January, 08 2024, 02:37pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper,Phone: 202-744-7726,E-Mail:,ihooper@cair.com
CAIR Echoes Israeli Human Rights Group’s Condemnation of Israel’s ‘Declared Policy’ of Starvation in Gaza
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today joined the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem in condemning the far-right government of Israel’s “declared policy” of starvation in Gaza.
B’Tselem, or the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, said the starvation of people in Gaza is “not a byproduct of war but a direct result of Israel’s declared policy.”
The organization also said: “Everyone in Gaza is going hungry. About 2.2 million people are surviving day by day on almost nothing, routinely going without meals.”
“The images of children begging for food, people waiting in long lines for paltry handouts and hungry residents charging at aid trucks are already inconceivable. The horror is growing by the minute, and the danger of famine is real. Still, Israel persists in its policy.
“Changing this policy is not just a moral obligation. Allowing food into the Gaza Strip is not an act of kindness but a positive obligation under international humanitarian law: starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited.”
Yesterday, CAIR called on the Biden administration to condemn the far-right Israeli government’s latest targeted murder of journalists in Gaza.
There is growing domestic and international outrage over Israel’s mass killing of more than 23,000 people in Gaza – mostly women and children – including hundreds of UN workers, journalists and medical personnel. One monitoring group estimates that more than 90,000 people, about 4 percent of the population in Gaza, are dead, wounded or missing. More than 10 children lose limbs every day in Gaza.
In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:
“It is unconscionable that the Biden administration continues to support the far-right Israeli government’s declared policy of starvation of the entire population of Gaza, a gruesome tactic that is a clear violation of international law. The shocking images of starving women and children in Gaza will remain forever as a stain on human history.”
CAIR said the Biden administration must end its “complicity in the Netanyahu government’s genocide” after reports surfaced of Israeli desecration of Gaza cemeteries and civilian bodies scattered in the street.
On Friday, CAIR condemned the latest “Israeli war crimes of the day,” including reports of “torture camps” for detained Gazans, summary executions of Palestinian families and the deliberate targeting of healthcare workers.
The U.N. humanitarian chief is describing Gaza as “uninhabitable,” with almost 90 percent of the population displaced and facing Israeli-imposed starvation. Far-right Israeli government officials are openly calling for ethnic cleansing.South Africa has brought a case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ, or World Court) accusing Israel of genocide.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a grassroots civil rights and advocacy group. CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.(202) 488-8787
LATEST NEWS
800+ Global Groups Back South Africa's Genocide Case as ICJ Prepares for Hearing
"The very least states can do is to submit Declarations of Intervention as a small part of fulfilling their obligations under Article 1 of the Genocide Convention," said a peace coalition.
Jan 08, 2024
News
When Common Dreams first reported on the sign-on letter last Wednesday, just over 100 groups had joined the call.
As Common Dreamsreported Monday, a member of Israel's Knesset also announced he was backing South Africa's lawsuit in order to "fight for our existence as a moral society."
Organizations that have endorsed the coalition's call span the globe and include Terreiro Pindorama in Brazil, Asociacion Nacional de Amistad Italia-Cuba in Italy, and Collectif Judeo Arabe et Citoyen pour la Palestine in France.
An international peace coalition announced Monday that more than 800 civil society organizations from across the globe have endorsed its sign-on letter distributed to world governments, urging leaders to join South Africa in formally accusing Israel of genocidal violence at the United Nations' highest judicial body.
When Common Dreams first reported on the sign-on letter last Wednesday, just over 100 groups had joined the call.
The surge of support comes as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, is scheduled to hold a hearing on South Africa's case on Thursday and Friday.
The International Coalition to Stop Genocide in Palestine (ICSGP)—which includes the National Lawyers Guild, the Black Alliance for Peace, World Beyond War, and Progressive International, among other groups—is calling on governments to "reinforce [South Africa's] strongly worded and well-argued complaint by immediately filing a Declaration of Intervention" at the court.
The declarations could increase the likelihood that the ICJ sides with South Africa in the case, says the coalition.
In recent days, Turkey, Malaysia, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which represents 57 member-states, have all endorsed South Africa's 84-page claim, which details genocidal rhetoric in public statements made by high-level Israeli officials as well as the Israeli military's actions in Gaza.
"The South African filing before the ICJ marks a critical juncture which tests the global will to salvage the laws and systems which were designed to safeguard not merely human rights, but to preserve humanity itself."
Jordan's government also said Thursday that it "will be preparing the necessary legal documents in consultation with legal experts to support South Africa's file," according toThe New Arab, suggesting it is preparing a Declaration of Intervention.
"Members of ICGSP are working closely with a number of other countries that are in the process of doing the same," said the coalition.
As Common Dreamsreported Monday, a member of Israel's Knesset also announced he was backing South Africa's lawsuit in order to "fight for our existence as a moral society."
Organizations that have endorsed the coalition's call span the globe and include Terreiro Pindorama in Brazil, Asociacion Nacional de Amistad Italia-Cuba in Italy, and Collectif Judeo Arabe et Citoyen pour la Palestine in France.
In addition to distributing the sign-on letter, the groups are urging organizations to join actions of support at The Hague "and to hold local rallies and vigils, including expressions of gratitude and solidarity at South African embassies, this week" as South Africa prepares to make its case.
Lamis Deek, co-founder of the Global Legal Alliance for Palestine, said that with the case looming, "the sincerity of states' commitment to the principles of the Geneva and Genocide conventions is now under heavy scrutiny."
"The South African filing before the ICJ marks a critical juncture which tests the global will to salvage the laws and systems which were designed to safeguard not merely human rights, but to preserve humanity itself," said Deek. "Genocide is the highest crime and none has been so publicly documented as the Israeli genocide in Palestine... The very least states can do is to submit Declarations of Intervention as a small part of fulfilling their obligations under Article 1 of the Genocide Convention, to assure their people—and humanity—that they have lost neither their moral compass nor abdicated their obligations under international law."
Israel and its key allies, including the U.S., have been increasingly isolated in pushing for the continuation of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which has killed over 23,000 people so far, more than two-thirds of whom were women and children despite Israel's claim that it is targeting Hamas fighters.
The U.S. alone vetoed a cease-fire resolution at the U.N. Security Council last month, and was joined by just nine other countries in opposing a similar resolution at the U.N. General Assembly, while 153 governments supported the measure. The U.S. has also vociferously denied that Israel is committing a genocide despite clear indications otherwise from the Israeli government.
While hundreds of civil society groups have joined the ICSGP's call, Israel has launched its own pressure campaign urging governments to denounce South Africa's allegations.
Morgan Ody, general coordinator of La Vía Campesina International, which is backing the coalition, called on governments, "in particular progressive governments and those in the Global South, to do everything in their power to stop Israel's apartheid and colonization."
"Those governments have the responsibility to coordinate their efforts in order to ensure a future for Palestine and for all Palestinian people," said Ody, "and to make sure that those responsible for Israel's crimes against humanity are held accountable."
Keep ReadingShow Less
If Elected, Trump Threatens to Weaponize DOJ Against Biden
The impeached and indicted Republican also confirmed he'll appear in court Tuesday in an effort to dismiss one of the four criminal cases against him.
Jan 08, 2024
News
Trump's threat against Biden, who is seeking reelection, came as the ex-president prepares for oral
arguments before a panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday regarding his claim that he is immune from federal election interference charges.
Just a week away from the Iowa caucuses, Trump
said well before dawn Monday on his social media platform:
"Regardless of the court's decision, Trump has for months now been planning his revenge on prosecutors and Democrats,"
Rolling Stonepointed out Monday, referencing its August reporting that "the former president and his allies have already begun laying the groundwork to restructure and weaponize the Justice Department into an execution tool for the far-right's agenda."
"Trump's not concerned about your future, I promise you," Biden said Friday. "Trump is now promising a full-scale campaign of revenge and retribution, his words, for some years to come."
Former Republican President Donald Trump made clear Monday that if returned by voters to the White House this year, he plans to weaponize the U.S. Department of Justice against Democratic President Joe Biden.
Trump's threat against Biden, who is seeking reelection, came as the ex-president prepares for oral
arguments before a panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday regarding his claim that he is immune from federal election interference charges.
Just a week away from the Iowa caucuses, Trump
said well before dawn Monday on his social media platform:
I will be attending the... Federal Appeals Court Arguments on Presidential Immunity in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn't campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country. If I don't get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn't get Immunity, and with the Border Invasion and Afghanistan Surrender, alone, not to mention the Millions of dollars that went into his "pockets" with money from foreign countries, Joe would be ripe for Indictment. By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora's Box.
Reporting on the remarks, Business Insidernoted that "in all federal criminal cases, a grand jury must be empaneled and agree to move forward with the charges. That being said, the former president has historically favored a level of involvement in the judicial branch that calls into question the fundamental values of the separation of power and the rule of law that Americans hold so dear."
Special Counsel Jack Smith—who was selected by Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to take over Trump-related federal cases in 2022, after the Republican announced his current presidential campaign—had asked the right-wing United States Supreme Court to skip over the appeals court and swiftly rule on Trump's immunity claim.
However, the high court—which includes three Trump appointees and Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife was involved in the "Big Lie" effort after the 2020 election—punted on the question last month, meaning the federal appeals court will weigh in first, following arguments on Tuesday. The immunity battle could delay the trial scheduled to begin in March.
"Regardless of the court's decision, Trump has for months now been planning his revenge on prosecutors and Democrats,"
Rolling Stonepointed out Monday, referencing its August reporting that "the former president and his allies have already begun laying the groundwork to restructure and weaponize the Justice Department into an execution tool for the far-right's agenda."
In addition to threatening to go after Biden if reelected, Trump on Monday sought the dismissal of the other election interference case against him, in Georgia, again claiming presidential immunity. His attorneys also made arguments based on due process and the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause. That trial is set for August but could be delayed by an immunity fight.
Following caucuses and primaries beginning next week, the Republican Party is set to choose its presidential nominee at a convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in mid-July. The Democratic convention is scheduled for a month later, in Chicago, Illinois.
Biden was in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday for a speech at Mother Emanuel AME Church, where a white supremacist gunman killed nine Black churchgoers in 2015. Recalling the U.S. Civil War, he said that "once again there are some in this country trying to turn a loss into a lie—a lie which, if allowed to live, will once again bring terrible damage to this country. This time the lie is about the 2020 election."
The president stressed the stakes of the next election, echoing his Friday speech in Pennsylvania, during which he argued that Trump's "assault on democracy isn't just part of his past—it's what he's promising for the future."
It's not just Biden in Trump's cross-hairs. In November, the GOP front-runner vowed that if reelected, he will "root out" those he called "radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country," phraseology that drew comparisons to the fascist rhetoric of Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party.
"Trump's not concerned about your future, I promise you," Biden said Friday. "Trump is now promising a full-scale campaign of revenge and retribution, his words, for some years to come."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Protests Urging Gaza Cease-Fire Block NYC Tunnel, Bridges
"We are trying to show how it feels to be trapped in a city you can't leave," one participant said.
Jan 08, 2024
News
Protesters blocked the Holland Tunnel and three major New York City bridges during Monday's rush hour to call for a cease-fire in Gaza as Israel's deadly assault on the besieged enclave enters its fourth month.
Organizers said that they chose to block traffic in order to create a "physical analogue" to the experience of people in Gaza, "where there is no getting out."
"We are trying to show how it feels to be trapped in a city you can't leave," 30-year-old participant Mon Mohapatra toldThe New York Times.
"We salute the brave individuals and organizations who across the country and the world are taking action to disrupt the flow of capital, by blocking ports and traffic arteries."
Organizers said in a statement that a thousand people blocked traffic Monday morning for more than two hours at the Holland Tunnel and Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Williamsburg bridges. The action was coordinated by a coalition of groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), Critical Resistance, and Writers Against the War on Gaza (WAWOG).
The action at the Holland Tunnel began around 9:30 am ET, the Port Authority Police Department toldCBS News. The department arrested 120 people for blocking the outbound lane. The New York Police Department's chief of patrol toldWABC that 325 people were arrested across all four locations.
The organizers said that their actions snarled traffic in SoHo, Tribeca, Hudson Square, the Financial District, and the Lower East Side. Traffic began moving again around the Holland Tunnel by 10:30 am, over the Brooklyn Bridge a little before 11:00 am, and over the Williamsburg and Manhattan bridges a little before 11:30 am, WABC reported.
"In Gaza, of course, people have limited mobility, no freedom of movement, they cannot leave, even if they want to, they move place to place, then those places are bombed," Rachel Himes, who was arrested at the Holland Tunnel, told The New York Times. "We wanted to create that condition temporarily in Manhattan."
The action was planned to coincide with the start of the fourth month of Israel's attack on Gaza, which has killed more than 23,000 people and injured nearly 59,000 since October 7, according to Monday figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.
Demonstrators at all four Manhattan locations dropped banners listing the five demands of the Palestinian Youth Movement:
- An immediate cease-fire;
- An end to the siege on Gaza;
- The release of all Palestinian prisoners;
- An end to the occupation of Palestine; and
- An end to U.S. aid to Israel.
"As the violence escalates, we have to make our message known, and it's not coming from the top, so the people are sending the message. After all, it is our tax dollars," actor and activist Susan Sarandon, who joined the protest, told CBS News.
Sarandon also told WAWOG that, "it's a genocide—there are no bystanders in a genocide."
Demonstrators at the Williamsburg and Manhattan bridges used piping and chains to bolster their blockades, which police had to saw through to clear the protesters, according to The New York Times and CBS. Police "violently assaulted" one participant at the Williamsburg Bridge, according to a video shared by WAWOG on social media.
Monday's protest builds on months of direct actions both in New York and across the country as protesters have blocked traffic, sat in at train stations, disrupted political events, and blocked ports to call on President Joe Biden to end U.S. support for Israel's bombardment and invasion of Gaza.
On Saturday, a group of protesters blocked traffic on Seattle's I-5 highway for more than four hours.
"These direct actions that we are seeing now are tools of protest that intend to disrupt the flow of capital and hit the political and economic elites where it hurts, in order to force an end to the ongoing genocide of Palestinians and siege on Gaza," Bissan Barghouti of Samidoun Seattle, who helped organize a rally in solidarity with the highway blockade, told Common Dreams. "As Palestinians and those in solidarity with our struggle, we condemn the government and corporate complicity in the massacre of our loved ones in Gaza and across occupied Palestine."
Barghouti added, "We salute the brave individuals and organizations who across the country and the world are taking action to disrupt the flow of capital, by blocking ports and traffic arteries."
In addition to more recent protests, Monday's New York action took its inspiration from a 1995 ACT UP protest that was the first to block two bridges and two tunnels in New York at the same time.
"We urge other coalitions, collectives, and autonomous organizations to take meaningful action against the genocidal state, its collaborators, its benefactors, and profiteers," the group behind Monday's New York protest said in a statement. "Protests and demonstrations across the so-called U.S. must escalate in their willingness to shut down business as usual and arrest the flow of capital in order to end this occupation once and for all. Our skills and goals must be aligned towards an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the end of Zionism, and a free Palestine in our lifetimes."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular