July, 13 2023, 03:15pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Maria Langholz, maria@demandprogress.org
Chairman Jordan, HJC Republicans Put Corporate Loyalties on Display During Hearing on FTC
Today, the House Judiciary Committee held an oversight hearing on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) during which Chairman Jordan and many of his Republican colleagues attacked the successes of the FTC under Chair Lina Khan's leadership.
In response to the hearing, Demand Progress Communications Director Maria Langholz issued the following statement:
“Under Chair Lina Khan’s leadership, the FTC is doing critical work to protect consumers and small businesses and rein in the monopoly power of massive corporations.
“As Rep. Ken Buck raised during the hearing, Big Tech companies like Facebook, Amazon, and Google spent more than $250 million last Congress to stop legislation aimed at reining in Big Tech’s monopoly power.
“Instead of focusing on ways to bolster the efforts of the FTC, Chairman Jim Jordan and many of his Republican colleagues engaged in spurious attacks on behalf of their corporate cronies throughout the hearing. It’s clear that the millions Big Tech spent has paid off."
Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.
LATEST NEWS
It's Official, Say NOAA and NASA: This June Was the Hottest Ever Recorded on Earth
NASA called the soaring heat "part of a pattern of increasing global temperatures, as a result of human activities, mainly carbon dioxide emissions."
Jul 13, 2023
News
Last summer, which was the hottest on record in Europe, more than 60,000 people across the continent were killed by extreme heat, a study published earlier this week revealed.
In the United States, a transcontinental heat dome has more than 130 million people in 15 states under extreme weather alerts this week. Deadly heatwaves are also gripping large swaths of the Middle East and Asia.
As people in much of North America, Europe, and Africa suffer sweltering heatwaves, a pair of U.S. government agencies that track and record weather joined international counterparts Thursday in confirming that last month was the hottest June ever recorded, based on global average temperature.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that the average surface temperature—that includes water and land—in June was 1.89°F above average, a "174-year global climate record."
"Additionally," the agency said, "Earth's ocean surface temperature anomaly—which indicates how much warmer or cooler temperatures are from the long-term average—were the highest ever recorded, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information."
"For the third consecutive month, the global ocean surface temperature hit a record high as weak El Niño conditions that emerged in May continued to strengthen in June," NOAA added. "Globally, June 2023 set a record for the highest monthly sea surface temperature anomaly of any month in NOAA's climate record."
Conversely, NOAA said Thursday that global sea ice coverage receded last month to the lowest level in any June ever observed.
"This primarily was a result of the record-low sea ice in the Antarctic that occurred for the second consecutive month," the agency explained. "Earth's global sea ice extent in June 2023 was 330,000 square miles less than the previous record low from June 2019."
Meanwhile, surface temperature analysis by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Goddard Institute for Space Studies said Thursday that last month was the hottest June in its record book, which dates back to 1880.
"This month is part of a pattern of increasing global temperatures, as a result of human activities, mainly carbon dioxide emissions," the agency said on Twitter.
The U.S. announcements come after the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service also called last month the hottest June ever recorded.
The trend looks to continue. As Common Dreamsreported last week, July has already unofficially recorded several of the hottest days of any month since records were first kept. Preliminary WMO data published last week also showed the first week of July as the hottest seven-day period ever.
WMO Director of Climate Services Christopher Hewitt said that the new data show that "we are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024."
"This is worrying news for the planet," he added.
Right now in southern Europe and northern Africa, the Cerberus heatwave—named after the three-headed dog guarding the entrance to the underworld in Greek mythology—has sent the mercury soaring over 110°F.
Last summer, which was the hottest on record in Europe, more than 60,000 people across the continent were killed by extreme heat, a study published earlier this week revealed.
In the United States, a transcontinental heat dome has more than 130 million people in 15 states under extreme weather alerts this week. Deadly heatwaves are also gripping large swaths of the Middle East and Asia.
This month's record temperatures, deadly flooding, and other extreme weather around the world driven by human-caused global heating have sparked renewed calls in the United States for President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Study Shows Methane Leaks Put Climate Risk From Gas 'On Par With Coal'
If fracked gas leaks, even a little, "it's as bad as coal," said the lead author. "It can't be considered a good bridge, or substitute."
Jul 13, 2023
News
The fossil fuel industry has long argued that fracked gas can serve as a "bridge" to a renewable-powered future, but a new study confirms that uncontrolled leaks make it as dangerous for the climate as coal.
So-called natural gas is derived from hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and composed mostly of methane—a planet-heating gas 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over its first 20 years in the atmosphere. A methane leakage rate of as little as 0.2% is enough to render gas equivalent to coal in driving global warming, according to a peer-reviewed manuscript accepted last week in Environmental Research Letters.
The paper is set is be published next week. According to its abstract:
Global gas systems that leak over 4.7% of their methane (when considering a 20-year timeframe) or 7.6% (when considering a 100-year timeframe) are on par with lifecycle coal emissions from methane-leaking coal mines.
The net climate impact from coal is also influenced by SO2 [sulfur dioxide] emissions, which react to form sulfate aerosols that mask warming. We run scenarios that combine varying methane leakage rates from coal and gas with low to high SO2 emissions based on coal sulfur content, flue gas scrubber efficiency, and sulfate aerosol global warming potentials.
The methane and SO2 co-emitted with CO2 alter the emissions parity between gas and coal. We estimate that a gas system leakage rate as low as 0.2% is on par with coal, assuming 1.5% sulfur coal that is scrubbed at a 90% efficiency with no coal mine methane when considering climate effects over a 20-year timeframe.
Recent aerial measurement surveys of oil and gas production in the United States show methane leakage rates ranging from "0.65% to 66.2%, with similar leakage rates detected worldwide," the abstract states. "These numerous super-emitting gas systems being detected globally underscore the need to accelerate methane emissions detection, accounting, and management practices."
Lead author Deborah Gordon, an environmental policy expert at Brown University and the Rocky Mountain Institute, toldThe New York Times on Thursday that if fossil gas leaks, even a little, "it's as bad as coal."
"It can't be considered a good bridge, or substitute," Gordon emphasized.
"What the world requires is to move away from all fossil fuels as soon as possible, to a 100% renewable energy future."
As the Times noted, the study "adds to a substantial body of research that has poked holes in the idea that natural gas is a suitable transitional fuel to a future powered entirely by renewables, like solar and wind."
Despite mounting evidence that expanding fossil fuel extraction and combustion is incompatible with averting the worst consequences of the climate emergency, the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year by congressional Democrats "includes credits that would apply to some forms of natural gas," the Times reported.
"When power companies generate electricity by burning natural gas instead of coal, they emit only about half the amount of planet-warming carbon dioxide," the newspaper observed. "In the United States, the shift from coal to gas, driven by a boom in oil and gas fracking, has helped reduce carbon emissions from power plants by nearly 40% since 2005."
But that ignores the dangers posed by methane, the primary component of fossil gas. Emissions and atmospheric concentrations of methane continued to climb in 2022, thanks in large part to massive leaks from fossil fuel infrastructure. A study published in October found that pipelines transporting fracked gas in the Permian Basin oil field of the U.S. Southwest are leaking at least 14 times more methane than previously thought.
Another recent study found that more than 1,000 "super-emitter" incidents—human-caused methane leaks of at least one tonne per hour—were detected worldwide last year, mostly at oil and gas facilities, including in Louisiana and Pennsylvania. In addition, it identified 112 global "methane bombs," which are defined as fossil fuel extraction sites where gas leaks alone from future production would release what amounts to 30 years of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution.
Methane is responsible for an estimated 30% of global temperature rise today, and scientists have made clear that policymakers must prioritize cutting this short-lived heat-trapping gas to avoid climate chaos. Even a temporary breach of the 1.5°C threshold—something experts warn has a 50% chance of happening by 2026—could trigger irreversible harm from multiple tipping points.
Robert Howarth, an earth systems scientist at Cornell University who sounded the alarm about methane leaks more than a decade ago, praised the forthcoming study.
"Their conclusion is to once again point out that natural gas may not be any better at all for the climate than is coal, particularly when viewed through the lens of warming over the next 20 years or so, which of course is a critical time" for meeting climate targets, he told the Times.
"I do hope the policy world and the political leaders of the world pay attention to this, as I fear too many remain too fixated at simply reducing coal use, even if it results in more gas consumption," Howarth added. "What the world requires is to move away from all fossil fuels as soon as possible, to a 100% renewable energy future."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Huge Victory' for Democracy as NY Court Orders Congressional Map Redrawn
"It's important that the Independent Redistricting Commission get to work expeditiously and present a map that fairly reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, religious, and socioeconomic diversity of our great state," said U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
Jul 13, 2023
News
The current map was drawn last year by a special master who had been appointed by the state Supreme Court after it ruled that Democrats had unfairly gerrymandered the previous map. That ruling took the responsibility for redistricting out of the hands of the state's Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC).
The ruling handed down on Thursday "is huge and could have massive national implications," said Abdelhamid.
Progressives on Thursday expressed hope that a ruling by a state appeals court in New York will give the Democratic Party an opportunity to regain control of several U.S. House seats that were won by Republicans in last year's midterm elections following what critics called an "undemocratic process" of drawing the state congressional map.
The appellate division of the state Supreme Court sided on Thursday with the Democratic Party, which had argued in a lawsuit that the district map that was drawn for the 2022 midterms was only meant to be temporary.
The current map was drawn last year by a special master who had been appointed by the state Supreme Court after it ruled that Democrats had unfairly gerrymandered the previous map. That ruling took the responsibility for redistricting out of the hands of the state's Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC).
The five-judge panel on Thursday voted 3-2 in favor of ordering the IRC to "commence its duties forthwith" and redraw the state map.
If it stands, the ruling is set to give the New York Legislature, which is dominated by Democrats, final say over the state's 26 U.S. House districts in the coming years. The party could retake as many as six seats currently held by Republicans who won their elections last year, including U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler in the 17th District and Rep. George Santos in the 3rd District.
Marc Elias of the voting rights group Democracy Docket called the ruling a "huge victory" for fair districting.
U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said the ruling presents the party with an opportunity to retake seats it lost after "the current congressional map was drawn by an unelected, out-of-town special master appointed by an extreme right-wing judge, who himself was handpicked by partisan political operatives," referring to Judge Patrick McAllister of the state Supreme Court.
"It's important that the Independent Redistricting Commission get to work expeditiously and present a map that fairly reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, religious, and socioeconomic diversity of our great state," said Jeffries.
The special master-drawn map forced progressive former Rep. Mondaire Jones out of the 17th District and changed the district where grassroots organizer Rana Abdelhamid had been campaigning, pitting her against other progressives and forcing her to end her U.S. House bid. Jones announced earlier this month that he is running again in the 17th District.
The ruling handed down on Thursday "is huge and could have massive national implications," said Abdelhamid.
Democrats could now win back enough seats in New York to offset losses that are expected in North Carolina, where the right-wing state Supreme Court earlier this year cleared the way for Republicans to redraw the state map.
Republican lawmakers said they will appeal Thursday's ruling, which would give the state Court of Appeals the final word. The Court of Appeals has moved to the left in the last year, with liberal Judge Rowan Wilson—who dissented last year when the court rejected Democrats' appeal of the appointment of the special master—having replaced former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.
Organizer Victor Shi called the appellate division's ruling a "victory for anyone who cares about democracy and voting rights."
"The right to participate in the democratic process is the most essential right in our system of governance," said the court. "The procedures governing the redistricting process, all too easily abused by those who would seek to minimize the voters' voice and entrench themselves in the seats of power, must be guarded as jealously as the right to vote itself; in granting this petition, we return the matter to its constitutional design."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!