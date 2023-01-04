Common Cause Applauds White House Re-Nomination of Gigi Sohn and Urges Her Rapid Confirmation By Senate

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
Katie Scally
On Tuesday, the White House re-nominated Gigi Sohn to serve as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. Ms. Sohn was first nominated on October 26, 2021 but the U.S. Senate failed to hold a confirmation vote.
The delay in her confirmation has kept the vacancy open and the FCC deadlocked in a 2-2 split. A deadlocked FCC has been unable to advance key priorities that address the communications needs of all households.
“Gigi Sohn is a public interest champion who has spent her entire career promoting universal broadband, defending an open internet, and combating big media efforts to consolidate at the expense of consumers.
Key reforms cannot be fully achieved without confirming Ms. Sohn to the FCC, deadlocked since the beginning of the Biden administration. Industry gatekeepers and big money opposition have done their part to stall Ms. Sohn’s confirmation because they know a fully functional FCC would hold them accountable for engaging in discriminatory and anticompetitive practices.
Too much is at stake and too many of our households are at risk if the FCC remains deadlocked.
We urge the Senate to quickly confirm Ms. Sohn so the agency can fully advance the public interest and create a communications ecosystem that serves all of us.”
"Young people see that their parents are worse off than their grandparents. They're worse off than their parents," said one economist. "They recognize that their lives have been impacted by the decline in unions."
Saddled with student debt and, in many cases, spending the early years of their professional lives working during the Covid-19 pandemic, members of Generation Z are proving to be the most pro-worker generation in the United States today, according to recent research.
As Marketplacereported Tuesday, although union membership in the U.S. as of 2021 had fallen to about half the rate seen in the early 1980s, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) began tracking unionized workplaces, approval of labor unions among Americans has gone up steadily in the last several years.
Gallup reported last year that 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions, up from 64% before the pandemic. According to a poll released in October by the Center for American Progress (CAP), 64.3% of Generation Zers—born between 1997 and 2012—approve of unions, while 60% of Millennials support them and the mean approval rating among Baby Boomers and Generation X hovers around 58%.
Aurelia Glass, author of CAP's report on the poll, noted that Gen Zers not only back unions more than older generations today, but are "more supportive than Gen Xers and baby boomers were at our age."
"Gen Z is the most pro-union generation alive in America today," Glass told Marketplace.
The reporting comes more than a year into a nationwide unionization push at Starbucks, led by workers including Jaz Brisack, who is in her mid-20s and who the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found last week had been illegally forced out of her job by the coffee chain, and Michelle Eisen, who is in her late 30s. Other young labor leaders who have emerged during the pandemic include Christian Smalls, who was fired from his job at an Amazon warehouse in 2020 and went on to form the Amazon Labor Union, leading his former coworkers to vote in favor of forming the retail giant's first union last year.
The unionization push—which includes workers from across generational divides—comes as corporate profits and executive compensation have skyrocketed, with the wage gap between CEOs and workers jumping to 670-to-1 in 2021 from 604-to-1 the previous year.
Meanwhile, noted Marketplace on Tuesday, many members of Generation Z "don't earn enough to afford basic expenses—rent, health insurance, student loan payments—all at the same time," making them more likely to support forming collective bargaining units that would allow workers to negotiate higher wages and better benefits.
"Some analyses show that in the U.S., Gen Z have about 86% less buying power than Baby Boomers did at the same age," reported the BBC in October.
The student loan crisis has contributed to that, with Generation Z members holding $20,900 in student debt of as June 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis—13% more than Millennials.
"Living with record levels of student debt, they're also a generation that's more educated, in some cases having earned multiple credentials," Jennifer Sherer, senior state policy coordinator for the Economic Policy Institute, told Marketplace, "and [are] then finding themselves making lower wages than prior generations or not seeing opportunities to advance in their careers."
Gen Zers have also observed a decline in economic wellbeing among older generations, Kate Bronfenbrenner, director of labor education research at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations, told the outlet.
Since the early 1980s, when union membership stood at 20.1%, workers' wages have grown by 17.5% while productivity skyrocketed by more than 61%. Home ownership has also declined, with the rate among millennials about 8% lower in 2020 than it was for Generation X and Baby Boomers when they were in the same age group. Student debt and high living costs have been identified as a factor in the decline.
"Young people see that their parents are worse off than their grandparents. They're worse off than their parents," Bronfenbrenner told Marketplace. "They recognize that their lives have been impacted by the decline in unions, that the world was better off when there were more unions and they would have had more opportunities if there were more unions."
"Democrats must stand strong and united to protect Social Security from Republican hostage-taking," said Social Security Works.
It's unclear who will ultimately wield the House speaker's gavel and lead the GOP's narrow majority in the chamber after Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to win enough support in three consecutive votes on Tuesday.
But progressive advocates say the appearance of intense and seemingly insurmountable divisions within the Republican conference—which corporate media outlets have made the center of attention in recent days—belies the extent to which the party is united on issues of critical importance to the U.S. public.
One such issue is Social Security, a program that Republicans have targeted for cuts and privatization for years under the guise of "saving" it from insolvency even though its finances remain strong and it can't—by law—add to the deficit, rendering common GOP talking points moot.
"Republicans may be in ruins, with the lunatic extremists fighting the slightly less extreme extremists," Social Security Works PAC president Jon Bauman wrote on Twitter as Tuesday's speakership vote descended into chaos.
"But there's one thing you can count on," he added. "They ALL want to cut your Social Security."
Months before the internal GOP struggle over the top House post burst into the open, a group known as the Republican Study Committee (RSC)—comprised at the time of 158 of 212 members of the House GOP caucus, including McCarthy supporters and detractors—released a policy agenda that called for gradually raising the Social Security eligibility age to 70 and means-testing the program's benefits.
The RSC plan, unveiled in June, also called on lawmakers to "consider legislative options that allow employers and employees to reduce their payroll tax liability and use those savings to invest in private retirement options."
"There's one thing you can count on. They ALL want to cut your Social Security."
In subsequent months, including shortly before the November midterms, a number of House Republicans made plain their intention to pursue deeply unpopular cuts to Social Security and Medicare should they retake control of the chamber.
Specifically, GOP members such as Reps. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), and Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.)—all of whom voted for McCarthy on Tuesday—threatened in October to use a looming fight over the debt ceiling to force long-sought cuts and changes to Social Security.
The federal government is expected to reach the borrowing limit, an arbitrary figure set by Congress, sometime early this year, once again raising the specter of default.
McCarthy, who is now locked in a struggle to lead his party's slim House majority, signaled in October that he would support attempts to enact spending cuts in exchange for any agreement to raise the debt ceiling. The California Republican also joined the far-right flank of his caucus in vocally condemning the recently passed omnibus funding package, which averted a government shutdown last month.
Additionally, in a proposed House rules package released earlier this week, the GOP "replaced Democrats' preferred pay-as-you-go rule, which requires legislation adding to the deficit to be offset with spending cuts or tax increases, with a cut-as-you-go rule that only requires offsets if bills increase mandatory spending within a five-year or ten-year budget window," Roll Callreported.
"This means Republicans can pass tax cuts that would add to the deficit," the outlet noted.
Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) denounced the proposed rule change as an attempt to "more easily cut taxes on billionaire corporations while slashing the social safety net."
In a new column, Vox's Andrew Prokop argued that the "speakership chaos," which is set to resume Wednesday, "could well presage a catastrophic collapse of American governance over the debt ceiling and funding issues this year—or at least a very tense situation until a deal can be worked out."
"We could be in for a dangerous showdown—one in which Biden may have to explore options for addressing the debt ceiling without congressional support at all," Prokop added.
Social Security Works echoed that warning on Tuesday, writing on Twitter that "the Republican caucus is in chaos, with their most extreme members in the driver's seat."
"In response," the group added, "Democrats must stand strong and united to protect Social Security from Republican hostage-taking."
"This is the most important government action today and it didn't involve Kevin McCarthy," said one journalist.
The Food and Drug Administration late Tuesday formalized a regulatory change that will allow retail pharmacies in the U.S. to dispense abortion pills for the first time, removing a major barrier to access as Republican lawmakers wage all-out war on abortion throughout the country.
Prior to the newly finalized change, the provision of mifepristone was heavily restricted, with only certified doctors or clinics allowed to offer the drug—one of two medications that can be taken in tandem to induce an abortion. In 2020, medication abortion accounted for more than half of all abortions in the U.S.
The New York Times, which first reported the FDA's move Tuesday, noted that "in December 2021, the FDA said it would permanently lift the requirement that patients obtain mifepristone in person from a health provider, a step that paved the way for telemedicine abortion services which conduct medical consultations with patients by video, phone or online questionnaires and then arrange for them to receive the prescribed pills by mail."
"On Tuesday, the FDA officially removed the in-person requirement from its regulatory rule book for mifepristone, leaving in place the remaining two requirements: that health providers be certified to show they have the knowledge and ability to treat abortion patients and that patients complete a consent form," the Times added.
Patients will still need a prescription to obtain abortion pills from CVS, Walgreens, and other retail pharmacies.
Mini Timmarajtu, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, applauded the FDA for "following the science and taking this much-welcome step to permanently lift the in-person dispensing requirement for medication abortion care and expand access through pharmacies."
"For more than 20 years, millions of people have used medication abortion," Timmarajtu said in a statement. "It is a safe, effective option. With abortion access being more restricted now than ever before, it is all the more important that we continue expanding access to care. This was a science-based decision that will empower folks to get the care they need in the way that best works for them. We look forward to continuing our work with the Biden administration to restore the right to abortion and expand abortion access for all."
The regulatory move was made public by the FDA with little fanfare amid the absurd spectacle of Republicans trying—and repeatedly failing—to decide who will lead their narrow majority in the House of Representatives.
"This is the most important government action today and it didn't involve Kevin McCarthy," The American Prospect's David Dayen wrote of the FDA news.
"With abortion access being more restricted now than ever before, it is all the more important that we continue expanding access to care."
Despite the FDA's change, retail pharmacies located in Republican-controlled states where abortion is heavily restricted or illegal will likely still be unable to offer abortion pills.
"State laws that ban or restrict abortion apply to medication abortion just as they apply to abortion procedures," the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) explains. "Even though the federal FDA has approved mifepristone as safe and effective, following the Dobbs decision, the availability of medication abortion today depends on state laws. Even before the Dobbs decision, however, some states restricted access to medication abortion either by blocking the use of telehealth abortions by mandating in-person visits for abortions, imposing requirements for in-person dispensing, or limiting the kinds of clinicians who could dispense the pills (only permitting MDs to dispense). In many states, these laws are now superseded by state laws that ban abortion."
The reproductive rights group UltraViolet lamented that fact Tuesday, writing on Twitter that "in abortion-hostile states, retail pharmacies may not be able to dispense mifepristone due to abortion bans like Texas' S.B. 8, which criminalizes and punishes those who help others access abortion."
In a separate decision Tuesday, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said federal law "does not prohibit the mailing, or the delivery, or receipt by mail of mifepristone or misoprostol where the sender lacks the intent that the recipient of the drugs will use them unlawfully"—a legal opinion that will allow the U.S. Postal Service to carry abortion pills into red states.
"There are manifold ways in which recipients in every state may use these drugs, including to produce an abortion, without violating state law," the OCL opinion reads. "Therefore, the mere mailing of such drugs to a particular jurisdiction is an insufficient basis for concluding that the sender intends them to be used unlawfully."
Kirsten Moore, director of the Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project, toldPolitico on Tuesday that "in a post-Roe world, patients need all available options to get the care they need, whether in-person, by mail, or at the local pharmacy."
"Millions of people still live in states where abortion care is banned entirely," said Moore. "The kind of care you get shouldn't depend on where you live, but that's the reality anti-abortion politicians have created."