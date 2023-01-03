CAIR Calls on Biden Administration to Condemn ‘Provocation’ Targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque by Far-Right Israeli Leader Ben-Gvir

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on the Biden administration to strongly condemn a “provocation” by Israel’s new far-right government targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a long history of racist incitement, was escorted to the mosque site this morning by his bodyguards and police.
“Benjamin Netanyahu's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is a far-right extremist, a genocidal racist and a terrorist sympathizer," said CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell. "The Biden administration should strongly condemn the Netanyahu government's attempts to incite racial and religious conflict at one of the most sacred and sensitive places in the world."
He added that last month, CAIR called on the Biden administration to stand up to a new Israeli government composed of openly racist and genocidal far-right politicians.
The Associated Press reported last year that Ben Gvir once displayed in his home a portrait of Baruch Goldstein, an American-Israeli who killed 29 Palestinians and wounded over 100 in a shooting attack as they knelt in prayer at Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs in 1993.
In 2007, Ben Gvir was convicted of supporting a terror organization and inciting racism. He recently demanded that the Israeli government pass legislation ending a ban on individuals who incite to racism serving as lawmakers.
Last year, CAIR welcomed an investigation by a UN commission of inquiry into the Israeli government’s system of apartheid against Palestinians.
In an open letter, five former European ministers labeled Israel’s policies against Palestinians as “the crime of apartheid.” Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Presbyterian Church USA have recently labeled Israel an apartheid state. The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing also recognized that Israel is committing apartheid against Palestinians.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a grassroots civil rights and advocacy group. CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.(202) 488-8787
The Palestinian foreign ministry said Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's "storming" of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound was "a dangerous escalation of the conflict."
Palestinians reacted with fury on Tuesday after far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, a move seen as a deliberate provocation by an official with a long history of extremism and racist incitement.
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called Ben-Gvir's "storming" of Al-Aqsa—Islam's third-holiest site—an "unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict."
Despite vocal warnings from Palestinians as well as Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, Ben-Gvir—a top member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's newly formed extremist government—visited the site for roughly 15 minutes Tuesday morning under heavy security, declaring that "our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas."
In response, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem toldAl Jazeera that Ben-Gvir's move represents "a continuation of the Zionist occupation's aggression against our sanctities and its war on its Arab identity."
The outlet noted that "Ben-Gvir has long called for greater Jewish access to the holy site, which is viewed by Palestinians as provocative and as a potential precursor to Israel taking complete control over the compound."
"Leading rabbis forbid Jews from praying on the site," Al Jazeera added. "Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's entrance to the site in 2000 sparked the second Palestinian Intifada or uprising."
Middle East Eyeobserved that "since Israel occupied the site following the 1967 Middle East war, Jewish prayer at the site has been forbidden, though far-right settlers such as Ben-Gvir (some of whom want to demolish Al-Aqsa and replace it with a third Jewish temple) have frequently prayed there under strict security in recent years."
Israeli forces have repeatedly launched attacks on Palestinian worshipers at the compound in recent years. In 2021, Israeli forces' violent raids at Al-Aqsa and Hamas' response spurred a deadly 11-day Israeli assault on the occupied Gaza Strip.
Zvika Fogel, a far-right Israeli Knesset member, told an Israeli news outlet that if Hamas responds to Ben-Gvir's move with rocket fire, "If it's up to me, Gaza burns."
\u201c\ud83d\udd34 \u0645\u062a\u0627\u0628\u0639\u0629 \u0635\u0641\u0627 | \u0648\u0632\u064a\u0631 \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0645\u0646 \u0627\u0644\u0642\u0648\u0645\u064a \u0627\u0644\u0625\u0633\u0631\u0627\u0626\u064a\u0644\u064a \u0627\u0644\u062c\u062f\u064a\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0645\u062a\u0637\u0631\u0641 \u0625\u064a\u062a\u0645\u0627\u0631 \u0628\u0646 \u063a\u0641\u064a\u0631 \u064a\u0642\u062a\u062d\u0645 \u0627\u0644\u0645\u0633\u062c\u062f \u0627\u0644\u0623\u0642\u0635\u0649 \u0644\u0645\u062f\u0629 \u0661\u0663 \u062f\u0642\u064a\u0642\u0629 \u0628\u0631\u0641\u0642\u0629 \u0639\u062f\u062f \u0643\u0628\u064a\u0631 \u0645\u0646 \u0631\u062c\u0627\u0644 \u0627\u0644\u0634\u0631\u0637\u0629\u201d— \u0648\u0643\u0627\u0644\u0629 \u0635\u0641\u0627 (@\u0648\u0643\u0627\u0644\u0629 \u0635\u0641\u0627) 1672725709
Officials from Jordan and the United Arab Emirates joined Palestinians in condemning Ben-Gvir's decision to enter the Al-Aqsa compound.
"Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity," the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Netanyahu reportedly postponed a trip to the UAE that was planned for next week following Ben-Gvir's appearance at the Al-Aqsa compound on Tuesday.
"This is not the first time that Ben-Gvir has stormed Al-Aqsa," Middle East Eyereported. "In May last year, accompanied by his wife and son, Ben-Gvir posted a picture calling for the destruction of the site to 'establish a synagogue on the mountain.'"
Edward Ahmed Mitchell, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), called on the Biden administration to "strongly condemn the Netanyahu government's attempts to incite racial and religious conflict at one of the most sacred and sensitive places in the world."
"Netanyahu's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is a far-right extremist, a genocidal racist, and a terrorist sympathizer," Mitchell said in a statement Tuesday.
"As we begin 2023, it seems very likely that renewables will provide nearly a quarter—if not more—of the nation's electricity during the coming year," said Ken Bossong of the SUN DAY Campaign.
A new analysis of federal data shows that wind and solar alone could generate more electricity in the United States than nuclear and coal over the coming year, critical progress toward reducing the country's reliance on dirty energy.
The SUN DAY Campaign, a nonprofit that promotes sustainable energy development, highlighted a recently released U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) review finding that renewable sources as a whole—including solar, wind, biomass, and others—provided 22.6% of U.S. electricity over the first 10 months of 2022, a pace set to beat the agency's projection for the full year.
"Taken together, during the first ten months of 2022, renewable energy sources comfortably out-produced both coal and nuclear power by 16.62% and 27.39% respectively," the SUN DAY Campaign noted Tuesday. "However, natural gas continues to dominate with a 39.4% share of total generation."
The new EIA figures show that electricity output from solar alone jumped by more than 26% in the first 10 months of last year. In just October, the SUN DAY Campaign observed, "solar's output was 31.68% greater than a year earlier, a rate of growth that strongly eclipsed that of every other energy source."
Ken Bossong, the campaign's executive director, said that "as we begin 2023, it seems very likely that renewables will provide nearly a quarter—if not more—of the nation's electricity during the coming year."
"And it is entirely possible that the combination of just wind and solar will outpace nuclear power and maybe even that of coal during the next twelve months," Bossong added.
"It is entirely possible that the combination of just wind and solar will outpace nuclear power and maybe even that of coal during the next twelve months."
The encouraging data comes amid the broader context of U.S. failures to sufficiently accelerate renewable energy production and phase out fossil fuel use, which is helping push greenhouse gas emissions to record-shattering levels globally.
Gas production, a major contributor to highly potent methane pollution, likely broke an annual record in the U.S. last year, according to the latest federal data. One recent analysis found that the U.S. is currently pursuing more new oil pipeline capacity by length than any other country.
The Climate Action Tracker (CAT), a site created by a group of scientists to analyze nations' emissions targets and progress, rates the U.S. as "insufficient" overall, arguing the country's "climate policies and action in 2030 need substantial improvements to be consistent with the 1.5°C temperature limit."
On the positive side, CAT welcomes the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a law that's set to boost the U.S. build-out of renewable energy infrastructure.
"However, while the largest share of the IRA is directed to clean technologies, it also includes several concessions for the fossil fuel industry such as requiring minimum acreages of public lands for drilling leases," CAT notes. "These concessions contradict President Biden's promise on his first day in office to ban new oil and gas drilling on federal lands."
It's "the most extreme event ever seen in European climatology," said one climatologist. "Nothing stands close to this."
As Europe closed the books on its warmest year ever recorded, an exceptionally potent winter heat dome descended on much of the continent over the holiday weekend, with thousands of daily and monthly high-temperature records shattered from Spain to Russia.
"The intensity and extent of warmth in Europe right now is hard to comprehend," meteorologist Scott Duncan toldThe Times of London. "There are too many records to count. Literally thousands. Overnight minimum temperatures are like summer."
The Times reported:
Bilbao in northern Spain reached 24.9°C, the hottest temperature recorded for the city in January and more akin to a summer's day than the start of the year. Records were broken throughout Germany, including Dresden in the east where it was 13.5°C. Temperatures in Switzerland were at 20°C. The Czech Republic recorded a January national record of 19.6°C at the town of Javornik.
The Washington Postnoted that at least seven countries—Belarus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Poland—recorded their warmest January temperatures ever.
\u201cThe New Year's heatwave stands as "the most extreme event ever in European climatology." \nIn Poland, the old January record was broken before sunrise--in one town it was 65.7 degrees at 4 a.m., which is warmer than its average low temperature in midsummer \nhttps://t.co/FKa0NGBgbJ\u201d— Bill McKibben (@Bill McKibben) 1672694314
Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) said Sunday that "the average daily temperature for Słubice was 15.3°C for the last day, and 15°C in Warsaw and Wrocław."
"This means that we have a one-day thermal summer in the middle of winter," IMGW added. "The thermal anomaly is over 15°C. This is an unprecedented situation in our climate."
Climatologist Maximiliano Herrera, who specializes in extreme weather, called the temperatures "totally insane" and "absolute madness."
It's "the most extreme event ever seen in European climatology,” Herrera told the Post. "Nothing stands close to this."
\u201cWe just observed the warmest January day on record for many countries in Europe.\n\nTruly unprecedented in modern records.\u201d— Scott Duncan (@Scott Duncan) 1672603797
As the Post noted:
This exceptional wintertime warmth comes on the heels of the warmest 2022 in many parts of Europe, including in the U.K., Germany, and Switzerland. Extreme heat visited Europe in waves throughout the year and was intensified by a historically severe summer drought. The combination helped push the United Kingdom to 104°F (40°C) for the first time on record in July.
Climatologists said that while weather conditions caused the heat dome currently over Europe, there is a proven link between the continued burning of fossil fuels and rising global temperatures.
"The record-breaking across Europe over the new year was made more likely to happen by human-caused climate change," Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto told The Times, "just as climate change is now making every heatwave more likely and hotter."