Biden Administration Spearheads Massive Public Lands Giveaway

130,000+ acres of Western public lands auctioned off this week in WY, ND
The Biden Administration continued its string of oil and gas lease sales on federal lands with a massive sale of more than 100,000 acres in Wyoming this week, an area more than twice the size of Washington, DC.
This follows The Bureau of Land Management’s recent lease sales in North Dakota (June 27) and in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas (May 24). In total, the Biden Administration has auctioned off over 140,000 acres of public land throughout May and June alone.
These actions directly contradict President Biden’s pledge to address the quarter of U.S. climate emissions that result from fossil fuel extraction on public lands.
Nicole Ghio, Senior Fossil Fuels Program Manager for Friends of the Earth, issued the following statement:
The Biden Administration should be swiftly ending the era of fossil fuels, not expanding new drilling and dirty infrastructure. By continuing to sacrifice our public lands and approve enormous fossil fuel projects, President Biden is poisoning communities and throwing his so-called “climate presidency” out the window. Biden must immediately cancel these lease sales and reverse our rapid descent into irreparable climate catastrophe.
Friends of the Earth fights for a more healthy and just world. Together we speak truth to power and expose those who endanger the health of people and the planet for corporate profit. We organize to build long-term political power and campaign to change the rules of our economic and political systems that create injustice and destroy nature.(202) 783-7400
Rep. Jamaal Bowman said this means "promoting equitable access to higher education for our Black and Brown students" via policies including ending legacy admissions and expanding the Supreme Court by passing the Judiciary Act.
In the wake of Thursday's annihilation of affirmative action by the Supreme Court's right-wing supermajority in a pair of highly anticipated rulings, progressive U.S. lawmakers and other advocates committed to "fighting back" by reforming higher education—and the judiciary itself.
Responding to the high court's 6-3 ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina (UNC) and 6-2 decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College—from which Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself—Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) said that "the Supreme Court has yet again taken us back in time by barring institutions of higher education from using race-conscious admissions policies."
"These policies are critical to ensuring that our Black and Brown students, who have already experienced redlining and systemic underinvestment in their schools and communities, have an equitable shot at higher education to pursue their dreams," Bowman, a doctor of education, explained in a Twitter thread.
"Affirmative action is essential to racial and economic justice in education," Bowman continued. "We must commit to fighting back against this devastating decision and to promoting equitable access to higher education for our Black and Brown students."
"This means canceling student debt, ensuring everyone has access to free public college, and passing my Fair College Admissions for Students Act, which would end the legacy and donor-based admissions practices that favor the white and wealthy," he added.
In her scathing dissent in the North Carolina case, Jackson excoriated the majority for ruling "with let-them-eat-cake obliviousness" and imposing "'colorblindness for all' by legal fiat," a sentiment echoed in comments by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
"If SCOTUS was serious about their ludicrous 'colorblindness' claims, they would have abolished legacy admissions, aka affirmative action for the privileged."
"SCOTUS didn't touch that—which would have impacted them and their patrons," Ocasio-Cortez added.
Rep. Summer Lee went further, arguing the rulings were "designed to keep a generation of brilliant Black young people out of higher education and positions of power."
"The cruelty is the point," she added.
Helen Torres, CEO of the advocacy group Hispanos Organized for Political Equality (HOPE), issued a "call to action to all higher education institutions and policymakers to employ policies that ensure equal opportunity in higher education."
This, Torres said, includes "the elimination of standardized tests in admissions, ending legacy preferences, improving need-based financial aid, and strengthening transfer pathways."
Torres vowed to "remain steadfast in the pursuit of ensuring equal opportunity to a college education, regardless of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to end the use of race-conscious admissions, knowing that addressing racial disparities remains both lawful and imperative to our nation."
In addition to educational reforms, many progressives also renewed calls to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices under the Judiciary Act, which House and Senate Democrats reintroduced last month.
"It's been nearly 50 years since Brown v. Board of Education made clear that education 'is a right which must be made available to all on equal terms.' Yet, today, the Supreme Court made it more difficult for students of color to achieve their educational dreams," Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), the Judiciary Act's lead author, said in a Thursday afternoon press conference following the high court's decisions.
"The Supreme Court majority may think they are blind to race, but what they are truly blind to is inequality, blind to injustice, blind to progress," Markey argued.
"Equal opportunity for all is a bedrock, universal value in our country. We cannot allow this captured Supreme Court majority to turn back the clock on progress," he said.
"Congress must act," Markey added. "We must make sure we continue to hold the doors of opportunity open to all. We must give people the just and equal opportunity to achieve their educational dreams. We must expand the Supreme Court and return legitimacy and balance back to the same institution that rightly ruled that education—and justice—should be made available to all on equal terms."
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), a candidate for U.S. Senate, also called for court reform.
The political action group Indivisible said Thursday's Supreme Court decisions "will undoubtedly make it even more difficult for students of color applying to colleges and universities to be accepted."
"Today's decision is yet another example of a rogue court's commitment to undermining and overruling its own civil rights precedents," the group continued. "Without any meaningful intervention, the radical right-wing majority will only continue to manipulate the rule of law to manufacture outcomes that make us a less inclusive and diverse society."
"It is well past time for Congress to acknowledge that this is a captured court and move swiftly to support and pass the Judiciary Act of 2023, and add four seats to the bench," Indivisible added.
The Working Families Party (WFP) asserted that "this ruling upholds white supremacy. It's an attack on racial justice."
"Someone needs to tell the court what equity is. Someone needs to tell the court that the myth of 'color blindness' or being 'race-neutral' means prioritizing whiteness and privilege," the progressive party continued.
"Everyone is not on equal footing in America, period," WFP added. "Pretending that we are means ensuring that communities of color are left behind and not given the same opportunities to thrive."
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) tweeted, "First, abortion rights, now affirmative action—this extreme SCOTUS continues to prove they are WAY out of touch with everyday Americans."
"It's time to restore balance to the bench," Jayapal added. "Expand SCOTUS now."
"This would incentivize those companies to drop their Russian suppliers, while signaling to other companies looking to capitalize on cheap Russian oil that their products are not welcome in the U.S.," said Global Witness.
An international human rights organization on Thursday released a report revealing how a loophole in the Russian oil ban passed in the United States after President Vladimir Putin's military invaded Ukraine 16 months ago has allowed millions of barrels of oil from the country into unwitting Americans' gas tanks, as the group called on lawmakers to strengthen sanctions on the product.
Analyzing financial markets data, U.K.-based Global Witness found that in the first five months of 2023, the U.S. imported an estimated 12 million barrels of refined petroleum products from India, which is a top so-called "laundromat country" that refines Russian crude oil and ships it to the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere.
The practice is legal, as once Russian crude oil goes through the refining process in a third country it is no longer considered Russian.
But Global Witness denounced the loophole as "unacceptable."
"With Independence Day around the corner, the U.S. driving season is in full swing," said the group. "What vacationers filling their tanks don't know is that, despite everything the U.S. has done to support Ukraine, the gasoline they buy may still have originated in Russia and helped the Kremlin pay for the war."
The group determined that more than 80% of the refined petroleum that the U.S. imports comes from one port in Gujarat province, India. The Sikka port sends crude oil to the Jamnagar Refinery—the largest refinery in the world and the biggest importer of the product from Russia. In the first five months of 2023, 35% of the crude that arrived at Sikka was from Russia.
Of the 152 million barrels of oil the U.S. imported between January and June 2023, 8% came from India.
"This trade virtually ensures that some of the gasoline and diesel that the U.S. buys from India contain Russian molecules," said Global Witness. "On arrival from India, shipments of gasoline and other refined fuels are delivered to ports from New Jersey to Texas to California. From there, they will be sold to unwitting consumers who believe that no Russian oil has been allowed into the country for over a year."
Josep Borrell, high commissioner of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, called the continued use of refined Russian oil a "circumvention of sanctions" earlier this month, noting that the E.U. has also been continuing to purchase refined petroleum from India since banning Russian oil imports a year after Putin's invasion.
"If Indian refiners are selling, that is because European companies are buying, directly or through an intermediary." said Borrell.
Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, toldThe New York Times that the U.S. is "indirectly supporting this insurrection" if it continues supporting Russia's oil export activity.
"I'm calling this strategy as a cockroach strategy, meaning they are trying to find all possible loopholes, as a cockroach trying to crawl through these holes into your apartment," he told the outlet. "And what you need to do, you need to close all these holes."
Global Witness, which sent several of its members to Washington, D.C. last week to lobby lawmakers on the issue, called closing the loophole through legislation "a no-brainer."
"First, it will indirectly squeeze Kremlin revenues, further hampering its ability to wage war on Ukraine and boosting America's efforts to support Ukrainian sovereignty," said the group. "Second, it will end a largely symbolic gap in the sanctions measures that the U.S. has already enacted."
The organization said lawmakers should ban the import of refined oil that have purchased any Russian crude within a certain time period, such as the previous six months.
"This would incentivize those companies to drop their Russian suppliers, while signaling to other companies looking to capitalize on cheap Russian oil that their products are not welcome in the U.S.," said Global Witness.
Anticipating that oil companies will use the strengthened sanctions "as a flimsy excuse to increase production in the U.S.," Global Witness said such a move would be "unjustified and unacceptable," considering the climate emergency and planetary heating.
"The U.S., which has emitted the most greenhouse gases of any country, bears far and away the most responsibility for speeding a global just transition to local renewable energy," said the group. "It should also use all the tools at its disposal to end the trade of oil funding the war on Ukraine."
"The U.K. government's 'cash for humans' deal with Rwanda is not only deeply immoral, it flies in the face of the laws of this country," said one advocate.
The United Kingdom Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the Conservative Party's widely denounced plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda is unlawful because the African nation cannot be classified as a "safe third country."
The right-wing Tory proposal to give refugee applicants one-way plane tickets to an unfamiliar country more than 4,000 miles away is not yet dead as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have already vowed to challenge the ruling in the U.K. Supreme Court. Nevertheless, Labour Party MPs and human rights campaigners welcomed the decision while stressing the need to remain vigilant.
"Brilliant news," tweeted Yasmine Ahmed, the U.K. director at Human Rights Watch. HRW has long opposed the Tories' effort to outsource migrant detention, condemning it as an abrogation of the U.K.'s obligations under international law and a "copycat" version of Australia's "disastrous" offshore asylum processing regime.
"The government must now consign this unlawful, cruel, and inhumane proposal to the history books," Ahmed added Thursday. "It's time for an asylum policy which treats people with respect and dignity."
HRW refugee advocate Emilie McDonnell shared a similar message. "Finally some good news!" she wrote on social media. "The government should now put this cruel, unlawful, and costly policy in the bin where it belongs."
"This judgment is very welcome, but it can't undo the enormous suffering, harm, and expense already caused by the government's long and reckless pursuit of a patently unjust scheme."
Since last year, successive right-wing U.K. governments have sought to expel tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to Rwanda, paying the country $177 million upfront to house vulnerable migrants just months after criticizing it for being repressive.
Then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed in April 2022 that the forced relocation program, officially called the U.K.-Rwanda Asylum Partnership Arrangement, is necessary to prevent "people smugglers" from turning the English Channel into a "watery graveyard." In response to such arguments, left-wing MP Zarah Sultana of the opposition Labour Party said, "Deporting refugees to Rwanda has nothing to do with tackling people trafficking and everything to do with whipping up hate and stoking division."
The first removal flight was scheduled to take off last June, but a last-minute intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stopped that from happening. The injunction imposed by the ECHR blocks deportations from proceeding until all relevant legal disputes in the U.K. are resolved.
In Thursday's decision, which overturned the U.K. High Court's December opinion upholding the plan, a three-judge panel from the U.K. Court of Appeal ruled 2-1 that Rwanda should not be regarded as safe, striking a blow at the heart of the Tories' scheme. Evidence provided by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees proved key to the challenge brought by asylum-seekers and human rights groups.
Though he disagreed with his fellow jurists, Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett said the majority found "the deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda are such that there are substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk that persons sent to Rwanda will be returned to their home countries where they face persecution or other inhumane treatment."
"The result is that the High Court's decision that Rwanda was a safe third country is reversed and that unless and until the deficiencies in its asylum processes are corrected removal of asylum-seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful," he added.
Sonya Sceats, chief executive of Freedom from Torture, said the verdict confirmed that "the U.K. government's 'cash for humans' deal with Rwanda is not only deeply immoral, it flies in the face of the laws of this country."
As The Financial Timesreported, "The court rejected other grounds of the appeal by human rights organizations, including more fundamental aspects, such as the appellants' contention that the policy would put the U.K. in breach of the U.N. Refugee Convention."
Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: "We are relieved that the court of appeal has ruled that Rwanda is not a safe country for people who claim asylum. However, we're disappointed that they have not concluded that the overall policy is unlawful."
The Law Society of England and Wales argued that the ruling against the U.K.-Rwanda Asylum Partnership Arrangement calls into question the legality of the broader so-called "Illegal Migration Bill" now moving through the British Parliament.
That legislation "would place a legal duty on the government to detain and remove those arriving in the U.K. illegally, to Rwanda or another 'safe' third country," The Guardianreported. "A large backlog of people due to be removed under the bill will build, the society said, adding: 'They will be left in limbo and could remain in detention or government supported accommodation indefinitely.'"
"The Rwanda deal is a cynical distraction from the pressing need to radically reform our own chronically failing asylum procedures."
Asylum Aid director Alison Pickup toldAl Jazeera that many of her clients breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday.
"Some of them have experienced torture, they've had very traumatic journeys, and have been waiting for over a year to find out if they will be able to make a case in the U.K.—or if they will be sent to Rwanda, a country they know nothing about," she said, expressing hope that the ruling will "give them that reassurance of safety."
In a statement, Sunak said, "I strongly believe the Rwandan government has provided the assurances necessary to ensure there is no real risk that asylum-seekers relocated under the Rwanda policy would be wrongly returned to third countries, something that the lord chief justice agrees with."
"The policy of this government is very simple: It is this country—and your government—who should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs," said the prime minister. "And I will do whatever is necessary to make that happen."
Braverman, for her part, said that she is "determined to deliver" and "won't take a backward step from that."
Yvette Cooper, a Labour Party MP serving as shadow home secretary, welcomed the court's blow to the Tories' "unworkable, unethical, and extortionate" Rwanda plan and argued that Sunak's pledge to "stop the boats" is "completely unraveling."
BBC News analyst Joe Inwood cautioned, however, that what happens at the U.K. Supreme Court "is anyone's guess. But given that the two previous courts have given conflicting verdicts, defeat for the government is not guaranteed."
Meanwhile, Amnesty International U.K.'s chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said that "this judgment is very welcome, but it can't undo the enormous suffering, harm, and expense already caused by the government's long and reckless pursuit of a patently unjust scheme."
"The Rwanda deal is a cynical distraction from the pressing need to radically reform our own chronically failing asylum procedures —which are slow, increasingly chaotic, and leave thousands of people stranded in limbo for years," said Deshmukh. "The government should now completely abandon the Rwanda deal—and any others like it—before doing any more damage to our international reputation or to the people threatened by such plans."
"Shamefully, the government is still trying to force legislation through parliament to compel it to expel from the U.K. almost everyone who may ever seek asylum here," Deshmukh added. "While this judgment may mean that ministers must rethink their plan to use Rwanda for that purpose, they should take this as the opportunity to stop playing politics with people's lives, scrap the reckless immigration bill, and get down to the serious task of fairly and efficiently deciding the claims of the still relatively few people who seek asylum here."