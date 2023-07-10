July, 10 2023, 02:40pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000
Advocates Push Schumer to Go Further to Lower Insulin Prices
In anticipation of the Senate advancing a much-needed legislative package to address high drug prices, today more than 30 state and national organizations are urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to do more to further expand access to insulin for the millions of people living with diabetes in the United States – far too many of whom are forced to ration the life-saving medicine due to cost.
In a letter today, national and New York-based organizations including Public Citizen, T1International, New York State Council of Churches, Metro New York Health Care for All and more urged Sen. Schumer to advance vital policies to ensure access to insulin for everyone regardless of insurance status, as well as lower prices charged by manufacturers. The groups are also asking Sen. Schumer to stop anticompetitive tactics from drug corporations and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that block access to lower-cost insulin products.
The letter applauded the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act for exerting pressure on drug companies to lower insulin prices, but noted that further action is required to provide relief to the more than one million Americans who ration their insulin due to cost. “While the reforms advanced by the 117th Congress and concessions by insulin manufacturers can support insulin access for some patients with diabetes, they do not go far enough,” says the letter.
A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that 1.3 million people in the United States ration insulin. Another recent survey showed as many as 1 in 4 people with type 1 diabetes ration insulin. People without insurance were most likely to ration insulin (29.2% ration insulin), followed by those with private insurance (18.8%). Rationing is disproportionately high for Black Americans, of whom 23.2% ration insulin, compared with 16% of Hispanic and White Americans.
The letter cites the tragedy of Alec Smith, who was 26 years old when he aged out of his parents’ health insurance, who, like many people without insurance, was forced to pay the full price for his insulin out of pocket. As a result, Alec rationed his insulin supply to wait to afford more, but within days, he died of ketoacidosis.
“Any insulin legislation that would not have prevented this tragedy fails the Alec Smith test,” said the letter, adding: “It is vital that affordable insulin access is provided to everyone, including those who do not have insurance, in addition to those who are privately insured.”
Since the 1990s, insulin manufacturers have raised prices many times over for U.S. patients, as much as 1100%, despite their products remaining largely unchanged, and low production costs.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
LATEST NEWS
Sanders Raises Fresh Concerns Over 'Outrageous' Price of New Alzheimer's Drug
"Not only does the high price of Leqembi threaten Medicare's finances, it will also negatively impact seniors on fixed incomes suffering from Alzheimer’s who simply cannot afford to pay."
Jul 10, 2023
News
"With a median income of about $30,000 a year for seniors on Medicare the purchase of this one drug would amount to over one-
Dr. Robert Steinbrook, director of Public Citizen's Health Research Group, said in a statement last week that "the FDA's decision to grant full approval for lecanemab to treat adult patients with Alzheimer’s disease is misguided and very disappointing."
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday reiterated his concerns over the staggering price tag of a newly approved Alzheimer's medication after the Biden administration failed to respond to his letter last month urging swift executive action to force down the cost.
In a new letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote that the current $26,500 list price for Leqembi is "outrageous" and demanded that the Biden administration explain "why the cost of this drug cannot be reduced to $8,900—which is the price independent experts believe it should cost based on its effectiveness."
Sanders, the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, raised particular alarm over the drug's possible impact on Medicare's finances.
Shortly after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Leqembi last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that Medicare will cover the treatment "broadly"—a contrast from its decision last year to limit coverage of Aduhelm, a different high-priced Alzheimer's drug.
KFF estimates that if 5% of people with Alzheimer's disease use Leqembi—also known as lecanemab—Medicare's annual outlays for the IV infusion treatment would be $8.9 billion, a spending increase that could push premiums up for all Medicare recipients.
As Sanders wrote, "Not only does the high price of Leqembi threaten Medicare's finances, it will also negatively impact seniors on fixed incomes suffering from Alzheimer’s who simply cannot afford to pay the 20% co-payment of more than $5,000 a year for this drug."
"With a median income of about $30,000 a year for seniors on Medicare the purchase of this one drug would amount to over one-
sixth of their limited income. For one drug! That is unacceptable," the senator continued. "A prescription drug is not effective if a patient who needs that drug cannot afford it."
"If I do not receive an adequate and timely response, I will be inviting you to attend a HELP Committee hearing so that you can explain to the American people why we pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs."
Sanders first wrote to the Biden administration about Leqembi's cost on June 7, when he warned that the price tag proposed by manufacturers Biogen and Eisai was "unconscionable" and "grossly unfair to seniors suffering from Alzheimer's disease."
But Becerra never responded to Sanders' June letter, the senator wrote Monday.
Sanders requested in his new letter that Becerra provide answers to the fresh series of questions by July 21.
Among the questions Sanders wants answered is whether Becerra is "prepared to use [his] existing authority, under 28 U.S.C. Section 1498, to break the patent monopoly on exorbitantly priced prescription drugs."
"If I do not receive an adequate and timely response," Sanders wrote, "I will be inviting you to attend a HELP Committee hearing so that you can explain to the American people why we pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs and how those outrageous prices threaten Medicare beneficiaries and patients throughout the country."
On top of concerns about its potential harms to Medicare's financial health, experts and consumer advocates have said they're worried about the Leqembi's effectiveness and safety for Alzheimer’s patients, citing the drug's impacts on some trial subjects.
Dr. Robert Steinbrook, director of Public Citizen's Health Research Group, said in a statement last week that "the FDA's decision to grant full approval for lecanemab to treat adult patients with Alzheimer’s disease is misguided and very disappointing."
"The evidence for the drug's clinical benefits does not outweigh its substantial health risks," Steinbrook argued. "The fact that a black box warning for brain swelling and bleeding risks has been added to the prescribing information for lecanemab underscores the substantial safety concerns."
"Patients with Alzheimer's disease and their families are understandably desperate for better treatments," he added. "When it approves drugs for Alzheimer's disease with little or no benefit and significant health risks, the FDA fails patients and the public."
Keep ReadingShow Less
As Global Temperatures Soar, Study Shows Europe's 2022 Summer Heat Killed 61,000+
"In an ideal society, nobody should die because of heat," said the lead author.
Jul 10, 2023
News
As recent record-breaking temperatures fuel fresh calls for climate action and communities brace for more extreme heat this week, new research revealed Monday that Europe's historically hot summer last year killed tens of thousands of people.
"The summer of 2022 was the hottest season on record in Europe, characterized by an intense series of heatwaves, which led to extremes in terms of temperature, drought, and fire activity," states the study, published in Nature Medicine.
Based on researchers' analysis of the European Statistical Office mortality database—which includes 45,184,044 deaths from 823 regions in 35 countries, with a total population exceeding 543 million people—last year's extreme heat resulted in an estimated 61,672 deaths from late May to early September. Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain were hit particularly hard.
Two decades ago, 71,000 excess deaths were recorded in Europe after intense summer heat, resulting in "prevention plans and other adaptation strategies to protect at-risk populations across the continent, that is, older adults with preexisting cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, women, and socially isolated or socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals," the study notes.
The new findings illustrate the potential shortcomings of those strategies amid a worsening climate emergency, the researchers said. Lead author Joan Ballester, an associate research professor at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), toldThe New York Times that "in an ideal society, nobody should die because of heat."
"The summer of 2003 was an exceptionally rare phenomenon, even when taking into account the anthropogenic warming observed until then," Ballester explained in a statement. "This exceptional nature highlighted the lack of prevention plans and the fragility of health systems to cope with climate-related emergencies, something that was to some extent addressed in subsequent years."
"In contrast," he continued, "the temperatures recorded in the summer of 2022 cannot be considered exceptional, in the sense that they could have been predicted by following the temperature series of previous years, and that they show that warming has accelerated over the last decade."
Co-author Hicham Achebak, a researcher at both ISGlobal and France's Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale, said, "The fact that more than 61,600 people in Europe died of heat stress in the summer of 2022, even though, unlike in 2003, many countries already had active prevention plans in place, suggests that the adaptation strategies currently available may still be insufficient."
"The acceleration of warming observed over the last 10 years underlines the urgent need to reassess and substantially strengthen prevention plans, paying particular attention to the differences between European countries and regions, as well as the age and gender gaps, which currently mark the differences in vulnerability to heat," Achebak added.
As the Times reported Monday:
Older people remain highly vulnerable, especially those without access to air conditioning, and so are people who work outdoors. Older women were likely the worst-off group last summer simply because they live longer than men into the ages when people are most frail and likely to die during intense heat, Dr. Ballester said. He said other researchers have studied the reasons for demographic differences in mortality rates: For example, men tend to have worse health outcomes at younger ages, and some outdoor occupations, like construction, are dominated by men.
This paper did not compare deaths among people of different races or ethnicities, but that’s another important factor in vulnerability to heat, said Juan Declet-Barreto, a senior social scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists who studies the health effects of environmental hazards and wasn't involved in this study. While Dr. Declet-Barreto is less familiar with demographics in Europe, he said that in the United States people who work outdoors and are more exposed to heat tend to be immigrants of color.
While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest the United States sees about 700 heat-related deaths annually—far fewer than Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent—the U.S. agency's figures are based on death certificates identifying heat as the cause of death, according toCNN.
Harvard University historian and physician David S. Jones—who was not involved in the European study—told CNN that the low U.S. statistics relative to Europe could be related to underreporting, differences in air conditioning, or both. For example, nearly 90% of U.S. households have AC, compared with just 5% in France.
"There's also reason to believe that places that are more often exposed to heat, like the American South, are actually less vulnerable to heat than in places like the Northeast U.S. or in Chicago or Europe," Jones noted.
"But it comes back to this question of, well, is Europe just reporting more accurately than the U.S. is?" he added. "There's been people who have been frustrated with the quality of U.S. health data across the board, not just heat, but everything else, for decades."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Report Shows French Oil Giant's East African Pipeline Project Has 'Devastated' Thousands
"They come here promising us everything," said one affected Ugandan. "We believed them. Now we are landless, the compensation money is gone, what fields we have left are flooded, and dust fills the air."
Jul 10, 2023
News
"Any economic benefits from the project," Nakazibwe added, "will be far outweighed by the project's potential negative impacts on Uganda's most prosperous green economic sectors."
Construction of TotalEnergies' East African Crude Oil Pipeline has "devastated" the lives and livelihoods of tens of thousands of people in its path while exacerbating the climate emergency, according to a report published Monday by Human Rights Watch.
HRW's 47-page report—entitledOur Trust Is Broken: Loss of Land and Livelihoods for Oil Development in Uganda—warns that "in total, over 100,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania will permanently lose land to make way for the pipeline and Tilenga oilfield development, according to calculations based on project documentation."
In addition to massive displacement, the report says EACOP "has caused food insecurity and household debt, caused children to leave school, and is likely to have devastating environmental effects."
"EACOP is also a disaster for the planet and the project should not be completed."
Local farmers told HRW they "felt pressured to sign compensation agreements in English, a language many of them cannot read," while many lamented how "unkept promises about grave relocation and an improvement in the quality of life" have eroded communities' trust in TotalEnergies.
"They come here promising us everything," one Ugandan told HRW. "We believed them. Now we are landless, the compensation money is gone, what fields we have left are flooded, and dust fills the air."
If completed, the $3.5 billion, nearly 900-mile EACOP will transport up to 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day from fields in the Lake Albert region of western Uganda through the world's longest electrically heated pipeline to the Tanzanian port city of Tanga on the Indian Ocean.
In a letter to HRW last month, TotalEnergies said it continues to "pay close attention to respecting the rights of the communities concerned” and insisted the compensation it's offering people displaced by EACOP meets international standards.
TotalEnergies—in partnership with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC)—is also leading the Tilenga Development Project, which involves the drilling of 400 wells in dozens of locations, including inside the richly biodiverse Murchison Falls National Park.
"EACOP has been a disaster for the tens of thousands who have lost the land that provided food for their families and an income to send their children to school, and who received too little compensation from TotalEnergies," HRW senior environment researcher Felix Horne said in a statement. "EACOP is also a disaster for the planet and the project should not be completed."
Full funding of the controversial pipeline remains uncertain, as numerous banks including Deutsche Bank, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley have eschewed financing the project, in part due to pressure from #StopEACOP and other activists. Only two banks—Standard Bank of South Africa and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China—are actively supporting EACOP.
"The burning of fossil fuels is driving the climate crisis," Horne said. "Financial institutions considering funding EACOP should steer clear of this project and instead help Uganda embrace its significant clean energy potential."
In an opinion piece published Friday in Uganda's Monitor, Shadia Nakazibwe, programs assistant at the NGO Environment Governance Institute, wrote that "EACOP and related oil projects threaten Uganda's efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 24.7% by 2030."
"African countries have been disproportionately affected by the climate change crisis... [which] has been largely caused by the burning of fossil fuels," Nakazibwe noted. "African countries, whose citizens will not accrue any meaningful economic or other benefits from the EACOP oil, will bear the brunt of the worsened climate crisis."
"Furthermore, Uganda is one of the most vulnerable and least prepared countries to adapt to climate change impacts," she said.
"Any economic benefits from the project," Nakazibwe added, "will be far outweighed by the project's potential negative impacts on Uganda's most prosperous green economic sectors."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!