July, 27 2023
For Immediate Release
Biden Asks Labor Department to Issue First-Ever Hazard Alert for Heat to Protect Workers
At a White House event today, President Joe Biden will call on the U.S. Department of Labor to issue the first ever “Heat Hazard Alert” to protect workers and push the Department to ramp up enforcement. According to the event brief, the “Hazard Alert will reaffirm that workers have heat-related protections under federal law.” Juley Fulcher, worker health and safety advocate with Public Citizen, issued the following statement:
“It is fitting for President Biden to push for protections from the heat in what will likely be the hottest month in recorded history. While OSHA is able to educate employers and inspect workplaces for heat hazards, it is a band-aid for a problem that won’t be solved until employers are required to protect workers. OSHA has limited options to hold employers accountable for failing to implement basic safety protocols to protect workers from extreme heat. Only a workplace heat standard will give OSHA the tools to fully protect workers. As OSHA labors to create that rule, time is of the essence; workers need protections now.
“Today’s event brings much-needed attention to the dangers workers face when temperatures surge. Yet, when millions of Americans face working conditions nearly incompatible for human life, real actions to protect workers need to be first and foremost. While industry attempts to stall OSHA’s rule on Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work, workers will die. We hope the administration will act decisively to accelerate the rulemaking process.”
Climate Lawsuits Are Becoming Key Drivers of Change as Courts Tie Policy to Human Rights
A growing percentage of litigation has been filed in the Global South, with plaintiffs arguing they have a right to adequate climate policy.
Jul 27, 2023
With a number of international courts ruling in recent years that climate justice must be recognized as a human right, the United Nations Environment Program released a report Wednesday that found that climate litigation is emerging as a key driver of concrete action being taken by governments and corporations—forcing them to commit to emissions cuts and take accountability for harming the planet.
UNEP joined with the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University to compile the Global Climate Litigation Report: 2023 Status Review, and found that the number of climate crisis-related legal challenges filed across the world has more than doubled since the group's first analysis in 2017.
Nearly 900 climate cases were filed in 2017, while 2,180 were brought to courts in 2022.
"Climate policies are far behind what is needed to keep global temperatures below the 1.5°C threshold, with extreme weather events and searing heat already baking our planet," said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP. "People are increasingly turning to courts to combat the climate crisis, holding governments and the private sector accountable, and making litigation a key mechanism for securing climate action and promoting climate justice."
A majority of cases have been filed in the United States, with plaintiffs arguing government agencies and companies are failing to comply with clean air and water laws and other regulations, taking aim at companies they say have "greenwashed" their climate records, and demanding that children have the right to a safe environment, among other litigation.
But the report finds that lawsuits in the Global South represent a "growing percentage of global climate litigation," with more than 17% of lawsuits filed in developing countries including Small Island Developing States.
A majority of cases focused on residents' right to a healthy environment and demands for national climate policies that reflect that right have been filed in the Global South, according to the report.
The Brazilian Supreme Court found in 2022 that the Paris climate agreement should be treated as a human rights treaty with "supranational status," invalidating any Brazilian law that contradicts the agreement's demand that nations reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit planetary heating to 1.5°C over preindustrial levels.
In Mexico in 2020, the Supreme Court invalidated a rule that would have allowed a higher ethanol content in gasoline, "concluding that the right to a healthy environment and the precautionary principle required the evaluation of the potential of increased GHG emissions and an analysis of the country's commitments under the Paris Agreement," reads the report.
In addition to federal courts in individual nations, international human rights panels have handed down landmark rulings in recent years, forcing companies and governments to change course on the climate.
The United Nations Human Rights Committee last year found that Australia had failed to adequately protect Indigenous Torres Straight Islanders from climate impacts, recognizing that "climate change was currently impacting the claimants' daily lives and that, to the extent that their rights are being violated, Australia's poor climate record was a violation of their right to family life and right to culture."
Australian officials were ordered to adopt "significant climate adaptation measures" as a result of the historic ruling.
Plaintiffs in recently filed lawsuits may benefit from "an increasingly well-defined field of law" which has begun to provide an understanding of the human right to adequate climate policy, said UNEP and the Sabin Center.
As Common Dreams reported in March, a coalition of elderly women in Switzerland argued before the European Court of Human Rights that they are uniquely affected by insufficient climate action and by continued fossil fuel extraction, as older people are vulnerable to the extreme temperatures that the climate crisis is causing.
A number of similar cases have been brought by children who have argued—in Australia, the U.S., Argentina, Haiti, and elsewhere—that their rights have been violated by their government's continued backing of fossil fuel emissions, improper waste disposal, and support for coal expansion.
Ongoing climate litigation largely centers on:
- Cases underpinned by international human rights laws;
- Challenges to domestic non-enforcement of climate-related laws and policies;
- Efforts to keep fossil fuels in the ground;
- Demands for corporate climate disclosures and liability and an end to greenwashing; and
- Challenges to governments' failure to adapt to the impacts of climate change, including extreme heat and sea level rise.
Future cases are likely to also focus on climate migration, as more than 30 million people were displaced in 2020 due to weather and climate events; demands for legal remedies after an extreme weather event has destroyed homes or businesses; and plaintiffs' claims that their harms were in fact caused by the climate emergency.
"Since 2020, few courts have yet to reach the merits of these types of claims, despite the growing body of science illustrating the connections," reads the report. "The science of climate attribution continues to be central to climate litigation, and as more cases are filed and reach the merits of the plaintiffs' claims, as was anticipated in the 2020 Litigation Report, there will be increased judicial attention on the matter."
As companies and governments seek to deny responsibility for climate harms, litigation targeting climate protesters may also be part of a "backlash" against campaigners' lawsuits, said UNEP and the Sabin Center.
In some high-profile cases recently, protesters have emerged victorious when their actions have been the target of litigation.
As the Sabin Center noted, a New Zealand District Court ruled in 2020 that without direct action like that of protesters who trespassed on an oil platform, "change may be too late." The campaigners were convicted but discharged without penalty.
In 2021, activists who halted operations at Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris were acquitted because a court found their actions "were taken in a 'state of necessity' to warn of future danger, namely climate change."
Experts Warn House GOP Bill Would Imperil Food Aid for 5.3 Million Kids and Postpartum Adults
"We can't go back in time by letting even more families and babies in need go hungry!" said one mother. "I implore Congress to act now to ensure WIC receives the full funding it needs."
Jul 27, 2023
House Republicans' fiscal year 2024 agriculture appropriations bill would deny or cut food aid to about 5.3 million young children and pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding adults, according to an analysis published Wednesday.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) estimates that under the House proposal, 650,000 to 750,000 eligible people—mainly toddlers, preschoolers, and postpartum adults—would be turned away from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). In other words, roughly 700,000 more people would be served each month if WIC were fully funded.
Under the GOP's austerity bill, an additional 4.6 million young children and pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding WIC participants would see their benefits reduced substantially.
The Senate's bipartisan FY2024 agriculture appropriations bill contains higher funding levels, meaning that current WIC enrollees would continue to receive the same amount of nutrition assistance they do now. However, the upper chamber's proposal is also inadequate relative to growing needs and would force states to spurn 700,000 to 800,000 WIC applicants.
As CBPP noted: "WIC provides critical nutrition benefits, breastfeeding support, and other vital services to low-income pregnant and postpartum people, infants, and young children under age 5 who are at nutritional risk. In recognition of WIC's positive impacts on health and developmental outcomes, policymakers have adhered to a bipartisan commitment for more than 25 years to provide the program sufficient funding to serve all eligible applicants."
"To maintain this commitment and provide full benefits, WIC will need $7.2 to $7.3 billion next fiscal year," CBPP continued. "That is $900 million to $1 billion above [President Joe Biden's] budget request and the amount in the Senate's appropriations bill, and $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion above the level provided in the House bill."
"Time is of the essence," CBPP added. "States need more money at the start of the fiscal year, along with an assurance that full-year funding will be adequate, or they may well start taking steps to cut enrollment even before final funding levels are settled for the year."
In 2021, Congress increased WIC's fruit and vegetable benefits to cover 50% of the recommended daily intake.
In a Common Dreams opinion piece published Wednesday, Sarah Manasrah, a member of the National WIC Association Participant Advisory Council and an advocate with ParentsTogether, described that change as "hands down the most valuable part of WIC for my family."
"Between my always on-the-move baby, my 4-year-old, and my appetite as a breastfeeding mom, we devour fresh fruits and veggies as fast as we buy them," wrote Manasrah. "But they're incredibly expensive—I see grocery prices skyrocketing and I'm not just imagining things. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price of food rose by 11.4% last year. At the same time, greedy corporate giants like Kroger, Walmart, and Tyson are making record profits and shareholder payouts."
Manasrah lamented that House Republicans' proposal would "massively cut the WIC cash value benefit for fruits and vegetables to only $11 per month for child participants, $13 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants, and $15 per month for breastfeeding participants. This amounts to more than a 50% cut for children and an approximately 70% cut for adult participants—that's barely enough to buy a carton of strawberries or blueberries!"
"Losing the critical fruits and veggies benefit would put a huge strain on our budget, not to mention increase my stress level as a busy working parent. And I know I'm not alone," she continued. "Every day I hear from parents who confirm what I know firsthand—without WIC, pregnancy and those rough first years postpartum would be almost impossible. A recent survey of ParentsTogether members revealed that without this vital program, 64% of WIC recipients would have been unable to afford necessary formula to feed their infants, 52% would have been unable to afford enough food for themselves, and 75% would not have been able to purchase the nutritious foods they needed."
Manasrah stressed that "we can't go back in time by letting even more families and babies in need go hungry! As a grateful WIC mom, I implore Congress to act now to ensure WIC receives the full funding it needs to continue being a safety net to millions of struggling parents, babies, and children."
By comparison, Biden and Congress are pushing for $886 billion in military spending for the coming fiscal year. Earlier this week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) explained why he intends to vote against legislation that would greenlight such a gargantuan Pentagon budget.
"As a nation, the time is long overdue for fundamental changes to our national priorities," Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian. "Cutting military spending is a good first step."
Sanders recently introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would reduce U.S. military spending by 10%. Doing so would free up nearly $90 billion that could be used to tackle the U.S. hunger crisis afflicting more than 34 million people and ramp up investments in healthcare, education, housing, and clean energy, among other priorities.
Supreme Court Allows Construction of Manchin's Favorite Pipeline to Resume
One of Sen. Joe Manchin's top donors, NextEra Energy, is a stakeholder in the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Jul 27, 2023
But environmentalists argue that Congress overstepped its authority by shielding the pipeline from legal challenges with Section 324 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday lifted a pair of lower court orders that temporarily halted construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 300-mile fracked gas project that has long been a top priority of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, a close ally of the fossil fuel industry.
The high court's brief order, which does not mention any dissents, sides with pipeline backers and vacates stays issued by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month, allowing construction to resume as the legal process plays out.
One of the stays, issued on July 10, blocked construction of a section of the pipeline that's set to run through the Jefferson National Forest.
A day later, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals "issued a similar stay in connection with parallel litigation alleging the pipeline would violate the Endangered Species Act," the Associated Pressreported.
Supporters of the $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP)—including Manchin, whose donors are positioned to benefit from the polluting project—rushed to condemn the appeals court's orders, claiming they ran afoul of a section of a recently enacted law aimed at thwarting legal challenges to the MVP.
The section, included at the behest of Manchin and other industry allies, requires the federal government to approve all permits necessary for the completion of the MVP and states that "no court shall have jurisdiction to review any action taken" to advance the project.
The only court with jurisdiction to hear challenges to the latter provision, the law states, is the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Manchin welcomed the Supreme Court's order, writing, "I am relieved that the highest court in the land has upheld the law Congress passed and the president signed."
But environmentalists argue that Congress overstepped its authority by shielding the pipeline from legal challenges with Section 324 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.
In a filing with the Supreme Court earlier this week, counsel for the Wilderness Society—which is suing to block the MVP—wrote that "despite what MVP and its supporters demand, nothing in Section 324 requires the Fourth Circuit to turn a blind eye and cede jurisdiction to an unconstitutional statute."
Politiconoted that the Supreme Court handed down its order Thursday "while the 4th Circuit was holding its hearing on the developer's motion to reverse the stays."
"The pipeline developer says that if it does not resume construction soon, it will be unable to complete before winter weather arrives in November and halts work until the spring," the outlet added.
Environmental groups have estimated that, if completed, the Mountain Valley Pipeline could have an annual emissions impact equivalent to 26 U.S. coal plants or 19 million passenger cars.
