First Move by the New House Republican Majority: Scuttle Ethics and Accountability

Public Citizen condemns rules package by the incoming GOP caucus that handcuffs the Office of Congressional Ethics
When the new Congress convenes tomorrow, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are set to vote on a rules package that guts the Office of Congressional Ethics. In response, Craig Holman, government affairs lobbyist with Public Citizen, issued the following statement:
"Public Citizen is writing to the House leadership of both parties asking for a commitment once again to reauthorize the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) in the 118th Congress. OCE is a bipartisan ethics office that helps monitor and report on ethics issues involving members of Congress, and frequently makes its recommendations to the House Ethics Committee on a unanimous vote. It has a proven track record of enhancing transparency and enforcement of ethics rules and has gained widespread support among the American public.
"OCE has been reauthorized every Congress since its inception in 2008. We ask each and every member commit to encouraging the smooth reauthorization of OCE once again in the next Congress."
Right now, it appears the Republican caucus tomorrow morning will vote to approve provisions that will gut OCE:
"The first provision is designed to remove the long-standing Democrats from the board. The second is to make it difficult for OCE to staff its office. These are measures that will render the ethics office ineffectual and which no Member, from either party, should support.
"Today's Republican Party is rife with ethical transgressions. And it is now trying to make it much harder to hold members of Congress accountable to the standards of decency we expect."
It's "the most extreme event ever seen in European climatology," said one climatologist. "Nothing stands close to this."
As Europe closed the books on its warmest year ever recorded, an exceptionally potent winter heat dome descended on much of the continent over the holiday weekend, with thousands of daily and monthly high-temperature records shattered from Spain to Russia.
"The intensity and extent of warmth in Europe right now is hard to comprehend," meteorologist Scott Duncan toldThe Times of London. "There are too many records to count. Literally thousands. Overnight minimum temperatures are like summer."
The Times reported:
Bilbao in northern Spain reached 24.9°C, the hottest temperature recorded for the city in January and more akin to a summer's day than the start of the year. Records were broken throughout Germany, including Dresden in the east where it was 13.5°C. Temperatures in Switzerland were at 20°C. The Czech Republic recorded a January national record of 19.6°C at the town of Javornik.
The Washington Postnoted that at least seven countries—Belarus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Poland—recorded their warmest January temperatures ever.
\u201cThe New Year's heatwave stands as "the most extreme event ever in European climatology." \nIn Poland, the old January record was broken before sunrise--in one town it was 65.7 degrees at 4 a.m., which is warmer than its average low temperature in midsummer \nhttps://t.co/FKa0NGBgbJ\u201d— Bill McKibben (@Bill McKibben) 1672694314
Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) said Sunday that "the average daily temperature for Słubice was 15.3°C for the last day, and 15°C in Warsaw and Wrocław."
"This means that we have a one-day thermal summer in the middle of winter," IMGW added. "The thermal anomaly is over 15°C. This is an unprecedented situation in our climate."
Climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who specializes in extreme weather, called the temperatures "totally insane" and "absolute madness."
It's "the most extreme event ever seen in European climatology,” Herrera told the Post. "Nothing stands close to this."
\u201cWe just observed the warmest January day on record for many countries in Europe.\n\nTruly unprecedented in modern records.\u201d— Scott Duncan (@Scott Duncan) 1672603797
As the Post noted:
This exceptional wintertime warmth comes on the heels of the warmest 2022 in many parts of Europe, including in the U.K., Germany, and Switzerland. Extreme heat visited Europe in waves throughout the year and was intensified by a historically severe summer drought. The combination helped push the United Kingdom to 104°F (40°C) for the first time on record in July.
Climatologists said that while weather conditions caused the heat dome currently over Europe, there is a proven link between the continued burning of fossil fuels and rising global temperatures.
"The record-breaking across Europe over the new year was made more likely to happen by human-caused climate change," Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto told The Times, "just as climate change is now making every heatwave more likely and hotter."
"The MAGA House is more interested in sweeping any corruption amongst their ranks under the rug and performing political stunts against the Biden administration than they are doing anything constructive," said one critic.
Government watchdog groups on Monday blasted plans by U.S. House Republicans to gut an independent, nonpartisan ethics office that was established 15 years ago to review allegations of misconduct against members of the chamber and their staffers.
The GOP is set to have a narrow House majority once new members are sworn in on Tuesday. The party's proposed changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) were among various controversial policies included in the rules package for the 118th Congress that was unveiled late Sunday.
As Politico's Nicholas Wu summarized on Twitter, the Republican proposals "would effectively sack most of the Democratic-appointed board members by instituting term limits and make it much harder to hire staff."
\u201cThis could have big implications for ethics cases that could come before OCE at the beginning of the new Congress - like an investigation into Republican members related to Jan. 6, or Rep-elect George Santos\u201d— Nicholas Wu (@Nicholas Wu) 1672673724
Wu was among the political observers and ethics experts who pointed out that the changes would likely make it harder to investigate U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), who was caught lying about his education, employment history, and religious background.
Although Democrats have called for Santos to step aside over his campaign trail lies and the Republican Nassau County district attorney has launched an investigation into him, the incoming congressman is still expected to take office on Tuesday.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 \ud83d\udea8 \ud83d\udea8 The 1st thing the GOP is planning to do when they vote on their rules package is gut Congressional ethics oversight\n\nI call it the Santos protection package\u2014it would cut off one important avenue for investigating him\n\nCall your GOP rep (if you have) to object 2022253121\u201d— Norm Eisen (@Norm Eisen) 1672686990
Kyle Herrig, president of the group Accountable.US, noted in a statement that the move could help not only Santos but also members such as Republican Congressman Jim Jordan (Ohio), who—along with GOP Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), and Scott Perry (Texas)—was referred to the House Committee on Ethics for ignoring a subpoena from the select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"It's telling that one of the very first actions of the incoming MAGA Republican-led House will be to kneecap a bipartisan office that oversees congressional ethics," said Herrig. "This is about protecting their ethically challenged members like fraudster George Santos or January 6 subpoena-defying Jim Jordan from accountability—or perhaps in anticipation of a new wave of corruption allegations and ethics violations from other MAGA extremists."
"There is certainly no good reason to make it easier for members to get away with ethics violations, which only invites bad behavior," he added. "It sends a clear message that the MAGA House is more interested in sweeping any corruption amongst their ranks under the rug and performing political stunts against the Biden administration than they are doing anything constructive on behalf of the American people."
\u201cThis is a big deal: when the new Congress convenes tomorrow, the incoming Republican majority is set to vote on a rules package gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics.\u201d— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1672696503
\u201cWhen Republicans tried to gut it in 2017, they backed down after significant public outrage. \n\nWe can do that again. \n\nCall your member of Congress at 202-224-3121 and tell them not to attack the Office of Congressional Ethics.\u201d— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1672696503
Public Citizen government affairs lobbyist Craig Holman highlighted in a statement that "OCE is a bipartisan ethics office that helps monitor and report on ethics issues involving members of Congress, and frequently makes its recommendations to the House Ethics Committee on a unanimous vote. It has a proven track record of enhancing transparency and enforcement of ethics rules and has gained widespread support among the American public."
"These are measures that will render the ethics office ineffectual and which no member, from either party, should support," Holman said of the GOP's proposed changes. "Today's Republican Party is rife with ethical transgressions. And it is now trying to make it much harder to hold members of Congress accountable to the standards of decency we expect."
"We cannot be complacent; we are calling for an end to the ongoing violent and criminal attacks on our freedoms."
Progressive Democrats of America on Monday announced plans to hold rallies across the nation on Friday, the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, to call on lawmakers to do everything in their power to protect the U.S. from attacks on democracy, including the gutting of voting rights protections and threats to election officials.
The rallies are set to be held two weeks after the U.S. House select committee on the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol released its final report on an 18-month investigation into the insurrection and former President Donald Trump's role in planning and orchestrating the attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the 2020 presidential election.
The report showed that Trump was the driving force behind the insurrection, and the committee recommended that the former Republican president—who announced his 2024 presidential candidacy in November—be barred from ever holding public office again.
Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) said Monday that Americans must speak out about ongoing threats posed by the Republican Party and Trump supporters, regardless of whether Trump runs for office again.
\u201cFRIDAY: Jan 6th Justice/Our Freedoms Our Vote rallies. You in?\n\nVIsit our website to join or host a January 6th event, and/or make a donation to help with organizing.\n\nhttps://t.co/ioaLhTgyTk\n\n#jan6justice #jan6 #insurrection\u201d— PDAmerica (@PDAmerica) 1672687633
Republicans "are working to sabotage future elections by changing state laws, threatening election officials, and packing election administration offices so that they can have the final say over election results—even when they lose," said PDA. "We cannot be complacent; we are calling for an end to the ongoing violent and criminal attacks on our freedoms. We must stand up for our elections by protecting voters, election officials, and a free and fair process for all Americans."
At the rallies planned for Friday, organizers plan to express support for the ongoing investigations into the former president, including the U.S. Justice Department's probe into his retention of classified documents after he left office and a criminal investigation into election interference by Trump's allies in Georgia.
They will also "call upon local, state, and federal legislators to defend our freedom to vote by passing legislation to take down barriers to voting and protect election officials and voters."
More than 170 Republicans who deny President Joe Biden won the 2020 election are returning to or taking public office on Tuesday, and at least seven states passed at least 10 laws last year making it more difficult to vote.
As the federal government continues to investigate Trump's role in the January 6 insurrection, said PDA, "it's our time to stand strong for justice and democracy."