Environmental Protection Agency Reportedly Moves to Eliminate Landmark Climate Science Finding: 350.org Responds

Global climate justice group 350.org has condemned reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is preparing to repeal its foundational scientific finding that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human life.

According to a New York Times article published July 22nd, the EPA is drafting a ruling that is set to eliminate the 2009 bedrock scientific finding, known as the "endangerment finding." The finding established that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane pose a direct threat to public health and the environment, and underpins much of the federal government’s authority to regulate emissions and address the climate crisis.

On Friday, July 18, the EPA had already announced plans to dismantle its scientific research arm and lay off hundreds of staff. Now, as climate advocates are pointing out, the agency is targeting the science itself.

Anne Jellema, Executive Director of 350.org , says:

“This administration is making a mockery of the institutions set up to protect us all. It’s one thing to wilfully ignore the science in favour of profit, but to attempt to cancel it altogether beggars belief. Canceling the endangerment finding would declare open season on all of humanity, and cause irreversible harm to the entire planet, not just within the boundaries of the United States.”

For decades now, scientists have agreed, with a greater than 99% consensus , on climate change being caused by human beings. Yesterday, in an address titled ‘The Moment of Opportunity’ , the United Nations Secretary General emphasized that “the climate crisis is laying waste to lives and livelihoods, and the 1.5 degree limit is in unprecedented peril. To keep it within reach, we must drastically speed up the reduction of emissions – and the reach of the clean energy transition.”

In Washington this week, a protest was brought to the steps of the White House with 27 colourful trunks representing the children whose lives were tragically lost to the floods in Texas that claimed at least 135. Their families brought this protest to the White House to condemn a broader failure to address the climate crisis and hold the fossil fuel industry accountable. They demanded immediate policy changes, full funding for weather and disaster response agencies, and a rapid transition away from coal and oil.

“We are already bearing witness to the impacts of the chaotic policy changes being pushed through by this administration. These have cost us lives, and will continue to do so long into the future. We will not sit back and let this administration unravel the protections we have fought so long and hard for. We are standing by - with the full force of the global climate movement behind us - to denounce this proposal as soon as it is published for public notice and comment,” concluded Anne Jellema.