October, 09 2023, 12:37pm EDT
Afghanistan: Urgent action critical after devastating earthquake
Responding to the catastrophic earthquake that struck western province of Herat in Afghanistan over the weekend, Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International’s regional researcher for South Asia, said:
“Amnesty International expresses our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the devastating earthquake.
“Amnesty International calls on the Taliban de facto authorities to attend to the immediate and essentials needs of the affected communities and ensure that rescue and relief efforts are carried out without discrimination and in a manner that is compliant with international human rights standards. It is critical that all assistance meets the needs of the most at-risks groups who often face compounded challenges in crisis situations, including women, children, older persons, and people with disabilities.
Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International’s regional researcher for South Asia
“People in Afghanistan are already suffering from the impacts of the acute economic crisis and several years of conflict. With the winter months ahead, Amnesty International calls on the de facto authorities and the international community to immediately mobilize resources to support access to housing, adequate food, potable water, safe sanitation, and healthcare as thousands of families face an uncertain future with their homes destroyed by the earthquake. The de-facto authorities must also guarantee safe and unrestricted access to the affected regions for humanitarian agencies.”
Background
On 8 October, a strong earthquake hit the western province of Herat in Afghanistan. It was among the world’s deadliest quakes this year with more than 2,400 people reported killed according to the Taliban de facto authorities and more than a 1000 killed and more than 1600 injured as per figures from United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan on Sunday.
Afghanistan’s healthcare system, reliant almost entirely on foreign aid, has faced devastating cuts in the two years since the Taliban took over and much international assistance was halted. The relief efforts can also be affected by the ban on Afghan woman from working for the UN as well as other NGOs in Afghanistan.
RFK Jr.'s Own Siblings Denounce Independent Run, Call It 'Perilous for Our Country'
"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgment," said four of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s siblings. "We denounce his candidacy."
Oct 09, 2023
News
Family members of 2024 U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy—including several of his siblings—said in no uncertain terms on Monday that they oppose his continued bid to lead the country, as the lawyer and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist announced he would run as an independent instead of as a Democrat.
Four of Kennedy's siblings—documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy, human rights advocate Kerry Kennedy, former Congressman Joseph Kennedy II (D-Mass.), and former Democratic Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend—released a statement saying their brother's decision to run as a third party candidate is "dangerous to our country."
"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgment," they said. "We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."
After saying repeatedly in recent weeks that the Democratic National Committee is "rigging" the 2024 election against him, Kennedy—who was previously running for the party's nomination as a challenger to President Joe Biden—said Monday that he was proposing a "new Declaration of Independence" for the country.
"I've come here today to declare our independence from the tyranny of corruption which robs us of affordable lives, our belief in the future, and our respect for each other," Kennedy said. "But to do that I must first declare my own independence. Independence from the Democratic Party and from all other political parties."
Though Kennedy is a scion of one of the most prominent Democratic families in the U.S., polling has shown Republican voters think more highly of his candidacy than Democrats.
After building a career as an environmental lawyer, Kennedy has become well-known in recent years for spreading anti-vaccine propaganda, including a claim that "there's no vaccine that is safe and effective" and the long-debunked belief that childhood vaccines cause autism.
Kerry Kennedy has spoken out about her brother's presidential aspirations at least twice before, including when he said "Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese" people have the most immunity to Covid-19 and that the pandemic was "targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people."
Kennedy's cousin and the grandson of assassinated former President John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, also expressed disgust earlier this year over Kennedy's campaign, saying in a video posted to social media that he had "no idea why anyone thinks he should be president."
"What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment," said Schlossberg. "Let's not be distracted again by somebody's vanity project. I am excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state's primary and again in the general election, and I hope you will too."
As author and activist Naomi Klein noted earlier this year, Kennedy's political priorities bear little resemblance to the anti-poverty, civil rights, and pro-labor work of his father, assassinated former U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.).
Despite running as a so-called "populist," she wrote, Kennedy has shown little interest in advocating for policies that would center working and low-income people, such as higher taxes for the rich or Medicare for All.
"Kennedy is not actually proposing any of this," Klein wrote after a media appearance by Kennedy early in his Democratic campaign. "On Fox, he would not even come out in favor of a wealth tax; he has brushed off universal public healthcare as not 'politically realistic'; and I have heard nothing about raising the minimum wage."
Climate experts and advocates have also noted that Kennedy's background in environmental law does not make him the candidate the U.S. needs to combat the climate emergency.
As University of California, Berkeley environmental law professor Dan Farber and UCLA Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment official Evan George wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday, Kennedy said in one campaign video that the climate crisis "is being used as a pretext for clamping down totalitarian controls, the same way the Covid crisis was."
Overall, as a presidential candidate Kennedy has "stayed largely silent on climate change," said Farber and George, except to call the crisis and the environment "a divisive issue" and to say he would push for policies "that make sense to skeptics and activists alike" in order to build "a broad environmental coalition."
"Make no mistake: Creating a big tent open to climate skeptics will only achieve one thing—empower business interests opposed to climate action," wrote Farber and George.
"RFK Jr. is not a Democratic challenger," said economist Robert Reich. "He is not an independent. He is a right-wing tool being used to help elect [Former Republican President Donald] Trump."
"RFK Jr. has nothing to do with his father—who stood for racial, economic, and social justice (and for whom I worked in the 1960s)," Reich added. "His candidacy saddens me. He could have done something meaningful with his life and name."
'There Is No Safe Haven': Israeli Bombing Rampage Hits Gaza Refugee Camp, Homes, and More
"Everything ground up has been bombed," said a Palestinian human rights lawyer in Gaza.
Oct 09, 2023
News
Israeli airstrikes rained down across the densely populated Gaza Strip on Monday, reportedly killing dozens at the enclave's largest refugee camp, damaging the children's wing of a major hospital, and hitting the occupied territory's main university and residential buildings.
"Everything ground up has been bombed," Raji Sourani, a lawyer with the Palestinian Center for Human Rights in Gaza, told Democracy Now! as bombs could be heard falling in the background.
"There is no safe haven in this place," said Sourani.
Bombs reportedly struck the Islamic University of Gaza earlier today as we spoke to @RajiSourani from his home less than a mile away.
"Everything ground up has been bombed...there is no safe haven in this place." pic.twitter.com/LEhj20ALgZ
— Democracy Now! (@democracynow) October 9, 2023
Tens of thousands of Gazans have already been displaced by the Israeli bombing campaign, which has killed hundreds of people thus far—including dozens of children and entire families, according to the besieged territory's health ministry.
Far-right Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted to social media a minute-long video of airstrikes leveling buildings in Gaza.
התחלנו. ישראל תנצח 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/tCwDLXkyaY
— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 9, 2023
Those attempting to flee the assault, which follows a deadly Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend, often have nowhere safe to hide. The Associated Pressreported that 57-year-old Nasser Abu Quta believed he and his extended family would be protected at his four-story residential building after the Israeli military fired a warning shot on Sunday signaling that a nearby home would be targeted.
"But the house of Abu Quta's neighbor was never hit," AP noted. "In an instant, an explosion ripped through his own home, wiping out 19 members of his family, including his wife and cousins, he said. The airstrike also killed five of his neighbors who were standing outside in the jam-packed refugee camp, a jumble of buildings and alleyways."
On Monday, a Red Crescent paramedic toldThe New York Times that an Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp killed at least 60 people. According to the Times, the bombing began "as vendors and customers packed the marketplace, stocking up on food and produce amid widespread fears that Israeli airstrikes will intensify."
Doctors Without Borders said its team treated more than 50 people in Al Awda hospital following the bombing.
"Our Palestinian colleagues are working day and night to cope with the influx of wounded," Matthias Kannes, the organization's head of mission in Gaza, said in a statement.
The Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza was pounded with intense Israeli air strikes on October 9, leaving dozens of civilians dead and others wounded pic.twitter.com/n1W9zJDZFr
— TRT World (@trtworld) October 9, 2023
In addition to ordering a total blockade of Gaza—a move that legal experts called a war crime—Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant demanded an intensification of the destructive bombing campaign on Monday as human rights organizations issued pleas for an immediate cease-fire.
"This escalation in violence comes on top of an existing dire humanitarian situation for the 2.2 million people who live in Gaza, a strip of land just 365 km2 in size," the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in a statement. "Power cuts and fuel shortages warn of a looming disaster for people, damaging access to healthcare, electricity, and clean water. As of now, electricity is limited to only four hours a day, and fuel supplies will run out within a few days."
"The fighting must stop immediately," the group added. "The events are going to have long-term humanitarian consequences on Israeli and Palestinian civilians involved."
Jan Egeland, NRC's secretary-general,
toldAP in response to Israel's blockade on Gaza that "there is no doubt that collective punishment is in violation of international law."
"If and when it would lead to wounded children dying in hospitals because of a lack of energy, electricity, and supplies," Egeland added, "it could amount to war crimes."
Among the buildings impacted by Israeli bombing on Monday was the children's ward of the Shifa Medical Complex Hospital. Citing Gaza's health ministry, Middle East Eyereported that the facility "has been damaged in Israel's bombing of the besieged enclave."
"The shelling has caused parts of the ceiling to collapse and fall, almost hitting a premature baby," the outlet added.
🔴 UPDATE #Palestine #Israel
Residents in the besieged Gaza Strip have been calling for help on social media.
One resident of the strip said that said that there is a “genocide” taking place pic.twitter.com/3EvTPyxgaB
— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 9, 2023
Far from pushing for an end to the violence, the U.S. is preparing to send weaponry and warships to support Israel as it carries out its large-scale assault on the Gaza Strip and readies a ground invasion.
The Israeli
newspaper Haaretzobserved Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken "deleted a tweet where he called for a cease-fire—the second such instance in the past several days when U.S. officials have deleted tweets encouraging Israeli restraint."
"The new tweet replaced the cease-fire language with 'Israel has the right to defend itself, rescue any hostages, and protect its citizens,'" the outlet reported.
The prospects of months of deadly fighting and a potentially broadening Middle East war sent the share prices of major weapons makers surging, with Lockheed Martin's stock rising more than 8% on Monday.
"Israel is bombing Gaza now harder than ever," Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian-American political analyst, wrote on social media. "People in Gaza, who have survived many wars, are saying this is more barbaric than anything they have seen before. No one knows where to go and the bombs are being dropped everywhere."
4,000 UAW Members Strike at Mack Trucks Facilities After Rejecting Deal
"I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack Trucks holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it," said union president Shawn Fain.
Oct 09, 2023
News
Nearly 4,000 United Auto Workers members walked out of Mack Trucks facilities in three states on Monday after voting down a five-year contract with the Volvo Group subsidiary amid a weekslong UAW strike at "Big Three" automakers and other labor actions.
"I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack Trucks holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it," UAW president Shawn Fain said in a statement. "The members have the final say, and it's their solidarity and organization that will win a fair contract at Mack."
In a Sunday letter informing company leadership of the strike, Fain wrote that 73% of members voted against the tentative agreement. He also highlighted outstanding issues including wages, cost-of-living allowances, health and safety, job security, holiday and work schedules, overtime, healthcare coverage, and retirement benefits.
The rejected deal—which Fain previously called "a record contract for the heavy truck industry"—featured 19% gross wage increases, a $3,500 ratification bonus for seniority employees, an additional $1,000 annual 401(k) payment, pension benefit boosts, and a freeze in healthcare costs.
Mack Trucks president Stephen Roy said in a statement that "we are surprised and disappointed that the UAW has chosen to strike" at facilities in Jacksonville, Florida; Macungie and Middletown, Pennsylvania; and Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland.
Noting the potential ties between the Mack Trucks developments and the UAW's ongoing battle with automakers Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, Barron'sreported:
The negotiation between the Detroit Three and the union has been unusually public. The fact that Fain has made public what the union is demanding from Ford, GM, and Stellantis gives the Mack workers a basis of comparison. And the offer made to them doesn't seem to be as good. The Mack offer included a roughly 20% raise over five years, while the Big Three all agreed to pay more than 20% over four years.
"This war is not against some foreign power. The frontlines are right here in our homes. It's a class war on humanity," said Fain at a rally in Chicago on Saturday. "We're gonna keep going until we win social and economic justice at the Big Three and beyond."
The strength of that rhetoric, plus Fain's disclosures about the talks with the Big Three, may well have tipped the balance. The union had no immediate comment on how Fain's rhetoric might have affected the vote.
Several unnamed Mack Trucks workers in Pennsylvania who have spent a decade or more with the company and spoke withCNBC ahead of vote pointed to the Big Three negotiations.
"In my opinion, the master contract is not horrid. It's not a bad contract, but it's nowhere near what we were expecting," said a 12-year employee who planned to vote against the deal.
"When we were going in, we were following basically like the automakers," added the worker. "They've changed some things for the better but, in my opinion, not enough."
