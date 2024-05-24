To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org

Despite Missed Deadline, WHO Pandemic Treaty Remains Urgent

Negotiators of a proposed World Health Organization pandemic accord have been unable to reach consensus ahead of a self-imposed deadline of next week’s World Health Assembly. Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines Program, issued the following statement:

“Eighteen million people have died due to the COVID emergency. For two years now, the nations of the world have shown up and worked toward a global agreement that would apply the lessons learned from the unjust past to better protect everyone in the future. Yet, the narrow, miserly interests of prescription drug corporations slowed talks and diminished ambition.

“Standing for equity means standing up against the drug giants. The world still needs a powerful pandemic accord. We must keep fighting; we must keep working. Thank you to everyone who shows up for a healthy and just world.”

