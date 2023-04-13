April, 13 2023, 01:44pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Jamie Henn, jamie@fossilfree.media
Climate Groups Urge FTC to Tackle Corporate Greenwashing with New Green Guides
Comments urge the FTC to tackle net-zero claims, offsets, “natural” gas, and other forms of fossil fuel and corporate greenwashing with Green Guides revisions
limate and environmental groups are urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to tackle corporate and fossil fuel greenwashing with the latest revision of the agency’s “Green Guides.”
The Green Guides provide guidance to companies on how to make environmental claims in their advertising and marketing. The last time the guides were updated was in 2012. In its announcement about the revision, the FTC specifically asked for public comments on carbon offsets, renewable energy, and climate change, amongst other issues. Comments are due April 24th and the guides are expected to be updated later this year.
Groups including Action for the Climate Emergency, Clean Creatives, ClientEarth, Earthworks, Earthrights, Food and Water Watch, Gas Leaks, Global Witness, InfluenceMap, and the Sierra Club are all in the process of submitting comments to the FTC urging new guidance to combat what the groups describe as a “tidal wave” of greenwash coming from corporations, and fossil fuel companies in particular.
The groups are specifically calling for the FTC to:
- Bring the FTC’s Green Guides into alignment with international standards addressing greenwashing, such as the EU’s recently released draft Green Claims Directive that increases disclosure requirements for environmental claims, and the UK-based ASA’s guidance restricting advertisers from promoting isolated green products without addressing the overall impact of their business.
- Recognize that the term “natural gas” is inherently misleading when used in reference to methane, since “natural” misleads consumers into thinking that methane is environmentally friendly instead of a potent greenhouse gas, and adopting stricter guidance against misleading terms such as ‘renewable natural gas.’
- Clarify how “net zero” claims need to be substantiated, especially for fossil fuel companies, many of whom advertise net zero targets without actual plans to achieve them.
- Tighten rules around the marketing of “carbon offsets” and the use of offsets to justify sustainability claims. Studies have shown that the benefits of a vast majority of offsets are greatly overstated.
- Restrict the amount fossil fuel companies can advertise their investments in clean energy to correspond with the amount of money those companies are actually investing (the vast majority of fossil fuel advertising talks about climate solutions, even though only a tiny percentage of the companies’ capital expenditures are spent on them).
- Stop companies from using vague and generic environmentally friendly terms like “clean,” “sustainable,” “natural,” or “renewable” to describe fossil fuels, such as hydrogen.
- Strengthen enforcement of the guidelines to ensure that companies are held accountable for any misleading claims.
In their comments to the FTC, the groups emphasize that strong guidelines are necessary to prevent greenwashing, ensure that consumers can make informed choices about the products they’re buying, and bring much needed transparency to issues surrounding the energy transition.
That’s especially true when it comes to fossil fuel advertising. A recent study from Brown University concluded that the five largest oil companies have spent over $3.6 billion on “reputation building” advertising over the last 30 years. As a report by ClientEarth concluded, the vast majority of that advertising “routinely misrepresented the sustainability of [fossil fuel] activities” in an effort to mislead consumers. Another study by Harvard researchers in 2022 found that 72 percent of social media posts by oil and gas companies engaged in some form of greenwashing.
The FTC is expected to issue a revised version of the Green Guides by the end of this year.
###
Quotes:
“The Green Guides are an opportunity for the FTC to address one of the greatest barriers to climate action: greenwashing and false advertising from the fossil fuel industry,” said Duncan Meisel, executive director for Fossil Free Media. “Big corporations, and fossil fuel companies in particular, have been getting away with lying to consumers about their net zero commitments, carbon offsets, and the environmental benefits of so-called ‘natural’ gas. Stricter guidance from the FTC would not only help clear the airwaves of this misinformation, but send a warning to advertising agencies that these sorts of misleading claims will be subject to greater regulatory and legal scrutiny.”
“Americans’ increasing interest in environmental issues influences their purchasing decisions, but the prevalence of greenwashing means people buy products that do not actually have the positive environmental impact they expected,” said Camille Sippel, climate attorney for ClientEarth. “Stronger and updated guidelines are an important step to ensure consumers are not misled about how they spend their money.”
“Greenwashing is as harmful as it is dangerous because it is so effective. We live in an age of misinformation; when industries advertise they are environmentally friendly, many people believe them,” said Issac Smith, Youth Advisory Board for Action for the Climate Emergency. “Greenwashing allows corporations to claim they benefit the environment while being the very same people destroying it. And it's legal! For any government to tolerate lying to the public is to put private interests above public welfare.”
“The public deserves honesty about growing levels of pollution from the ‘natural’ gas system and the significant limitations of false solutions like ‘renewable natural gas,’” said Caleb Heeringa, Campaign Director of Gas Leaks. “The gas industry’s advertising of ‘renewable natural gas’ leads the public to believe that the gas system is somehow getting cleaner and greener, which provides cover for more fracking, more pipelines and more climate disruption. It’s time for the FTC to shine some light on this misleading advertising.”
“Americans who care about the health of our planet and communities try to do their best as consumers to reward environmentally responsible business practices. But when companies make deceptive marketing claims about ‘carbon neutrality’ and other alleged climate benefits of their products, it frustrates consumers, who have to sift through the greenwashing,” said Ben Cushing, Campaign Director of Sierra Club’s Fossil-Free Finance Campaign. “We need the Federal Trade Commission to protect consumers from this climate deception — including requiring companies to explain their reliance on dubious carbon offsets when making claims about reduced emissions.”
Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency.
LATEST NEWS
Jayapal Applauds Biden for DACA Healthcare Expansion
While continuing to push Congress to establish a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, said Biden, "we need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve."
Apr 13, 2023
News
The Washington Democrat chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which released its 2023 Executive Action Agenda last month that included a call for the administration to "eliminate all eligibility barriers to health services under the Affordable Care Act for DACA recipients."
"While we continue fighting for a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, it's important to ensure they have access to the healthcare they deserve," said Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, president of Next Gen America. "This will improve the way of life of hundreds of thousands of people."
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal was among the immigrant rights advocates who praised an announcement by the Biden administration on Thursday regarding a rule change that will allow immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children to obtain health coverage under the Medicaid and Affordable Care Act programs—a move that could benefit up to 580,000 people who are recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.
President Joe Biden announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will move to change the definition of people who have a "lawful presence" in the U.S. for the purposes of obtaining healthcare under the ACA and Medicaid—amending it to include DACA recipients.
The change is expected to be final "by the end of the month," said the president.
Jayapal called the proposal "a long overdue step toward justice."
\u201cHealth care is a human right, and DACA recipients deserve access to that care just like everyone else. Glad to see the Biden Administration move to provide coverage to them and take a long overdue step toward justice. https://t.co/bbuLOdmddG\u201d— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@Rep. Pramila Jayapal) 1681403156
The Washington Democrat chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which released its 2023 Executive Action Agenda last month that included a call for the administration to "eliminate all eligibility barriers to health services under the Affordable Care Act for DACA recipients."
The president emphasized that he is still pushing the U.S. Congress to establish a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants including DACA recipients, but said that in the meantime, "we need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve," referring to the name rights advocates use for people who benefit from the Obama-era program.
\u201cToday, my Administration is announcing our plan to expand health coverage for Dreamers, the thousands of young people brought to the U.S. as kids.\n\nWe\u2019re not done fighting for their pathway to citizenship, but we're getting them the opportunities they deserve in the meantime.\u201d— President Biden (@President Biden) 1681394687
Nearly half of undocumented immigrants lack health insurance, and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra noted Thursday that number includes about one-third of the 580,000 people who are currently enrolled in DACA.
"Today's rule would change that," said Becerra.
The national advocacy group Mi Familia Vota said the "expansion of critical healthcare programs to DACA recipients" was a positive step as advocates "work to create structural changes to fully include all immigrants."
\u201cMFV applauds the expansion of critical healthcare programs to DACA recipients. We must now work to create structural changes to fully include all immigrants. We look forward to continuing to work with the Biden administration to fix our immigration system. https://t.co/1WIsTYAzIi\u201d— Mi Familia Vota (@Mi Familia Vota) 1681408789
"While we continue fighting for a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, it's important to ensure they have access to the healthcare they deserve," said Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, president of Next Gen America. "This will improve the way of life of hundreds of thousands of people."
The new proposed rule comes nearly three years after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected former Republican President Donald Trump's attempt to dismantle the DACA program.
Republican plaintiffs won a case in Texas in 2021 in which they claimed former Democratic President Barack Obama acted unlawfully when he created the program without an act of Congress. The Biden administration appealed that ruling and a federal appeals court sent the case back the the lower court in October, but allowed current DACA recipients to renew their status and retain the work permits and deportation protections the program affords them.
Keep ReadingShow Less
'A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing': Experts Sound Alarm Over 5th Circuit Abortion Pill Ruling
"The court rightly found that some claims were filed too late," said one reproductive rights campaigner, "but that should not distract from the radical assault on the FDA's decisionmaking authority."
Apr 13, 2023
News
The judges also halted changes that allowed the pill to be prescribed up to 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of just seven.
A three-judge panel of the conservative-dominated 5th Circuit Court didn't allow a Texas judge's sweeping attack on abortion medication stand in full, but that was cold comfort to rights advocates and legal experts who said Thursday that the ruling poses a serious threat to reproductive freedoms nationwide.
In a 2-1 decision, the panel's Trump-appointed judges temporarily halted U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's attempt to invalidate the Food and Drug Administration's 2000 approval of mifepristone, noting the anti-abortion groups that sued the agency missed the six-year statute of limitations. (The two judges drew scorn for describing the question of whether the challenge fell outside the six-year window as "close.")
But the two judges— deploying arguments that experts slammed as "absolutely bonkers"—also gave a greenlight to the parts of Kacsmaryk's order that challenged later FDA decisions to expand access to the medication, including a 2021 policy change that allowed the pill to be distributed by mail.
The judges also halted changes that allowed the pill to be prescribed up to 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of just seven.
"This decision is a wolf in sheep's clothing," Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement Thursday. "The appellate court order repeats serious errors in Judge Kascmaryk ruling. Again, it is wrong on the facts and the law, resulting in an unprecedented override of the FDA's scientific judgment."
"The court rightly found that some claims were filed too late," Northup added, "but that should not distract from the radical assault on the FDA's decisionmaking authority and the fact that it will wreak havoc on the provision of medication abortion if it stands."
As expected, the Biden Justice Department announced Thursday that it will be "seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court" in response to the 5th Circuit ruling.
"The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Fifth Circuit’s decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA to deny in part our request for a stay pending appeal," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, pledging to "defend the FDA's scientific judgment and protect Americans' access to safe and effective reproductive care."
It's unclear how the U.S. Supreme Court, whose conservative supermajority ended the constitutional right to abortion last year, will approach the mifepristone case, which has potentially sweeping implications for reproductive freedom.
Slate court writer Mark Joseph Stern argued that the 5th Circuit ruling looks like "an effort to convince [Supreme Court Justices Brett] Kavanaugh and [Amy Coney] Barrett to preserve a chunk of Kacsmaryk's decision by pruning it and reframing it as a sensible, law-based compromise."
"But it isn't. It's insane," wrote Stern, who made the case that the FDA "has no obligation to impose" the 5th Circuit's orders "and doctors have no duty to follow them."
"We cannot allow MAGA judges to continue abusing their power and ignoring well-established science to carry out their anti-abortion agenda."
A plaintiff must prove they've been harmed or certainly will be harmed by a law or policy in order to have standing to challenge it in court. In Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, the plaintiffs—four doctors and four antiabortion groups—allege contrary to an abundance of evidence mifepristone is "unsafe" and has harmed patients as well as doctors who have prescribed the pill.
But as the Justice Department noted in its appeal of Kacsmaryk's order: "Plaintiffs do not prescribe mifepristone. Instead, they speculate that other doctors will prescribe mifepristone; that those doctors' patients will experience exceedingly rare serious adverse events; that those patients will then seek out plaintiffs—doctors who oppose mifepristone and abortion—for care; and that they will do so in sufficient numbers to burden plaintiffs' medical practices."
Citing precedent, the DOJ contended that such allegations of "possible future injury" are insufficient to establish standing because "threatened injury must be certainly impending to constitute injury in fact."
The 5th Circuit ultimately sided with the antiabortion groups on the question with reasoning that stunned attorneys.
\u201cIf this creates standing, then anyone who\u2019s ever taken time out of work to tweet about a government action has standing to challenge that government action. Calvinball bullshit from bad-faith actors who know that they\u2019re appealing to a lawless court that doesn\u2019t care\u201d— Joel Fleming (@Joel Fleming) 1681340124
\u201calso: does this mean all ER doctors have standing to challenge permissive gun laws? pretty sure gun violence is way more likely to lead to ER visits than mifepristone!\u201d— Leah Litman (@Leah Litman) 1681389280
Experts also sounded alarm over the 5th Circuit judges' defense of Kacsmaryk's reading of the Comstock Act, which has been described as "an 1873 Victorian-era law that targeted obscenity, contraception, and abortion materials sent through the mail."
"While nearly all of the Comstock Act has been held to be unconstitutional, the provisions regarding abortion-related material were never explicitly overturned—and Kacsmaryk's use of the act in his decision may revive a little-known provision from the 1990s that allows it to apply to telecommunications law," Alejandra Caraballo and Kelly Capatosto wrote for Wired on Wednesday. "This decision is a harbinger for a broader crackdown on abortion-related content on the internet."
\u201cThe 5th Circuit has now softly endorsed the Comstock Act. We need to understand that a full revival of Comstock provisions on abortion imperis free speech on the internet. \n\nhttps://t.co/hipHZR4xpR\u201d— Alejandra Caraballo (@Alejandra Caraballo) 1681391998
Christina Harvey, executive director of the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, argued that the current, hugely consequential fight over mifepristone and the conflicting rulings it has generated is ultimately the fault of the U.S. Supreme Court, whose "decision to overturn Roe declared open season on our reproductive freedoms."
"It enabled an anti-abortion extremist judge to attempt to ban the sale of mifepristone," said Harvey. "It has now resulted in a federal appeals court substantially restricting access to a medication used in over half of abortions nationally as it considers the ban."
"If mifepristone is taken off the market, it will be the biggest blow to abortion access since Roe was overturned," Harvey continued. "We cannot allow MAGA judges to continue abusing their power and ignoring well-established science to carry out their anti-abortion agenda. To protect our reproductive freedoms, Congress should take steps to codify Roe and restore balance to the hyperpartisan Supreme Court that brought us to this devastating moment by expanding the court."
Keep ReadingShow Less
World's 60 Largest Banks Have Dumped $5.5 Trillion Into Fossil Fuels Since Paris Accord
"Fossil fuel companies are the ones dousing the planet in oil, gas, and coal, but big banks hold the matches," said one advocate. "Without financing, fossil fuels won't burn."
Apr 13, 2023
News
Since 2016, the year the Paris agreement took effect, the world's 60 largest private banks have provided $5.5 trillion in financing to the fossil fuel industry, contravening their pledges to put themselves and their clients on a path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as the window to avert the worst effects of the climate crisis rapidly closes.
That's according to the latest iteration of Banking on Climate Chaos, an annual report that tracks how the financial industry's lending and underwriting practices are enabling new coal, oil, and gas projects to proceed despite the international scientific consensus that fossil fuel expansion is incompatible with limiting global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.
Authored by Rainforest Action Network, BankTrack, Indigenous Environmental Network, Oil Change International, Reclaim Finance, Sierra Club, and Urgewald and endorsed by 624 organizations from 75 countries, the report published Wednesday juxtaposes banks' public vows to stop funding planet-heating pollution with their continued support for the fossil fuel industry, which is most responsible for the heat-trapping emissions that are intensifying extreme weather across the globe, with deadly consequences.
In 2022 alone, the world's biggest private-sector banks still financed coal, oil, and gas to the tune of $673 billion, the report notes, even as the fossil fuel industry raked in a record-high $4 trillion in profits amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy prices soaring. Notably, the banks poured $150 billion into the 100 corporations doing the most to ramp up fossil fuel production worldwide, including TC Energy, TotalEnergies, Venture Global, ConocoPhillips, and Saudi Aramco.
Of the 60 banks profiled in the analysis, 49 have committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The value of such promises is questionable, however, because those 49 banks provided 81% of the financing to the top 100 fossil fuel expanders in 2022. Key areas of growth include oil and gas extraction in the rapidly warming Arctic and the beleaguered Amazon rainforest; offshore drilling; fracking; liquefied "natural" gas export infrastructure in the U.S. Gulf South; and coal mining and power plants, particularly in China.
"Banks' 'net-zero' commitments aren't worth the paper they're printed on—they're simply cheap PR cover for pouring fuel on the climate crisis."
The U.S. financial giants JPMorgan Chase ($434.2 billion), Citi ($332.9 billion), Wells Fargo ($318.2 billion), and Bank of America ($281.2 billion) have been the worst offenders since the Paris agreement entered into force, together providing a quarter of all fossil fuel financing identified over the past seven years, the report notes.
Those four banks accounted for a combined 28% of fossil fuel financing identified in 2022 and were still among the year's top five worst actors. However, for the first time, a bank other than Chase topped the annual list. Royal Bank of Canada funneled $42.1 billion into tar sands oil pipeline giant Enbridge and other clients in 2022. Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citi weren't far behind, respectively providing $39.2 billion, $38.8 billion, $36.9 billion, and $33.9 billion to the fossil fuel industry last year.
"Our window of opportunity for keeping global warming below 1.5ºC is closing fast," report co-author April Merleaux, research and policy manager at Rainforest Action Network, said in a statement. "We need a people-centered energy transition now. Profits now are a false economy because we simply cannot afford to continue burning fossil fuels—the costs down the road will be devastating."
"Fossil fuel companies are the ones dousing the planet in oil, gas, and coal, but big banks hold the matches," said Merleaux. "Without financing, fossil fuels won't burn."
Report co-author Adele Shraiman, senior representative for the Sierra Club's Fossil-Free Finance Campaign, lamented that "in a critical year for climate action, fossil fuel giants doubled down on reckless expansion projects and walked back their climate commitments."
"Meanwhile," she added, "major U.S. banks stalled on their net-zero plans and failed to adopt stronger and more robust financing restrictions for companies pushing unsustainable fossil fuel expansion."
As the report explains:
Bank policies contain loopholes that still leave them exposed to climate risk. For example, underwriting bonds and equities accounted for 36% of all fossil fuel financing, though major banks exclude these activities from their fossil fuel policies. Bank policies also include loopholes based on sector, region, or project.
A real-world example of banks' weak policies is ConocoPhillips, which is expanding through the recently-approved Willow oil drilling project in the Arctic, among other projects. In 2022, ConocoPhillips received financing for general corporate purposes from a syndicate including 12 banks profiled in this—Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho, MUFG, RBC, SMBC Group, TD, and Wells Fargo. While 39 of the top 60 banks have some type of Arctic exclusion policy applicable to projects, this exclusion did not preclude financing for ConocoPhillips' Willow project, since the company sought financing for general corporate purposes rather than for a specific project. Financing designated for general corporate purposes clearly enables ConocoPhillips to pursue this and other destructive projects.
The International Energy Agency has stated unequivocally that there is "no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply in our net-zero pathway."
After the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest assessment last month, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C is possible, "but it will take a quantum leap in climate action," including a prohibition on approving and financing new coal, oil, and gas projects as well as a phaseout of existing fossil fuel production.
"It is past time for banks to stop funding fossils," report co-author David Tong, global industry campaign manager at Oil Change International, said Wednesday. "Peer-reviewed research confirms that we cannot burn all the oil and gas in fields and mines operating now if we are to limit warming to 1.5ºC or even 2ºC—and yet banks keep fueling the climate crisis by pouring billions into the fossil fuel industry."
"The big oil and gas companies that have done the most to fuel the climate crisis cannot be trusted to phase out their own extractive, polluting business model," Tong added. "The fundamental arithmetic of 1.5ºC requires oil and gas production to decline by at least 3-4% per year, starting now. It's time for banks to take real action and stop funding climate destruction."
"Banks will not act in the public interest unless we force them to."
Earlier this week, more than 1,300 scientists and researchers published a letter urging JPMorgan shareholders to support a resolution that asks the bank's board of directors to "adopt a policy for a time-bound phaseout" of financing new coal, oil, and gas projects.
Shraiman said Wednesday that "as big banks face shareholder votes in the coming weeks, we will keep up pressure on banks and investors to adopt credible policies to achieve their climate commitments and take real steps to accelerate the clean energy transition."
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) called on Congress to pass the Fossil Free Finance Act, a piece of bicameral legislation he recently reintroduced alongside fellow progressive lawmakers.
"Corporate greed is killing us," said U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a co-sponsor of the bill. "This report makes it clear that banks' 'net-zero' commitments aren't worth the paper they're printed on—they're simply cheap PR cover for pouring fuel on the climate crisis."
"Banks will not act in the public interest unless we force them to," Tlaib stressed. "While grassroots movements around the world continue to build pressure, it's long past time that the Federal Reserve, White House, and Congress take more aggressive action that meets this critical moment for the planet."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
SUPPORT OUR WORK.
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100%
reader supported.
reader supported.