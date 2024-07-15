July, 15 2024, 11:37am EDT
Caught up in scandal, deep sea mining debate resumes in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica
Governments gather to debate the future of deep sea mining amid growing criticism against the head of the International Seabed Authority (ISA).
Greenpeace is calling delegates in Kingston to prioritise protection, agreeing a pathway to a moratorium.
The International Seabed Authority (ISA)’s 29th session resumes today with a meeting of its Council followed by an Assembly meeting with two crucial agenda items: The Secretary-General election and the debate over a moratorium on seabed mining. The debate on the protection of the deep sea reaches the final agenda after being blocked by pro-mining countries last year.
“The science is clear – there can’t be deep sea mining without environmental cost and the only solution is a moratorium. The more we know about deep-sea mining, the harder it is to justify it. Governments at the ISA must not dance to the tune of the industry and approve rushed regulations for the benefit of a few over the interests of Pacific communities and the opinion of scientists”, said Greenpeace International Stop Deep Sea Mining campaigner Louisa Casson, who is attending the meeting.
During the Council meeting, ISA Member States will continue negotiations on draft regulations for a Mining Code, picking up where States left off in March, amid growing divergent viewpoints between delegations.[1][2]
“It is time for change at the ISA. A third term for Michael Lodge would not only put the oceans under threat but also risk further damaging public trust in the regulator. Mining companies are impatient to get started and mounting evidence indicates that Lodge is overstepping his supposedly-neutral role to align with commercial interests. The ISA must listen to millions of people and the growing number of governments calling for a halt to deep sea mining. It is time to put conservation at the heart of the ISA’s work”, said Louisa Casson.
The election for the Secretary-General of the ISA will take place on the last day of the Assembly (2 August). Wrapped in scandal, British national Michael Lodge is not sponsored by the UK this time around; he will however attempt to secure a third term supported by the Pacific Island of Kiribati. Marine scientist and international diplomat Leticia Carvalho was presented as the alternative candidate by her country, Brazil.
The ISA is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and has never had a female Secretary-General. Other candidates can be nominated until the last day of the Council meeting, 26 July.
Greenpeace is a global, independent campaigning organization that uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future.
World's Richest Man, Other Billionaires Rally Around Trump After Assassination Attempt
Elon Musk, Bill Ackman, and David Sacks spoke out in support of the presumptive Republican nominee, who helped make billionaires $1 trillion richer during his first White House term.
One of the billionaires was Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who took to the social media platform that he owns to
declare, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery." The endorsement came days after reports that Musk donated to a pro-Trump super PAC and just ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
An analyst with the Atlantic Council
toldThe Washington Post that Musk's endorsement of Trump garnered "the most engagement of any post on X related to the attempted assassination."
Musk also
suggested that the Secret Service's failure to detect and stop the gunman before he opened fire may have been "deliberate"—a post that was viewed 87 million times.
Hours after Musk's endorsement post went live, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman
announced his decision to formally back Trump's bid for a second term in the White House, four years after the former president attempted to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory and sparked a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Ackman, who has
historically supported Democrats, wrote in a lengthy X post that he had privately decided to endorse Trump "some time ago" and suggested he would offer a more thorough explanation of his decision in the near future.
Sacks, who declared following the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection that Trump had "disqualified himself from being a candidate at the national level again," called the former president a "hero" on Sunday and gushed that he has "risked everything for this country."
Between December 2017 and September 2023, according to a recent analysis by the progressive advocacy group Americans for Tax Fairness, Musk saw his net worth rise from $20.4 billion to nearly $270 billion—a 1,222.8% increase.
Ocasio-Cortez Says Democrats Who 'Resign Themselves to Fascism' Should Retire
"This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people," said the New York congresswoman.
Responding to Axiosreporting in which the lawmaker, provided anonymity by the outlet, was quoted as saying, "We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency," Ocasio-Cortez said, "If you're a 'senior Democrat' that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism."
"This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people," she added. "Retire."
Since the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday that bloodied the former president and left one event attendee dead, many political observers and pundits have said or suggested that the violent attack likely bolsters the GOP candidate's chances in the upcoming election—especially at a time that President Joe Biden appears politically weak following a disastrous debate performance last month.
Despite grave concerns among many Democratic and progressive voters about Biden's ability to defeat Trump, Ocasio-Cortez has been outspoken in her defense of Biden in recent weeks.
Following Saturday's shooting, Ocasio-Cortez condemned political violence broadly and called the incident "horrific."
World 'Cannot Remain Silent in the Face of This Endless Massacre,' Says Lula
"The Israeli government continues to sabotage the peace process and the cease-fire in the Middle East," said the Brazilian president after a deadly weekend of bombings.
Lula specifically decried Israel's Saturday attack on al-Mawasi, an overcrowded town on Gaza's southern coast to which Israeli forces previously ordered Palestinians to flee. Israel claimed to be targeting Hamas' military chief in the attack; Hamas said Sunday that the commander was not harmed in the strikes, which killed around 90 people—including children.
"It is appalling that they continue to collectively punish the Palestinian people," Brazil's president said. "There have already been tens of thousands of deaths in consecutive attacks since last year, many of them in delimited humanitarian zones that should be protected."
"We, the political leaders of the democratic world, cannot remain silent in the face of this endless massacre," he added. "The cease-fire and peace in the region need to be priorities on the international agenda. All our efforts must be focused on securing the release of the Israeli hostages and ending the attacks on the Gaza Strip."
Brazil under Lula's leadership has backed the South Africa-led genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and been a vocal supporter of a permanent cease-fire and an end to Israel's decadeslong occupation of Palestinian territory.
Israel's weekend onslaught in Gaza came as "Hamas and Israel appear closer to some form of a Gaza cease-fire deal than at any time since the brief truce last November," as Drop Site's Jeremy Scahill put it late last week.
"Hamas is considering an approach that would not immediately require a commitment to a permanent cease-fire and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza as a precondition to move forward in phased negotiations," Scahill reported. "This would mark a significant concession by Hamas, which has long insisted any agreement must include defined steps that end Israel's war. Instead, Hamas officials said, they would consider entering an initial six-week phase that would include a conditional cease-fire and an exchange of Israeli civilian and female soldiers held in Gaza in return for the release of hundreds of Palestinians."
The Associated Pressreported Sunday that Hamas—which led the deadly October 7 attack on Israel—intends to keep participating in cease-fire talks in the face of incessant Israeli airstrikes, though a spokesperson for the group said there is "no doubt that the horrific massacres will impact any efforts in the negotiations."
Scott Anderson, the United Nations' deputy humanitarian coordinator, described the appalling scene he witnessed over the weekend at Nasser Hospital, the overwhelmed medical facility in southern Gaza where many wounded Palestinians were taken following Israel's Saturday attack on al-Mawasi.
"With not enough beds, hygiene equipment, sheeting, or scrubs, many patients were treated on the ground without disinfectants," said Anderson. "Ventilation systems were switched off due to a lack of electricity and fuel, and the air was filled with the smell of blood. I saw toddlers who are double amputees, children paralyzed and unable to receive treatment, and others separated from their parents. I also saw mothers and fathers who were unsure if their children were alive. Parents told me in despair that they had moved into the 'so-called humanitarian zone' in the hope that their children would be safe there."
"Impediments to humanitarian operations prevent us from supporting people anywhere near the scale necessary," Anderson continued. "Civilians must be protected at all times. We urgently need a cease-fire, the release of all remaining hostages, respite for the people of Gaza, and a meaningful opportunity for healing to begin."
