Chairman Jordan, HJC Republicans Put Corporate Loyalties on Display During Hearing on FTC

Today, the House Judiciary Committee held an oversight hearing on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) during which Chairman Jordan and many of his Republican colleagues attacked the successes of the FTC under Chair Lina Khan's leadership.

In response to the hearing, Demand Progress Communications Director Maria Langholz issued the following statement:

“Under Chair Lina Khan’s leadership, the FTC is doing critical work to protect consumers and small businesses and rein in the monopoly power of massive corporations.

“As Rep. Ken Buck raised during the hearing, Big Tech companies like Facebook, Amazon, and Google spent more than $250 million last Congress to stop legislation aimed at reining in Big Tech’s monopoly power.

“Instead of focusing on ways to bolster the efforts of the FTC, Chairman Jim Jordan and many of his Republican colleagues engaged in spurious attacks on behalf of their corporate cronies throughout the hearing. It’s clear that the millions Big Tech spent has paid off."

