February, 15 2024, 04:46pm EDT
For Immediate Release
FERC Approves Methane Export Pipeline, Part of Massive Buildout Aimed at Sending LNG to Mexico’s Pacific Coast To Supply China
Approval comes as Biden pledges to press pause on new LNG export infrastructure
In a split decision handed down today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a Presidential Permit and granted authorization to allow Oklahoma-based Oneok Inc. to build the Saguaro natural gas export Pipeline. FERC’s order exposes Americans to higher domestic energy prices, will increase greenhouse gas emissions and financially benefit China by exporting fracked natural gas from the Texas Permian basin to planned LNG export terminals on Mexico’s Pacific coast to supply the Chinese economy Public Citizen is a legal intervenor in the proceeding and will request rehearing of today’s flawed order.
In December, Public Citizen called on the U.S. Department of State to explain why it granted a “favorable recommendation” for this same pipeline without requiring an analysis of the impacts it will have on exacerbating climate change. The State Department’s approval came after the Bureau of Energy Resources ignored a request just two weeks earlier by the State Department’s Office of Global Change for a comprehensive emissions review.
Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen’s Energy Program, issued the following statement:
“The Commission’s decision ignores the harm record methane gas exports have on raising Americans’ energy bills and exacerbating climate change, all to prioritize feeding more gas to China. The Saguaro export pipeline’s only purpose is to bypass the log-jammed Panama Canal to send U.S. produced gas to planned LNG export terminals on Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Public Citizen, as a legal intervenor in the FERC proceeding, will ask for rehearing of today’s flawed FERC order.”
Further Reading on Public Citizen’s Work on the Saguaro pipeline:
- January 2023: Public Citizen’s Protest of Oneok’s Proposed Natural Gas Export Pipeline
- February 2023: Fact Sheet: Three LNG export terminals planned for Mexico’s Sea of Cortez
- December 2023: Biden’s State Department Fossil Fuel Surrender In Endorsement of Methane Export Pipeline
- December 2023: State Dept letter in response to Public Citizen’s request
$95 Billion More for War, But No to $1 Billion to Feed 2 Million Families?
"In the view of the administration and a majority of members of Congress, some emergencies count more than others," wrote one policy analyst.
Feb 15, 2024
News
Following the passage of a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes funding for Israel's relentless assault on Gaza, economists and policy experts this week are expressing alarm over the failure of the U.S. Congress to ensure a federal program for low-income parents and their babies is fully funded—a gap that could leave 2 million children and parents without sufficient food.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has never turned away eligible families in its 50-year history, but analysts say that with Congress deadlocked over whether to fully fund the program, states may soon be forced to place up to 2 million families on waiting lists—"jeopardizing access to this highly effective program during an important window for child development," the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said in December.
The program, which has been linked to a decrease in infant and maternal mortality in the past five decades, is currently being funded by a short-term continuing resolution (CR) that Congress passed in January to keep the government running until early March.
While lawmakers have not agreed on funding for WIC, which is estimated to cost $6.3 billion in 2024 and faces a $1 billion shortfall, the Senate on Tuesday did pass the $95 billion foreign aid package, including $14.1 billion for Israel.
Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 28,000 people since October, including more than 12,000 children.
The Senate's 70-29 bipartisan vote in favor of the package, wrote defense analyst William Hartung of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, "lays bare the skewed priorities of the federal government."
"Despite deep divisions, it is possible to get bipartisan support for a package that mostly involves funding weapons exports," Hartung wrote at Forbes on Wednesday. "Don't expect any such emergency measure to address record levels of homelessness, or aid the 1 in 6 American children living in poverty, or accelerate investments in curbing the climate crisis. In the view of the administration and a majority of members of Congress, some emergencies count more than others."
At the Institute for Policy Studies, National Priorities Project director Lindsay Koshgarian pointed to WIC as a prime example of the kind of program the federal government should be prioritizing over military aid for Israel, which has garnered growing condemnation from U.S. allies for its indiscriminate attacks on civilians.
"There's huge discrepancies in where the resources are going," Koshgarian toldAl Jazeera on Wednesday. "It's an incredibly important program, there are many families that have depended on it. $1 billion to make up the shortfall would be easy to come up with."
Last week, Democrats on the U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee warned congressional leaders that they must ensure full funding for WIC, which "currently serves over half of all infants born in the country and continues to be a lifesaving nutrition intervention program that minimizes avoidable health and developmental issues for low-income, nutritionally at-risk women, infants, and children."
"To prevent any disruption to a program that is crucial to supporting new parents and young children, it is vital that WIC is fully funded and continues to align with projected participation and food costs," wrote the lawmakers.
The 19threported last month that state WIC agencies are currently spending money "assuming the needed funds will eventually be appropriated."
"By early March," wrote journalist Amanda Becker, "the fiscal year will already be half over, so there will be a shorter window of time to make up any budget shortfall, potentially leading to more people being waitlisted en masse than if the shortfall was spread across a full fiscal year."
At Forbes, Hartung called on the federal government to "put less emphasis on war planning and military buildups and more on reassurance and dialogue designed to set clear rules of the road and avoid a conflict."
"If peace in the Middle East is truly a goal of this administration," he wrote, "a radical shift in priorities is urgently needed."
Labor Leaders Condemn GOP Fiscal Commission as Anti-Worker 'Power Grab'
"The labor movement stands united in our belief that slashing crucial programs like Medicare and Social Security... will make people poorer, sicker, hungrier and even lose their homes," said AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler.
Feb 15, 2024
News
"The new commission plans mean federal pay freezes," Kelley said. "What do y'all think about that? A commission means retirement cuts. What do you think about that? A commission means sequestration. And yes, a commission means devastating cuts to Social Security and Medicare."
A coalition of U.S. labor leaders spoke out forcefully on Thursday against the Republican-led push for a "fiscal commission," denouncing the proposal as an attack on Social Security, Medicare, and other programs that tens of millions of current and retired workers depend on to meet basic needs.
Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, said in a statement that a fiscal commission is a "terrible idea that would push older Americans into poverty, take away people's healthcare, and end up costing the government more."
"The labor movement stands united in our belief that slashing crucial programs like Medicare and Social Security—which millions of hardworking individuals rely on and have contributed to—will make people poorer, sicker, hungrier and even lose their homes; it also would put the pay and benefits for federal workers on the chopping block," Shuler added. "This commission is a power grab that is trying to bypass the regular democratic process by hiding behind closed doors and fast-tracking a plan that escapes public scrutiny and accountability, and rips away the security older people rely on and have paid for."
Other union leaders, including American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) president Everett Kelley, joined Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) at a Washington, D.C. press conference on Thursday calling attention to and criticizing the proposed commission, which the Republican-controlled House Budget Committee approved with the support of three Democrats last month.
"Our members know, and they know quite well, what a fiscal commission means, because we have lived through that," said Kelley, pointing to the Bowles-Simpson commission that recommended Social Security benefit cuts in 2010 during the Obama administration.
"The new commission plans mean federal pay freezes," Kelley said. "What do y'all think about that? A commission means retirement cuts. What do you think about that? A commission means sequestration. And yes, a commission means devastating cuts to Social Security and Medicare."
The bill that passed out of the House Budget Committee last month would establish a 16-member bipartisan commission with a mandate to craft reforms to the nation's trust fund programs, including Social Security and Medicare.
If approved by the commission, the recommended reforms would be placed on a fast track in the House and Senate, with no amendments allowed.
During debate over the Fiscal Commission Act last month, Republicans on the House Budget Committee rejected Democratic amendments that would have required the commission to propose changes that would strengthen and secure Social Security and Medicare.
Supporters of the Fiscal Commission Act are hoping to attach the legislation to a must-pass government funding measure that lawmakers are racing to finish by the end of the month.
Larson, a leading advocate of expanding Social Security by requiring the rich to pay more into the program, said during Thursday's press conference that "nothing is more undemocratic" than a fast-tracked vote on policy recommendations crafted behind closed doors by a panel of 16 people.
"We need hearings out in the open on specific proposals so the public can see what's going on and everybody can add to that," said Larson. "We are a body of 435 people. The Senate is a body of 100 people. How about we do something unusual in Congress: we actually vote, actually vote on Social Security and Medicare."
"We know where the American people are," he added. "We don't need a commission."
Peace Group Urges Biden to Prevent 'Catastrophic' Israeli Assault on Rafah
"The Biden administration must use every tool at their disposal to stop it from taking place," says Win Without War's director.
Feb 15, 2024
News
The head of a leading U.S.-based peace group on Thursday joined the growing chorus of voices imploring the Biden administration to do everything in its power to pressure the Israeli government to prevent an Israel Defense Forces ground invasion of Rafah, the southern Gaza city where 1.5 million Palestinian war refugees and residents with nowhere to go are bracing for the worst.
"A full-scale attack on Rafah would be catastrophic and the Biden administration must use every tool at their disposal to stop it from taking place," said Win Without War executive director Sara Haghdoosti.
"More than half the population of Gaza are living in Rafah," she continued. "Largely in makeshift tents, having been forced to this tiny corner of the Gaza Strip that borders Egypt by a series of IDF evacuation orders. They have no protection from IDF firepower, and nowhere left to go in Gaza to avoid the war."
Haghdoosti added:
The U.S. is likely the only government in the world that could sway the Israeli government to not move forward with this plan. To do so, however, it must use its leverage with the Israeli government. The Biden administration has made welcome gestures in recent weeks toward curbing the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, including stating that an attack on Rafah without an adequate plan to protect civilians would be a 'disaster.' In truth, no such plan is possible. Now is the time for President [Joe] Biden to turn those words into action and enumerate clear consequences the Israeli government will face if it goes through with a dangerous, destructive assault on Rafah.
The international appeals—which include a Thursday joint plea from the prime ministers of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—appear to be falling on deaf ears, even as the number of Palestinians killed, maimed, or left missing by Israeli bombing and bullets in Gaza approached at least 105,000 this week, according to officials in the besieged strip.
"We are going to continue to support Israel," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing this week. "They have a right to defend themselves against Hamas. And we're going to continue to make sure they have the tools and the capabilities to do that."
At least hundreds of Palestinians in Rafah have already been killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks in and around Rafah, including during Monday's raid on a crowded apartment building that freed two Israeli Argentinians held hostage by Hamas. Scores of Palestinians were killed by airstrikes supporting the rescue mission, including "children ripped to shreds, convulsing, looking helplessly upon their deaths," according to Israeli journalist Gideon Levy.
Matthew Hollingworth, the Palestine director of the United Nations' World Food Program, said Rafah's streets are "packed with throngs of people," with every available space in the city hastily transformed into a makeshift shelter and Palestinians struggling for food, fuel, and other necessities amid "damp, cold, and miserable" conditions.
Writing Wednesday for Jacobin, Sarah Burch, editorial coordinator at Jewish Voice for Peace, asserted that "an invasion of Rafah would be the most dangerous stage of Israel's genocide of Palestinians yet, causing death on a scale unseen even in these four months of sheer brutality."
Levy agrees. "All we can do now is to request, beg, cry out: Don't enter Rafah," he wrote for Haartez. "An Israeli incursion into Rafah will be an attack on the world's biggest displaced persons camp. It will drag the Israeli military into committing war crimes of a severity that even it has not yet committed."
"It is impossible to invade Rafah now without committing war crimes," he added. "If the Israel Defense Forces invades Rafah, the city will become a charnel house."
Despite global protests, including in Tel Aviv, against attacking Rafah, Israel appears poised to invade the city, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his far-right government have repeatedly vowed to do. Last Friday, Netanyahu ordered the IDF to plan for the "evacuation"—or what critics are calling the "ethnic cleansing"—of Rafah's residents.
In a desperate bid to thwart the looming ground invasion of Rafah, South Africa this week implored the International Court of Justice to do what it declined to do when it issued last month's preliminary ruling that found Israel is "plausibly" committing genocide in Gaza: Order Israel to stop its onslaught.
"The unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by the state of Israel, has already led to and will result in further large-scale killing, harm, and destruction," the South African government said in its filing. "This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of the Genocide Convention and of the court's order of January 26, 2024."
