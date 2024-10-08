Civil Rights Groups: Extend Voter Registration Deadline as State Recovers from Hurricane Helene

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Georgia, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and the law firm Cooley LLP filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to extend the voter registration deadline, as Georgians deal with the impact of hurricane Helene. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, and New Georgia Project.

Plaintiffs seek an emergency temporary restraining order from the Northern District of Georgia to prevent the disenfranchisement of Georgians impacted by the effects of Hurricane Helene. The filing seeks a new registration deadline of October 14, a week past the Monday deadline, so that residents across the state who were not able to register to vote because of widespread flooding, damaged roadways, power and internet outages, as well as suspended postal service and the closure of county boards of election offices are able to make their voices heard in November. Without action from the court, innumerable citizens across the state, including those in counties with disproportionately large populations of Black voters, will lose the right to vote in November.

“Hurricane Helene has caused enough harm already–tragic deaths, massive power outages, devastating flooding, and widespread damage. A natural disaster of this magnitude should not be compounded by a man-made disaster for democracy,” said Damon Hewitt, President and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “The storm shut down post offices and election offices, complicating the voter registration process. So, people simply need more time to ensure their voices are heard on Election Day. That’s only fair. This situation calls for a bit of compassion and a healthy dose of common sense, to make sure those who qualify to vote are able to register. Access to the ballot should not be reserved only for those who were not affected by a disastrous hurricane.”

Read the lawsuit here: https://www.lawyerscommittee.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/gsc_et_al_v_kemp_complaint.pdf

Read the request for a temporary restraining order here: https://www.lawyerscommittee.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Voter-Registration-Deadline_TRO.pdf

“There are many people across the state whose lives and services have been upended by Hurricane Helene, and we urge the Court to extend the voter registration deadline so impacted Georgians do not lose their fundamental right to vote as a result of the storm,” said Cory Isaacson, legal director of the ACLU of Georgia.

“Hurricane Helene’s devastation has created immense hardship for Georgians, as thousands of people endure the loss of power, shelter, and livelihood,” said Amir Badat, Voting Special Counsel and Manager of Black Voters on the Rise at the Legal Defense Fund. “Because of this devastation, many Georgians have been entirely prevented from registering to vote by today’s deadline. Just as the state has stepped in to provide essential services to impacted Georgians, it should step in to protect residents’ fundamental right to vote by extending the voter registration deadline to October 14.”

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene which recently hit the Georgia region, it is more important than ever to ensure that all eligible voices have the opportunity to participate in this year’s election. Communities have been hit hard by power outages and severe flooding, which have significantly impeded their ability to register. Extending the voter registration deadline is essential to give these impacted communities the time they need to recover and participate in the election process,” said Attorney Gerald Griggs, President of the Georgia NAACP. “This election is critical, and Georgians have the power to turn the tides of the election. Every eligible voice deserves to be heard, and we must ensure that all who wish to cast their ballot have the opportunity to do so.”

"The impact Hurricane Helene has on Georgia is still being calculated as my neighbors across south and east Georgia are still burying the dead, without power, mail service and access to their registration office. People of goodwill understand that extending this deadline is justified under state and federal law,” said Francys Johnson, New Georgia Project Board Chairman and Statesboro Lawyer and Pastor. “NGP has assisted more than 55,000 Georgians in registering to vote this year as a part of our transformative civic engagement work. This case illustrates why the NGP will mortgage every asset we have to defend the unfettered access to the ballot. It was paid for with the blood, sweat and tears of our ancestors – voting is sacred. Voter registration is critical to this holy work.”

“Hurricane Helene devastated entire communities. Many Georgia residents are still without power, and others have been forced to relocate with only the clothes on their backs. We were forced to suspend voter registration efforts in areas that were severely impacted, and county election offices were also disrupted, making it even harder for people to register by the deadline," says Helen Butler, executive director, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda. "Extending the deadline is crucial to ensure those affected by the disaster have a fair chance to participate in the democratic process.”