January, 04 2024, 10:26am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email: press@prosperus.org
Democrats Should Reject Any Deal That Cuts Spending Levels Beyond the Fiscal Responsibility Act
Following concerning reports that House and Senate leaders are close to a budget agreement that would cut non-defense spending beyond what was already agreed upon in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, Groundwork Collaborative Executive Director Lindsay Owens, a member of the ProsperUS coalition, released the following statement:
“Congressional Republicans aren’t hiding the ball. They want to eviscerate funding for programs working families rely on and they are willing to shut down the government to do it.
“There is absolutely no reason for Democrats to participate in their efforts to starve programs that provide food, housing, and child care for families. Democrats should walk away from any deal that makes further cuts to the spending levels agreed upon in the bipartisan compromise.”
ProsperUS is a coalition of movement groups, labor organizations, think tanks, experts, and advocates that believes government should invest in people.(520) 623-5252
LATEST NEWS
Jewish-Led Protest Demanding Gaza Cease-Fire Shuts Down California Capitol
"I will not be a bystander as the Israeli military wages a genocide in Gaza that is fully funded by my own government," said one organizer.
Jan 04, 2024
News
Hundreds of Jewish progressives in California on Wednesday led the latest mass protest to reject "business as usual" amid Israel's U.S.-backed slaughter of Palestinian civilians, shutting down the first day of the 2024 legislative session at the state Capitol in Sacramento to demand an immediate, permanent cease-fire in Gaza.
"I am the grandchild of Holocaust survivors and I know that part of the great tragedy of the Holocaust was that the world stood by and let it happen," said Margo Goldstein, a member of the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Organization, which joined JVP and IfNotNow in organizing the protest. "I will not be a bystander as the Israeli military wages a genocide in Gaza that is fully funded by my own government."
The state Assembly canceled its session for the day as about 500 Palestinian rights defenders disrupted the proceedings and displayed dozens of "poppies" made of tissue paper—each one representing 20 Palestinians who have been killed in Israel's massacre—in the Capitol Rotunda.
"Protesters came together in grief and anger to protest and pray as a community while disrupting business as usual in resistance to the Israeli military's genocidal campaign against Palestine, which is backed by the U.S. government via significant financial aid as well as the sale of bombs and weapons," said JVP.
The protest came less than a week after the Biden administration, for the second time in a month, bypassed Congress to approve an immediate arms sale to Israel, angering Democratic lawmakers and human rights advocates.
A poll released in December by Data for Progress showed that 61% of Americans—including 80% of Democrats—support a cease-fire in Gaza, but the Biden administration has refused to back the international call for an end to the assault, even as support has grown for South Africa's genocide case against at the International Court of Justice. On Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson said the administration is not concerned that the court will find that the U.S. has been enabling ethnic cleansing, despite South Africa's exhaustive documentation of the massacre and statements by Israeli officials signaling their intent to wipe out or forcibly displace Gazans.
Jewish progressives have led numerous disruptive protests in the U.S. over the past three months, including sit-ins at Grand Central Station in New York and demonstrations that have blocked a freeway and the entrances to major airports.
"We as Jews demand an immediate lasting cease-fire and end to aid for Israel's genocidal campaign," said Tina Szpicek, a Berkeley resident, lawyer, and grandchild of a Holocaust survivor. "Our tradition calls upon us to stand in solidarity with Palestinians, to disrupt business as usual, and to say unequivocally, 'Never again for anyone.'"
$8.5 Trillion in Untaxed Assets: Data Shows Why 'We Need a Billionaire Income Tax'
"While most Americans predominantly live off the income they earn from a job—income that is taxed all year, every year—the very richest households live lavishly off capital gains that may never be taxed."
Jan 04, 2024
News
Between 2013 and 2018, leading U.S. billionaires paid an average federal tax rate of just 4.8%, according to a previous ATF analysis.
An analysis released Wednesday shows that in 2022, the wealthiest people in the United States collectively held a "staggering" $8.5 trillion in wealth that is not—and might never be—subject to taxation.
Examining recently released data Federal Reserve data for 2022, Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) found that the roughly 64,000 U.S. households with at least $100 million in wealth—less than 0.05% of the population—controlled more than one in every six dollars of the country's "unrealized gains," profits that aren't taxable until the underlying asset, such as a stock position, is sold.
"But the ultra-wealthy don't need to sell to benefit: They can live off low-cost loans secured against their growing fortunes. And once inherited, such gains disappear completely for tax purposes," ATF's Zachary Tashman and William Rice explained in the new analysis. "While most Americans predominantly live off the income they earn from a job—income that is taxed all year, every year—the very richest households live lavishly off capital gains that may never be taxed."
That small, ultra-rich fraction of U.S. society is sitting on more unrealized capital gains than the bottom 84% of the country—roughly 110 million households—combined, Tashman and Rice noted.
Most of the typical U.S. household's unrealized capital gains are in the form of their homes, which face state and local property taxes. But 93% of the unrealized gains of America's wealthiest are tied up in businesses, stock portfolios, and mutual funds, ATF found. As a result, mega-rich individuals such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk—the wealthiest man on the planet—wind up paying little to nothing in federal income taxes.
Between 2013 and 2018, leading U.S. billionaires paid an average federal tax rate of just 4.8%, according to a previous ATF analysis.
"This is why we need a billionaire income tax," the group wrote on social media Wednesday, pointing to legislative proposals reintroduced late last year in both chambers of Congress.
Sen. Ron Wyden's (D-Ore.) Billionaires Income Tax would tax the tradable assets of individuals with more than $100 million in annual income or more than $1 billion in assets for three consecutive years, according to a summary released by the Oregon Democrat's office.
In the House, Reps. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) and Don Beyer (D-Va.) unveiled a bill that mirrors President Joe Biden's call for a minimum income tax for billionaires. The legislation would require ultra-wealthy households to pay a 25% annual tax rate on their income, including unrealized gains.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case backed by right-wing groups aiming to preemptively outlaw any tax on unrealized gains. The justices—with the notable exception of Samuel Alito, who was urged to recuse from the case due to his connection to a lawyer representing the plaintiffs—appeared unlikely to issue the kind of sweeping ruling demanded by right-wing organizations such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"Without this necessary reform to our system of taxation, the growth of untaxed income at the very top of our economy will continue to accelerate."
ATF's analysis found that the wealth of America's billionaires and centimillionaires has exploded in recent years as Republicans have enacted massive tax cuts for the rich while wealth tax proposals have languished in Congress.
"The cumulative $8.5 trillion of unrealized capital gains held by America's billionaires and centi-millionaires in 2022 has jumped by more than half–or $3.2 trillion–just since the last Fed survey year of 2019," Tashman and Rice wrote. "That increase continues a decades-long upward trend among the richest households in the United States."
To begin reversing the trend and addressing the extreme and dangerous stratification of U.S. society by wealth, Tashman and Rice argued that Congress must "curb the economic and political power of the richest households by annually taxing their investment gains–whether realized or not–just as workers' wages are taxed now, every year, all year round."
"Without this necessary reform to our system of taxation," they warned, "the growth of untaxed income at the very top of our economy will continue to accelerate, to the benefit of a tiny few and the detriment of everyone else."
'I Cannot Be Quietly Complicit': Biden Official Resigns Over Gaza Assault
"I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives," wrote Tariq Habash, who worked in the Education Department.
Jan 04, 2024
News
"But I cannot represent an administration that does not value all human life equally. I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government," Habash continued. "I cannot be quietly complicit as this administration fails to leverage its influence as Israel's strongest ally to halt the abusive and ongoing collective punishment tactics that have cut off
Attorneys have warned that Biden administration officials, including the president himself, could face legal consequences for supporting genocide in the Gaza Strip. The administration is currently fighting a lawsuit aiming to enjoin it from providing any additional support for Israel's war on Gaza.
"We've seen hundreds of State Department officials sign onto numerous dissent cables that were leaked," Habash said. "We've seen USAID officials, we've seen White House staff, we've seen interns, we've seen hundreds of officials across the administration from dozens of agencies. This is a pretty commonly held position by a lot of the biggest supporters of the president. And the majority of American voters support a cease-fire, but the president's unwillingness to move on this policy is deafening and it hurts."
An Education Department official who volunteered for President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign announced his resignation Wednesday over the administration's support for Israel's "indiscriminate violence" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the latest sign of growing dissent within the U.S. government.
"It should go without saying that all violence against innocent people is horrific," Tariq Habash, a Palestinian American who worked as a policy adviser in the Education Department's Office of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development, wrote in his resignation letter. "I mourn each and every loss, Israeli and Palestinian."
"But I cannot represent an administration that does not value all human life equally. I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government," Habash continued. "I cannot be quietly complicit as this administration fails to leverage its influence as Israel's strongest ally to halt the abusive and ongoing collective punishment tactics that have cut off
Palestinians in Gaza from food, water, electricity, fuel, and medical supplies, leading to widespread disease and starvation."
Habash is the second administration official—and the first political appointee—to resign over the Biden administration's handling of Israel's attack on Gaza, which has killed more than 22,000 people in less than three months. Josh Paul, who worked in the State Department for more than 11 years, resigned in protest less than two weeks after Israel began its latest bombing campaign in Gaza following a deadly Hamas-led attack.
"Complicity in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians, 8,200 of whom are children, simply cannot be justified."
Internal backlash against the Biden administration's decision to arm and provide diplomatic cover for the Israeli government has grown steadily over the course of the nearly three-month war, with staffers at the State Department, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and even Biden's 2024 reelection campaign voicing opposition to the president's unpopular approach.
On Wednesday, 17 current Biden campaign staffers released an open letter imploring the president to cut off unconditional aid to the Israeli military, use his leverage to push for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, and "take concrete steps to end the conditions of apartheid, occupation, and ethnic cleansing that are the root causes of this conflict."
"Complicity in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians, 8,200 of whom are children, simply cannot be justified," reads the letter, which was signed anonymously. "Only with an end to violence can we achieve a real and lasting peace that upholds the right to self-determination, safety, and freedom for Palestinians and Israelis alike."
Attorneys have warned that Biden administration officials, including the president himself, could face legal consequences for supporting genocide in the Gaza Strip. The administration is currently fighting a lawsuit aiming to enjoin it from providing any additional support for Israel's war on Gaza.
In an appearance on MSNBC following his resignation, Habash said he believes many officials within the Biden administration feel the way he does about the president's support for Israel's assault—and they are becoming increasingly vocal as the humanitarian disaster in Gaza spirals further out of control.
"We've seen hundreds of State Department officials sign onto numerous dissent cables that were leaked," Habash said. "We've seen USAID officials, we've seen White House staff, we've seen interns, we've seen hundreds of officials across the administration from dozens of agencies. This is a pretty commonly held position by a lot of the biggest supporters of the president. And the majority of American voters support a cease-fire, but the president's unwillingness to move on this policy is deafening and it hurts."
