February, 08 2024, 02:08pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Elliott Negin,Media Director,enegin@ucsusa.org
First Year-Long Breach of 1.5 Degrees Celsius Could be More Enduring Without Accelerated Action by World Leaders
Statement by Dr. Kristina Dahl, Union of Concerned Scientists
European science agency Copernicus announced today that, for the first time ever, global average heating exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius, on average, for a 12-month period. This new finding comes on the heels of leading scientific bodies in the United States and around the world declaring 2023 as the hottest year on record. It also raises serious concerns about the pace with which world leaders are pursuing the aims of the Paris Agreement, which was adopted by countries in 2015 with the goal of limiting long-term globally averaged temperatures from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels to avoid the most harmful climate change impacts.
Below is a statement by Dr. Kristina Dahl, a principal climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). Dr. Dahl was also named in the 2023 TIME100 Next list, which highlights the emerging leaders shaping the future of science, activism, politics, business and more.
“In an ominous signal of the gravity of the climate crisis, the latest scientific data show Earth’s temperature, averaged globally over the last 12 months, was more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial average. It also confirms what communities and ecosystems on the frontlines of climate change experienced in this record-breaking hot year: the toll of a warming world, this year made worse by El Niño, is already too high. This alarming statistic is the latest in a series of powerful warnings of how profoundly humanity’s widespread fossil fuel use has altered the planet we share.
“This data doesn’t mean the primary goal of the Paris climate agreement has been breached, as nations committed to limiting global average temperatures over the long-term—typically considered 20 to 30 years—rather than tying their efforts to a day, month, or year-long anomaly. That said, world leaders should take serious heed of Copernicus’ latest finding by quickening their current snail’s pace to slash heat-trapping emissions and helping to safeguard communities and ecosystems from unavoidable climate impacts. The latest IPCC report found that the planet will likely breach the 1.5-degree-Celsius mark within the next 11 years unless global heat-trapping emissions peak by 2025.
“Fossil fuel companies, meanwhile, continue to operate and plan in ways that would move the planet further along this dangerous trajectory, with more human suffering and ecological destruction in store. Wealthier nations and those who have historically contributed the most to the climate crisis—including the United States—must stop obstructing and instead lead the way in making deep cuts to global warming emissions and providing funding to countries that have contributed the least while bearing the brunt of the crisis.”
The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.
LATEST NEWS
Pressed by Sanders, Big Pharma CEOs Refuse to Commit to Lower Drug Prices
"We are aware of the many important, lifesaving drugs that your companies have produced," said Sen. Bernie Sanders. "But I think as all of you know, those drugs mean nothing to anybody who cannot afford it."
Feb 08, 2024
News
All three of the companies represented at Thursday's hearing are currently suing the Biden administration in an effort to kill the Medicare price negotiation program established under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Davis said Merck is "very much sensitive to what's happening with patients" but would not make the commitment.
Davis told Sanders that he has never searched GoFundMe for campaigns launched by cancer patients struggling to afford Keytruda. Sanders noted in response that his staff found over 500 stories of people trying to raise funds for the cancer medication, which brought in $6.61 billion in sales worldwide for Merck last year.
"One of those stories is a woman named Rebecca, a school lunch lady from Nebraska with two kids who died of cancer after setting up a GoFundMe page because she could not afford to pay for Keytruda," Sanders said. "Rebecca had raised $4,000 on her GoFundMe page, but said the cost of Keytruda and her cancer treatment was $25,000 for an infusion every three weeks."
The CEOs of major pharmaceutical companies refused Thursday to commit to lowering the prices of some of their top-selling drugs when pressed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, who noted that the same medicines are available in other countries for a fraction of the cost that Americans pay.
"We are aware of the many important, lifesaving drugs that your companies have produced. And that's extraordinarily important," Sanders (I-Vt.) said in his opening remarks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing. "But I think as all of you know, those drugs mean nothing to anybody who cannot afford it. And that's what we're dealing with today."
Sanders asked the chief executives of Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb whether they would pledge to reduce the sky-high U.S. list prices of their cancer and blood clot medications to levels that patients pay for those drugs in Japan and Canada.
Neither agreed to make the commitment, even after they acknowledged that they still make a profit in those countries despite selling their products at much lower prices than in the U.S.
When Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Chris Boerner claimed that medicines are cheaper in Canada because they are "generally made less available" and more difficult for patients to obtain, Sanders—who has famously traveled across the U.S.-Canada border with patients seeking affordable medications—countered that "life expectancy in Canada is six years longer than it is in the United States."
Three CEOs in total—Boerner of Bristol Myers Squibb, Robert Davis of Merck, and Joaquin Duato of Johnson & Johnson—testified at Thursday's hearing, which was titled, "Why Does the United States Pay, by Far, the Highest Prices in the World for Prescription Drugs?"
Boerner voluntarily agreed to testify in early January, but Davis and Duato only agreed to appear before the Senate HELP Committee after Sanders threatened subpoenas. The committee votes to approve the subpoenas were canceled after Davis and Duato dropped their opposition to testifying.
All three of the companies represented at Thursday's hearing are currently suing the Biden administration in an effort to kill the Medicare price negotiation program established under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Before questioning the executives, Sanders noted that a growing number of patients in the U.S. have been forced to resort to the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to help pay for their medications. GoFundMe's website notes that "thousands of individuals in need use GoFundMe each month to raise funds for lifesaving prescription drugs."
Sanders asked Davis, who made $52 million in total compensation in 2022, whether he would "commit to not accepting a single dollar more in compensation until there is not a single GoFundMe page for Keytruda," a Merck cancer drug that carries a list price of $191,000 a year in the U.S.
Davis said Merck is "very much sensitive to what's happening with patients" but would not make the commitment.
Davis told Sanders that he has never searched GoFundMe for campaigns launched by cancer patients struggling to afford Keytruda. Sanders noted in response that his staff found over 500 stories of people trying to raise funds for the cancer medication, which brought in $6.61 billion in sales worldwide for Merck last year.
"One of those stories is a woman named Rebecca, a school lunch lady from Nebraska with two kids who died of cancer after setting up a GoFundMe page because she could not afford to pay for Keytruda," Sanders said. "Rebecca had raised $4,000 on her GoFundMe page, but said the cost of Keytruda and her cancer treatment was $25,000 for an infusion every three weeks."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'I Remember Hitler,' Says 91-Year-Old Republican Behind Trump Eligibility Case
"I remember my cousin was with Eisenhower when they opened up the concentration camps... I mean, I understand protecting democracy."
Feb 08, 2024
News
The 91-year-old Colorado Republican who challenged former President Donald Trump's eligibility to be on the state's primary ballot referenced the existential threat to democracy and invoked Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler when explaining why she got involved in the case that came before the U.S. Supreme Court for oral arguments on Thursday.
"You have to remember, as old as I am, I was born in the Great Depression," Norma Anderson, who previously led the Colorado Senate and House of Representatives, told NPR. "I lived through World War II. I remember Hitler."
"I remember my cousin was with [then-U.S. President Dwight] Eisenhower when they opened up the concentration camps," Anderson continued. "I mean, I understand protecting democracy."
Recalling when she watched on her home television as Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, she added, "They're trying to overthrow the government is what I was thinking."
Listen to oral arguments for Trump v. Anderson:
Backed by the watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Anderson in September joined five other GOP and Indepedent Colorado voters in filing a lawsuit to keep Trump off the state's ballot, citing the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone who has taken an oath to support the Constitution "as an officer of the United States" and then "engaged in insurrection" from holding any civil or military office, unless two-thirds of each chamber of Congress votes to allow them to do so.
The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified the Republican presidential front-runner from the state's primary ballot in December, agreeing with the voters that Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 loss that culminated in the Capitol attack during the certification of the election results amounted to engaging in insurrection.
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case last month, at the urging of both the Colorado voters and Trump. The court has a right-wing supermajority that includes three Trump appointees—Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—plus Justice Clarence Thomas, whose activist wife Ginni Thomas was involved with the GOP's 2020 election interference effort. None of them recused.
"On the merits, this is an open-and-shut case," Take Back the Court Action Fund president Sarah Lipton-Lubet said in a Thursday statement about Trump v. Anderson. "The 14th Amendment plainly states that insurrectionists are barred from holding office."
"Of course, the Republicans on the Supreme Court have shown they have no problem ignoring the obvious meaning of laws that conflict with their party's political interests," she added. "Donald Trump anticipated a moment like this one when he installed his right-wing supermajority. He thinks that these are his justices, on the court to do his bidding. Soon, we'll see if—and to what degree—he's right."
Common Cause was among various groups that submitted an amicus brief to the high court in support of removing the twice-impeached former president from the ballot.
"American democracy has never meant unchecked mob rule," Colorado Common Cause executive director Aly Belknap said Thursday. "Donald Trump sent an armed mob to the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of an election."
"His ongoing incitement has led to an unprecedented rise in attacks and death threats against election workers, judges, and other public servants," Belknap asserted. "There must be consequences for political violence—the Supreme Court must hold the former president accountable to the people and to the Constitution."
The presidential primary season is already underway. Trump has won the GOP's Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary by significant margins, setting him up to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November, unless he is barred from the contest.
The case before the country's highest court is "of extraordinary importance to our democracy," Campaign Legal Center senior vice president Paul Smith stressed Thursday. "It is vital that, one way or another, the court returns a clear ruling as quickly as possible to avoid any potential confusion in the upcoming presidential election. However the court decides, election officials deserve time to properly prepare for the upcoming election, and voters deserve time to make an informed decision."
As Roll Callreported Wednesday:
Several arguments made in the case offer the Supreme Court an opportunity to defer the dispute to a different branch of government, said Derek T. Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame who focuses on election law.
"All of them are ways for the court to shift responsibility to another branch and to say, 'We're not going to deal with it now,'" Muller said. "And it leaves open questions for resolution, or maybe indeterminacy, in the weeks and months ahead."
During arguments, Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern said on social media that questions from Chief Justice John Roberts as well as Kavanaugh and Thomas "suggest to me that a consensus off-ramp is emerging: the notion that individual states cannot enforce Section 3's disqualification provision against federal candidates, or at least against the president."
"The problem is that Jonathan Mitchell's atrocious briefing and argument failed to put meat on the bones of this idea, so SCOTUS will have to improvise a justification," Stern added, referring to the Trump attorney who argued the case.
Justice Elena Kagan, one of the court's three liberals, also expressed "deep skepticism that a single state should be able to decide who can 'be president,'" he noted. "In my view this argument is as good as over. A majority will hold that individual states can't enforce Section 3 against the president, at least without congressional approval."
Currently, Republicans have a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, while Democrats narrowly control the Senate, though the November elections could change that.
While voters and groups in several other states have launched similar legal battles to disqualify Trump, the only other successful one so far was in Maine, where Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, cited statute and the evidence of Trump's conduct to determine his name should not be on the ballot. Trump appealed the Maine disqualification, but a state judge in January deferred a decision in the case, citing the looming Supreme Court ruling.
"People from across the political spectrum and from all walks of life—from former members of Congress to constitutional scholars to everyday Americans—have come together in this exceptional and fragile moment in the history of American democracy to reinforce the Constitution's very purpose in safeguarding our democracy from insurrectionists," CREW president Noah Bookbinder said in a statement after the hearing.
Anderson, also weighing in post-arguments, said that "we stand here today not just as voters, but as defenders of the principles that define our democracy."
"Our fight to uphold the integrity of our electoral process is not about partisan politics; it's about preserving the very ideals for which our forefathers fought," she added. "Donald Trump's actions on January 6th stand in direct opposition to those sacred ideals and today, we stand before the Supreme Court seeking justice to ensure that no one, regardless of their party or popularity, is above accountability."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Under Milei, Far-Right Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Recriminalize Abortion in Argentina
One leftist lawmaker said that "we see deputies from La Libertad Avanza desperate to once again use the patriarchal reaction as a unifying element" to distract from the nation's economic woes.
Feb 08, 2024
News
A sixth coalition lawmaker, cosplay influencer Lilia Lemoine, is listed as a sponsor of the bill, but said she does not support the "really damaging" proposal at this time.
Leftist lawmaker Myriam Bregman said on social media that "we see deputies from La Libertad Avanza desperate to once again use the patriarchal reaction as a unifying element" amid the nation's economic woes.
It is uncertain whether Milei—who has railed against the "radical feminist agenda" and the "bloody agenda of abortion"—would ultimately support recriminalizing abortion. Adorni said on Thursday that Bonacci's bill "will be debated" at "some point."
Members of Argentinian President Javier Milei's far-right ruling coalition this week introduced a bill to recriminalize abortion, a proposal subsequently disavowed by the libertarian leader's office—for now.
Five deputies from Milei's La Libertad Avanza (Freedom Advances) coalition—with 27-year-old Santa Fe lawmaker Rocío Bonacci spearheading the effort—are sponsoring the bill to overturn Law 27610, which Argentina's National Congress approved in December 2020 at the culmination of a decadeslong fight by reproductive rights advocates.
"I defend life," Bonacci, said on social media. "No more, no less."
"They want to distract us by coming back to this concluded debate to avoid worrying about what's urgent: Hunger and unemployment."
A sixth coalition lawmaker, cosplay influencer Lilia Lemoine, is listed as a sponsor of the bill, but said she does not support the "really damaging" proposal at this time.
The draft legislation proposes prison sentences of 1-3 years for a "woman who causes her own abortion or consents to someone else causing it." Abortion providers could be imprisoned for 1-4 years if they "act with the consent of the woman" and 3-10 years if they perform the medical procedure without consent. The maximum prison term would be 15 years if the pregnant person dies from an abortion.
The bill does not contain any exception for rape; however, it gives judges the discretion to consider "the reasons that prompted her to commit the crime, her subsequent attitude, and the nature of the fact."
Milei spokesperson Manuel Adorni stressed during a Thursday morning press conference that Bonacci had introduced the legislation of her own accord and that the bill "is not part of the president's agenda."
Adorni said Milei is "focused on what is most urgent," which is "straightening out Argentina."
Critics contend the proposed legislation is an attempt to deflect attention from this week's failure of Milei's omnibus bill to deregulate much of Argentina's economy and declare a public emergency giving the president sweeping powers to dictate economic, security, tariff, energy, and administrative issues through the end of the year.
The bill—which was sent back to committee on Tuesday—was the catalyst for massive nationwide protests and a general strike in recent months.
"Days after the great political defeat of the Milei government in Congress... they want to distract us by coming back to this concluded debate to avoid worrying about what's urgent: Hunger and unemployment," the National Campaign for Legal, Safe, and Free Abortion said in a statement. "We've said it once before and we'll say it again—not one step backward on our rights."
Leftist lawmaker Myriam Bregman said on social media that "we see deputies from La Libertad Avanza desperate to once again use the patriarchal reaction as a unifying element" amid the nation's economic woes.
It is uncertain whether Milei—who has railed against the "radical feminist agenda" and the "bloody agenda of abortion"—would ultimately support recriminalizing abortion. Adorni said on Thursday that Bonacci's bill "will be debated" at "some point."
Milei is currently visiting Israel. In a show of support for that country's far-right government—which stands accused in the International Court of Justice of committing genocide in Gaza—he announced Tuesday that he would move Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem.
On Monday, Milei is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis at The Vatican. Although the two Argentinians have been at odds—Milei once called the Catholic leader an "imbecile"—both the president and the pontiff are staunchly opposed to abortion, with the latter equating the healthcare procedure to "hiring a hitman to solve a problem."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular