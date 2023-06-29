To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Friends of the Earth
Friends of the Earth

Biden Administration Spearheads Massive Public Lands Giveaway

130,000+ acres of Western public lands auctioned off this week in WY, ND

The Biden Administration continued its string of oil and gas lease sales on federal lands with a massive sale of more than 100,000 acres in Wyoming this week, an area more than twice the size of Washington, DC.

This follows The Bureau of Land Management’s recent lease sales in North Dakota (June 27) and in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas (May 24). In total, the Biden Administration has auctioned off over 140,000 acres of public land throughout May and June alone.

These actions directly contradict President Biden’s pledge to address the quarter of U.S. climate emissions that result from fossil fuel extraction on public lands.

Nicole Ghio, Senior Fossil Fuels Program Manager for Friends of the Earth, issued the following statement:

The Biden Administration should be swiftly ending the era of fossil fuels, not expanding new drilling and dirty infrastructure. By continuing to sacrifice our public lands and approve enormous fossil fuel projects, President Biden is poisoning communities and throwing his so-called “climate presidency” out the window. Biden must immediately cancel these lease sales and reverse our rapid descent into irreparable climate catastrophe.

Friends of the Earth fights for a more healthy and just world. Together we speak truth to power and expose those who endanger the health of people and the planet for corporate profit. We organize to build long-term political power and campaign to change the rules of our economic and political systems that create injustice and destroy nature.

