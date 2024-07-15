Caught up in scandal, deep sea mining debate resumes in Kingston

Governments gather to debate the future of deep sea mining amid growing criticism against the head of the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

Greenpeace is calling delegates in Kingston to prioritise protection, agreeing a pathway to a moratorium.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA)’s 29th session resumes today with a meeting of its Council followed by an Assembly meeting with two crucial agenda items: The Secretary-General election and the debate over a moratorium on seabed mining. The debate on the protection of the deep sea reaches the final agenda after being blocked by pro-mining countries last year.

“The science is clear – there can’t be deep sea mining without environmental cost and the only solution is a moratorium. The more we know about deep-sea mining, the harder it is to justify it. Governments at the ISA must not dance to the tune of the industry and approve rushed regulations for the benefit of a few over the interests of Pacific communities and the opinion of scientists”, said Greenpeace International Stop Deep Sea Mining campaigner Louisa Casson, who is attending the meeting.

During the Council meeting, ISA Member States will continue negotiations on draft regulations for a Mining Code, picking up where States left off in March, amid growing divergent viewpoints between delegations.[1][2]

“It is time for change at the ISA. A third term for Michael Lodge would not only put the oceans under threat but also risk further damaging public trust in the regulator. Mining companies are impatient to get started and mounting evidence indicates that Lodge is overstepping his supposedly-neutral role to align with commercial interests. The ISA must listen to millions of people and the growing number of governments calling for a halt to deep sea mining. It is time to put conservation at the heart of the ISA’s work”, said Louisa Casson.

The election for the Secretary-General of the ISA will take place on the last day of the Assembly (2 August). Wrapped in scandal, British national Michael Lodge is not sponsored by the UK this time around; he will however attempt to secure a third term supported by the Pacific Island of Kiribati. Marine scientist and international diplomat Leticia Carvalho was presented as the alternative candidate by her country, Brazil.

The ISA is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and has never had a female Secretary-General. Other candidates can be nominated until the last day of the Council meeting, 26 July.