacy groups and patients celebrate the one-year anniversary of U.S. President Joe Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act, a coalition on Wednesday urged pharmaceutical industry executives and allies to withdraw their "unconscionable" legal challenges to the IRA's medication policies and "instead negotiate lower drug prices."
The coalition gathered in Washington, D.C. for a livestreamed delivery of over 150,000 petition signatures and a letter from more than 70 organizations to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to the lobbying group's leadership, the letter is addressed to executives of other chambers of commerce; the trade association Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA); and the drug firms Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Astellas Pharma U.S.
"For top-selling drugs worldwide, drug corporations consistently make more money from U.S. sales than the rest of the world combined," the letter explains. "Drug corporations' prices for Medicare Part D even outstrip those paid by other government health programs, like Medicaid and the Department of Veterans Affairs."
"Aging Americans and people with disabilities and chronic health conditions bear the brunt of these excessive prices," the letter adds. "No one should have to go into debt, go without lifesaving medicines or choose between prescriptions and other basic needs like groceries and rent. Yet millions across this nation do."
The coalition celebrated that the IRA enacted "enormously popular" reforms—such as empowering Medicare to negotiate lower prices with pharmaceutical companies—which "are projected to save patients and consumers tens of billions of dollars and expand access while ensuring innovation and drug corporations' ability to achieve enormous financial success."
"We stand with patients across the country whose lives and well-being depend on access to affordable prescription drugs," the groups declared. "We will not relinquish these commonsense reforms while high drug prices remain a matter of life and death for so many Americans."
The signatories include American Economic Liberties Project, Be a Hero, Center for Popular Democracy, Doctors for America, Families USA, Health Care for America Now Education Fund, Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, MomsRising, Our Revolution, Patients for Affordable Drugs, People's Action, Physicians for a National Health Program, Protect Our Care, Public Citizen, and Social Security Works.
"Pharmaceutical corporations have long shown that they care about nothing but profits. So it is not surprising that they are attempting to use the courts to subvert the will of the people and block Medicare from using its bulk purchasing power to get better prices," Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, said in a statement.
Still, campaigners forcefully called out the industry. Be a Hero co-executive director Ady Barkan charged that "Big Pharma's insatiable appetite for profit above all else is shameful," while Protect Our Care chair Leslie Dach said that "drug companies' greed knows no bounds" and stressed that "Americans are cutting pills and skipping doses" to save money.
Others also took aim at industry allies, with Public Citizen president Robert Weissman saying that "it's a disgrace that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is fronting for Big Pharma against the interests of the mom-and-pop businesses it purports to represent."
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is supposed to designate up to 10 single-source drugs used in the Medicare Part D prescription program for the first round of negotiations, set to start October 1 and continue through next August.
However, that process could be delayed by federal cases—including one in Ohio involving multiple chambers of commerce. Earlier this week, Doctors for America, Families USA, Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, Protect Our Care, and Public Citizen filed an amicus brief in opposing a preliminary injunction motion in that case.
"It's clear where big drug companies and the Chamber of Commerce stand: profits over millions of older adults and people with disabilities who can't afford their prescription drugs," Yael Lehman, senior director of strategic partnerships at Families USA, said Wednesday.
"But we know families themselves feel differently—the reforms they are trying to tear away from millions of people who rely on Medicare for their health are extremely popular across all political and ideological spectrums," Lehman continued. "They need to drop their egregious lawsuit and stop making money from price gouging families' access to health and healthcare."
That sweeping support for the IRA drug pricing reforms is motivating action on the ground, as Analilia Mejia and DaMareo Cooper, co-executive directors of the Center for Popular Democracy, highlighted.
"Our affiliates Make the Road NY, SPACES in Action, Texas Organizing Project, and Arkansas Community Organizations are rallying Wednesday to put our people over profits," they said. "We fought for years to get Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices—which we did through the Inflation Reduction Act—and we're going to keep fighting until healthcare is a human right in America."
Mark Hannay of Metro New York Health Care for All and Health Care for America Now's New York State Network said that "New Yorkers are fed up with being ripped off by drug corporations, and strongly support Medicare's new drug price negotiation program created as part of the Inflation Reduction Act."
"We call on these corporations to recognize political reality that their decadeslong profiteering off patients across the U.S. is over, and it's now time to come to the table and negotiate lower prices," Hannay added. "They'll still make plenty of profits regardless, just as they do in other countries with national health programs."
Keep ReadingShow Less
62% of Student Loan Borrowers Say They're Likely to Boycott Repayments: Poll
As resumption of educational debt repayment looms, more than 7 in 10 borrowers say they are taking on extra work, while half say they don't know whether they'll be able to make payments come October.
Aug 16, 2023
News
Nearly half of the 1,000 borrowers surveyed believe boycotting could lead to all student debt being forgiven, while 3 in 4 respondents also said they think a boycott would be "somewhat" or "highly" likely to help elect politicians who support loan forgiveness.
With U.S. federal student loan payments set to resume in a matter of weeks, more than 6 in 10 borrowers say they're likely to boycott repayments, an intelligent.com survey published Wednesday revealed.
Nearly half of the 1,000 borrowers surveyed believe boycotting could lead to all student debt being forgiven, while 3 in 4 respondents also said they think a boycott would be "somewhat" or "highly" likely to help elect politicians who support loan forgiveness.
Some of the write-in responses from borrowers inclined to boycott loan repayments include:
- "I simply do not have the money."
- "We have not been paying for so long, so why not just do away with the student loans?"
- "Because I think some of the loans are predatory and unfair."
The vast majority of those polled—82%—said they are aware of the potentially serious consequences of not repaying their loans.
Those who said they probably won't boycott gave responses including:
- "Because boycotting doesn't make [payments] go away, it only puts one in arrears and hurts your credit."
- "I'm worried about what would happen if I did not pay."
- "I'm not going to risk losing my livelihood. The next batch of politicians could be a whole lot worse."
- "I do not think it will make a difference. I do not think the government ever had the intention of loan forgiveness, it was just a campaign promise. I doubt protests will be effective because the government doesn't care about us."
After years of activist organizing, President Joe Biden last August announced a plan to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower, a move that drew both praise and admonition from progressives—many of whom wanted to erase $50,000 or even all educational debt.
After right-wing Senate Democrats joined with Republicans to pass a joint resolution to block Biden's plan, the president vetoed the measure. House Republicans subsequently failed to override Biden's veto. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority struck down the president's plan.
More than 7 in 10 borrowers polled by intelligent.com said they will have to take on extra work in order to prepare for the resumption of repayments. Half said they've started a "side hustle," while 34% are working longer hours and 20% have gotten an additional job.
Interest on student loans restarts on September 1, with repayments resuming the following month. Just under half—49%—of borrowers told intelligent.com they aren't sure they can afford the looming payments. In June, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned that 1 in 5 of the 32 million federal student loan borrowers it tracked "have risk factors that suggest they could struggle when scheduled payments resume."
According to the Education Data Initiative, there are 43.6 million federal student borrowers owing a total of nearly $1.8 trillion. The average federal student loan debt balance is $37,717, with public university students borrowing an average of nearly $26,000 to earn their bachelor's degree.
The new survey also found that 81% of respondents likely to vote in the 2024 presidential election are "somewhat" or "strongly" influenced by candidates' views on student debt forgiveness.
The Biden administration has now initiated a lengthy rulemaking process that involves Higher Education Act of 1965, which legal experts argue empowers the secretary of education to eliminate loan balances. Some campaigners have expressed concern that the backup plan for debt forgiveness could also be struck down by right-wing lawsuits.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!