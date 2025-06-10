To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

DOJ Won’t Prosecute Corporate Bribery Schemes Overseas

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday released a policy memo formalizing the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) retreat from enforcing the law when American corporations violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). A report today by the Wall Street Journal noted that nearly half of the DOJ’s FCPA investigations have been closed. Public Citizen’s Corporate Enforcement Tracker shows that five FCPA investigations and lawsuits against corporations have already been dismissed or withdrawn, and 16 are at risk, including investigations into Pfizer and Toyota, both of which donated $1 million to President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Rick Claypool, a research director for Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“American corporations that engage in criminal bribery schemes abroad will no longer be prosecuted. That’s the bottom line of the new Trump policy on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. This gift from the Trump administration to corrupt multinational corporations would be an outrage at any time, but it is particularly heinous that these authoritarians are simultaneously legalizing corporate crime while cheering the use of unrestrained excessive force against immigrants and protestors in Los Angeles.

“Like the Trump DOJ’s abandonment of Boeing’s prosecution for breaching the deal to clean up its act after the deadly 737 Max crashes, this retreat from enforcing laws against corporate crime is a perversion of justice that further concentrates the administration’s power to corruptly reward insiders and punish perceived enemies.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

