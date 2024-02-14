February, 14 2024, 11:51am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Seth Gladstone – sgladstone@fwwatch.org
As Congress Considers Canceling Biden’s Export Permitting Halt, New Science Confirms LNG’s Climate-Killing Impact
With Republican leaders in Congress considering action to cancel out President Biden’s recent decision to temporarily halt new approvals for liquified natural gas (LNG) export facilities, the latest science confirms LNG’s devastating impact on climate stability. New research from noted climate scientist Robert Howarth, Ph.D., demonstrates that LNG is at least a 24 percent greater climate emissions source than coal.
“Liquified gas exports are a threat to public health, our coastlines, and our climate. Republican extremists are doing the bidding of their fossil fuel industry backers by taking aim at a commonsense policy to review the environmental and climate costs of the unprecedented expansion of a polluting industry. Senate leaders should make sure that this Republican anti-science ploy is a failure.” – Jim Walsh, Policy Director, Food & Water Watch
“LNG is made from fracked shale gas. Developing shale gas is an energy intensive process, and the greenhouse gas emissions from shale gas are comparable to those from burning coal. To make and transport LNG from the shale gas requires substantially more energy to liquefy the gas and ship it in tankers, increasing emissions even further. The overall greenhouse gas emissions for LNG are quite large, substantially larger than for coal.” – Robert Howarth, Ph.D., The David R. Atkinson Professor of Ecology & Environmental Biology, Cornell University
In December, 170 climate scientists, including Howarth and Sandra Steingraber, Ph.D., sent a letter to President Biden to permanently cease approving new LNG export facilities throughout the country.
“Not only do LNG facilities pour climate-wrecking methane into our atmosphere when operational, their construction wipes out coastal habitat that serves as our best protection against climate-fueled hurricanes and rising storm surges. In this way, LNG facilities add climate insult to climate injury. Happily, the plunging costs of renewable energy obviate the need for further investments in the capital-intensive, energy-intensive process of turning methane gas into a bubbling, super-cold, leaky, explosive liquid for export.” – Sandra Steingraber, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Science and Environmental Health Network
Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.(202) 683-2500
Israel Jails Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer Diala Ayesh Without Charge
"How is this not hostage-taking?" asked journalist Mehdi Hasan. "How is this not a violation of basic liberties? How are American taxpayers okay paying for this? Any response, Secretary Blinken?"
Feb 14, 2024
News
A young Palestinian human rights lawyer has been jailed by Israel for nearly a month without charge or trial after starting a group that trains female attorneys on how to visit the unprecedented number of Palestinians held in an Israeli prison in the illegally occupied West Bank.
Diala Ayesh, 28, was arrested on January 17 by Israeli occupation forces at a checkpoint near Bethlehem, according to the rights group Front Line Defenders. Another group, the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, said that on January 25 Israeli authorities "issued an arbitrary administrative detention order" for Ayesh through May 16.
Addameer said that Ayesh "was subjected to assault, threats, and insults by occupation soldiers during her arrest." She was initially jailed in Hasharon Prison in Even Yehuda "in a cell of very poor conditions with an open window despite the cold weather" before being transferred to Damon Prison in northern Israel.
As Israeli authorities began arresting and jailing thousands of Palestinians in the wake of the Hamas-led October 7 attack on Israel, Ayesh started a volunteer group that trains female lawyers on how to visit Palestinian prisoners and monitor their treatment by occupation forces. Palestinians from both Gaza and the West Bank have died in Israeli prisons since October 7, with some of the victims showing signs of torture and other abuse.
Front Line Defenders said Ayesh "has dedicated her work to advocating for the freedom and fair treatment of Palestinian political prisoners, focusing on ensuring fair trial guarantees and promoting freedom of expression."
"Additionally, she has actively engaged in monitoring and documenting the conditions of Palestinian political prisoners within the Israeli military prison system," the group added.
Ayesh formerly worked at Lawyers for Justice, a group that provides free legal aid and monitors human rights abuses by Palestinian authorities in the occupied territories. For this, she
said she was detained, beaten, and sexually assaulted by her own people.
Addameer attorney Tala Nasser
told Al Jazeera on Tuesday that that Ayesh's imprisonment is part of a "violent mass arrest campaign" in which more than 7,000 Palestinians have been jailed, most of under Israel's regime of administrative detention.
"This campaign includes activists, human rights defenders, and political leaders," said Nasser, who called the arrests "an attempt to silence them and prevent the exposure of the occupation's crimes across the whole country."
Men, women, and even children are jailed under this form of arbitrary indefinite detention without charge or trial that has been condemned by Palestinian, Israeli, and international human rights groups.
The International Observatory of Lawyers, an initiative of several European bar associations, said that Ayesh is one of at least 10 Palestinian lawyers being held under Israeli administrative detention.
"The observatory strongly condemnsthe arrest and unlawful detention of the lawyer Diala Ayesh, as well as the terrible conditions of detention to which she has been subjected," the group said in a statement last week urging Israeli authorities to "immediately and unconditionally release" all jailed attorneys.
Tracking of Planned Parenthood Visits 'Should Terrify Every Single American'
Sen. Ron Wyden warns that "if a data broker could track Americans' cellphones to help extremists" send ads to clinic visitors, "a right-wing prosecutor could use that same information to put women in jail."
Feb 14, 2024
News
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and privacy rights advocates this week are sounding the alarm about an anti-abortion group using cellphone location data to send misinformation to people who visited hundreds of Planned Parenthood clinics across the country.
"If a data broker could track Americans' cellphones to help extremists target misinformation to people at hundreds of Planned Parenthood locations across the United States, a right-wing prosecutor could use that same information to put women in jail," Wyden (D-Ore.) said in a statement Tuesday.
"Federal watchdogs should hold the data broker accountable for abusing Americans' private information," he added. "And Congress needs to step up as soon as possible to ensure extremist politicians can't buy this kind of sensitive data without a warrant."
"That data brokers can track people visiting Planned Parenthood is terrifying enough. That law enforcement agencies can simply buy this type of sensitive data—rather than getting a warrant—is even worse."
Since the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court reversedRoe v. Wade with its June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, anti-choice state policymakers have ramped up attacks on abortion rights, elevating concerns about patient privacy.
Wyden explained in a Tuesday letter that his office launched an investigation after The Wall Street Journalreported last May that the Veritas Society, a nonprofit established by Wisconsin Right to Life, hired the advertising agency Recrue Media for an anti-abortion ad campaign targeting clinic visitors, whose locations were tracked by the data broker Near Intelligence.
As Wyden wrote to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler:
My staff spoke with Steven Bogue, the co-founder and managing principal of Recrue Media on May 19, 2023, who revealed that to target these ads, his employees used Near's website to draw a line around the building and parking lot of each targeted facility. On May 26, 2023, my staff spoke with Near's chief privacy officer, Jay Angelo, who confirmed that, until the summer of 2022, the company did not have any technical controls in place to prevent its customers targeting people who visited sensitive facilities, such as reproductive health clinics.
On a webpage that has since been taken down, but was saved by the Internet Archive, the Veritas Society stated that in 2020 in Wisconsin alone, it delivered 14.3 million ads to people who visited abortion clinics, and "served ads to those devices across the women's social pages, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat." The scale of this invasive surveillance-enabled ad campaign remains unknown, however, Mr. Bogue told my staff that the company used Near to target ads to people who had visited 600 Planned Parenthood locations in the lower 48 states.
Justin Sherman, who studies data brokers at Duke University, toldPolitico that "this is the largest targeting campaign we've seen to date against reproductive health clinics based on brokered data."
Wyden also highlighted Journalreporting from October about Near selling location data to defense contractors that resold it to U.S. Defense Department and intelligence agencies. He wrote that Angelo, the privacy officer, "confirmed that the company had for three years sold location data to the defense contractor AELIUS Exploitation Technologies."
"Mr. Angelo revealed that after joining Near in June of 2022, he conducted a review of the company's practices and discovered that the company was facilitating the sale of location data to the U.S. government that had been obtained without user consent," the senator continued, noting the removal of "misleading statements" from Near's website.
"The former executives that led Near during the period in which it engaged in these egregious violations of Americans' privacy are now under criminal investigation, according to a statement made by the company's lawyer during a December 11, 2023, bankruptcy hearing. But prosecuting those individuals for engaging in financial fraud will not address Near's corporate abuses," Wyden argued, urging the FTC and SEC to take various actions over the company's "outrageous conduct" that "recklessly harmed the public and investors."
Wyden's letter comes as the Republican-controlled U.S. House plans to take up the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act, which would reform Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), spying powers temporarily extended late last year that agencies—especially the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—have abused.
Section 702 only allows warrantless surveillance targeting foreigners located outside the United States, but Americans' data is also swept up, and privacy advocates within and outside of Congress—including Wyden—have long been pushing for warrant protections, a key issue in this week's debates about the Republican-led reform bill.
Responding to Wyden's letter, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that "this is outrageous. Americans' most personal private health data is being bought and sold for politics. Major surveillance changes are needed. i.e. If Congress acts, reforms from our Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act must be part of a FISA reform."
Reintroduced by Lofgren, Wyden, and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers last July, that bill would require the U.S. government to get a court order compelling data brokers to disclose information as well as bar law enforcement and intelligence agencies from buying data on people in the U.S. and Americans abroad if it was obtained from a user's account or device, or deceptive practices.
Our Revolution Backs 'Uncommitted' Campaign Against Biden in Michigan
"We're on a mission to send Biden a message on Gaza in Michigan. Pledge your support for Vote Uncommitted," the group said.
Feb 14, 2024
News
Our Revolution is backing the movement urging voters to select "uncommitted" on the Michigan Democratic primary ballot in an effort to persuade President Joe Biden to stop enabling Israel's war on Gaza.
The group, which grew out of the effort to elect Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in 2016, is planning to send an email on Wednesday to its 87,000 members in Michigan and around 225,000 national members asking them to vote "uncommitted" on February 27, The New York Times reported. Their efforts will join those of grassroots initiative Listen to Michigan, which launched the uncommitted campaign on February 6 and plans to contact 80% of 128,000 voters in its database. The aim is to send a message to Biden that voters "strongly reject" his "funding war and genocide in Gaza."
"We're on a mission to send Biden a message on Gaza in Michigan," Our Revolution posted on social media Wednesday. "Pledge your support for Vote Uncommitted."
Former Michigan Democratic Rep. Andy Levin, who has endorsed the call, told The New York Times that he thought the effort could be a necessary corrective for the Biden campaign.
"I am working with some people who feel like they will never vote for Joe Biden, but there are many, many, many I feel will vote for Joe Biden on November 5 if he changes course," Levin said. "This is the best way I can help Joe Biden."
While Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Michigan by around 150,000 votes, Trump only defeated Clinton by around 10,000. The key swing state has a sizable Arab-American population, at more than 211,000 people, and the community is feeling increasingly alienated and disillusioned by Biden's refusal to call for a permanent cease-fire and to stop sending money and weapons to Israel for an assault that has killed at least 28,576 people, including more than 12,300 children, in less than five months.
"Go to the ballot box and send Joe Biden a message."
"Uncommitted Michigan Democrats opposed to Biden's policy in Gaza can demonstrate that we hold his margin of victory for reelection," Listen to Michigan wrote on its website. "Biden must earn our vote through a dramatic change in policy."
Our Revolution chairman Larry Cohen told The New York Times that his goal was to persuade 10% of Michigan primary voters, or around 20,000 people, to vote "uncommitted." The group will spread its message by phone banking, text banking, and holding events on college campuses.
Before Our Revolution's support, the Listen to Michigan effort had already won the endorsement of more than 30 Michigan elected officials, including state representatives, city council members, and mayors like Dearborn's Abdullah Hammoud. Levin added his voice to the cause on February 9.
Speaking in Ferndale, Michigan, Levin urged voters to select "uncommitted" rather than staying home or voting for Marianne Williamson, who has suspended her campaign, or Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.).
"Go to the ballot box and send Joe Biden a message," Levin said.
Levin added that Biden's Gaza policy was not something that could be fixed by better messaging or political advertising, or by sending representatives to speak with impacted communities.
"The carnage needs to end," Levin said, addressing Biden. "You need to change course and be a peacemaker."
