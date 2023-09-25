September, 25 2023, 04:05pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Darcey Rakestraw, darcey@2050strategies.com
Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org
“A Trainwreck”: MAGA House Kicks Off Insurrection Deflection Hearings
This Thursday the House Oversight Committee begins its impeachment hearings investigating President Biden. In response, Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement.
“The GOP-led House is a trainwreck. Instead of focusing on resolving the budget to avoid a catastrophic government shutdown, MAGA House leaders are holding baseless impeachment hearings against President Biden to deflect attention from the ongoing major legal efforts to hold Trump and his cronies accountable for their criminal efforts to subvert the 2020 election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
“We expect the hearings to be a rehash of the lack of evidence found connecting Hunter Biden to the President. And no matter what theatrics the MAGA circus presents during the ‘impeachment hearings,’ the truth is, there is no avoiding the real story – the multiple upcoming trials of those indicted in the attacks on our democracy.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
New Poll Shows Public Support for UAW Strikes Is Growing
"Compared to the week before, when we asked the same question just after the announcement of the strike, support for the UAW strikes has risen from 55% to 62%," Data for Progress found.
Sep 25, 2023
News
Survey data released Monday shows that the United Auto Workers strikes have grown in popularity with U.S. voters since they kicked off 10 days ago.
A Data for Progress poll of 1,229 likely U.S. voters conducted on September 20-21 found that 62% of all voters support the UAW strikes, which expanded last week to every General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution facility in the country.
Nearly half—48%—of Republican voters support the strikes, according to Data for Progress, along with 79% of Democratic voters and 59% of Independent and third-party voters.
"Compared to the week before, when we asked the same question just after the announcement of the strike, support for the UAW strikes has risen from 55% to 62%, while opposition has dropped from 35% to 29%," noted Lew Blank, a communications associate at Data for Progress. "Notably, we find a seven percentage point increase in support among Independents and a 10 percentage point increase in support among Republicans."
Data for Progress also asked voters whether they trust President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump more to support labor unions.
Forty-four percent of all likely voters said they trust Biden and 29% chose Trump, while 21% said they trust neither.
"More than 2 in 5 Independents (42%) report that they trust neither figure more or that they don't know which one they trust more, indicating that the Democratic Party has a considerable opportunity to bolster support among Independent voters by standing alongside UAW workers," Blank wrote.
The new polling comes a day before Biden—who is seeking reelection in 2024—is set to join striking UAW members on the picket line in Michigan, a historic show of support for the union's fight for major contract improvements.
Trump, for his part, is scheduled to speak to around 500 current and former union members on Wednesday night in Clinton Township, Michigan, skipping the 2024 Republican presidential debate.
"If Trump is a friend of workers, why did his administration repeatedly do what corporate lobbyists asked for instead of what worker advocates wanted?"
With his Michigan visit, Trump—the GOP front-runner—is attempting to posture as a champion of the working class, running radio ads in Detroit and Toledo, Ohio that praise autoworkers and claim he has "always had their back."
Steven Greenhouse, a veteran labor reporter, called that narrative "appalling poppycock" in an op-ed for The Guardian on Monday.
"During Trump's four years as president, he and his administration did far more to stab workers in their backs," Greenhouse wrote. "Trump didn't lift a finger to increase the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at a pathetically low $7.25 an hour since 2009. And he certainly didn't have workers' backs when he scrapped [former President] Barack Obama's move to expand overtime coverage, thereby denying 8 million workers the ability to receive time-and-a-half overtime pay."
"If Trump is a friend of workers," Greenhouse asked, "why did his administration repeatedly do what corporate lobbyists asked for instead of what worker advocates wanted?"
'Corruption Is Corruption': Summer Lee Joins Call for Menendez's Resignation
"We can't talk about holding Thomas and Alito accountable for selling out our freedoms for luxury vacations and private jet flights if we fail to hold a senator accountable for selling out his chairmanship," she said.
Sep 25, 2023
News
Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee has become the latest prominent Democrat to call on New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment on bribery charges Friday.
Menendez was accused along with his wife Nadine and three businessmen over a "corrupt relationship" that saw Menendez exchange political favors—including aiding the Egyptian government—for kickbacks such as cash, gold, and help with a mortgage payment.
"Senator Menendez must resign," Lee said in a statement released Monday. "Corruption is corruption. Bribery is bribery. We can't talk about holding Thomas and Alito accountable for selling out our freedoms for luxury vacations and private jet flights if we fail to hold a senator accountable for selling out his chairmanship to a dictator gifting gold bars and cash to keep military aid flowing to Egypt as its government violates human rights."
Lee has been outspoken in calling out corruption in the Supreme Court. Her statement Monday comes the day after she spoke on MSNBC about a ProPublica article, also released Friday, revealing that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had attended at least two political fundraisers organized by the Koch network.
During Sunday night's interview, host Mehdi Hasan also asked Lee about the fact that only one other senator—John Fetterman of Pennsylvania—had called on Menendez to resign.
At the time, Lee stopped short of calling for his resignation herself, saying that the people who knew him in the Senate needed to speak out. However, she also said it was important that public servants hold themselves to higher standards, especially as the Republican Party continues the descent into extremism that escalated on January 6, 2021.
"We need to be clear about the types of people who should represent us, about the standards by which we should hold them, about what they are allowed to do, their conduct. We need a code of conduct for the Supreme Court, and we also need to adhere to our own conduct, whether we're in the Senate, or the House, or anywhere else," she said.
As of Monday, Lee adds her name to a small but growing list calling for Menendez's resignation including Fetterman and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), Mikie Sherill (D-N.J.), Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), and Andy Kim (D-N.J.)
Menendez, meanwhile, said Monday that he thought the calls for his resignation were a mistake, as The Hill reported.
"The allegations leveled against me are just that: allegations," Menendez said while speaking to supporters and reporters in Union City, New Jersey. "I recognized that this will be the biggest fight yet. But as I have stated through this whole process, I firmly believe that when all of the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I will still be New Jersey's senior senator."
However, while Lee acknowledged that Menendez had not yet been found guilty, more was at stake than his career.
"Menendez is of course owed due process, but the American people are owed trust in our institutions," she said. "Our fight against right-wing fascism depends on that trust."
'He Cannot Be Trusted': Thomas Urged to Recuse From CFPB Case Over Koch Ties
"All justices personally close to proprietors of shady financial services firms should recuse themselves, full stop," said Revolving Door Project's Jeff Hauser.
Sep 25, 2023
News
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday faced mounting pressure to recuse himself from a case that experts warn "poses an existential threat" to a consumer-focused federal agency in the wake of revelations that he secretly served as an in-person "fundraising draw" for Koch network donor events.
ProPublica's Friday reporting on Thomas' Koch connections came amid heightened scrutiny of the justice's ties to billionaires with business before the court. Next week, the court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) v. Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA)—a case challenging the agency's funding structure brought by a group that represents payday lenders.
"His repeated abuse of his office for personal gain is a national disgrace."
"Clarence Thomas' close ties to the Koch network—which has spent billions trying to make it easier for corporate predators to rip off everyday Americans and face zero accountability—are grounds for his immediate recusal from the CFPB case," Revolving Door Project (RDP) senior researcher Vishal Shankar argued Monday.
"He cannot be trusted to rule impartially on matters that would financially benefit his billionaire benefactors, and by extension himself," Shankar said of Thomas. "His repeated abuse of his office for personal gain is a national disgrace."
Critics—including Democrats in Congress and watchdog groups—have called for new Supreme Court ethics policies, a U.S. Department of Justice probe, and even Thomas' resignation over recent reporting about his relationship with billionaire Harlan Crow and other rich GOP donors who have showered the justice with luxury vacations and other gifts.
Crow's "real estate empire has bankrolled the National Multifamily Housing Council—a landlord lobbying group that has opposed CFPB regulation of the tenant screening industry," RDP highlighted Monday.
"While the artificial 'Community Financial Services Association of America' is the named litigant opposite the CFPB, all observers understand that the stakes in this litigation are shared by every investor in the types of companies that profit from unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices," said RDP executive director Jeff Hauser. "Just because Koch and others have used a shell organization to back this lawsuit doesn't mean that their ties to justices are any less relevant."
RDP also noted that attorney John Eastman—an ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump who was indicted in the Georgia election interference case and corresponded with right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, the justice's wife, before the January 6, 2021 insurrection—filed an amicus brief in CFPB v. CFSA supporting the payday lenders.
RDP's recusal demand echoed Accountable.US senior adviser Kyle Herrig's response to ProPublica's reporting last week.
"It's clear that Justice Thomas sees his position on our nation's highest court as a way to upgrade his own lifestyle with no regard for ethics or consequences," Herrig said Friday. "It was his own decadeslong improper financial relationship with Harlan Crow that sparked the Supreme Court corruption crisis in the first place—and that was just the tip of the iceberg."
"As ethics violations by Thomas and others keep piling up, Chief Justice Roberts' lack of action becomes more egregious," he added. "The chief justice must demand Justice Thomas recuse himself from upcoming cases with Koch network conflicts of interest. We need accountability and reform now."
As Common Dreamsreported last Monday, Justice Samuel Alito, another member of the court's right-wing supermajority, has also faced calls to recuse himself from CFPB v. CFSA, given his private jet travel with billionaire Paul Singer, whose investment management firm holds at least $90 million in financial companies overseen by the agency.
"All justices personally close to proprietors of shady financial services firms should recuse themselves, full stop," Hauser declared Monday. "And if any justices persist in hearing this case despite being self-evidently biased, the case for rebalancing the Supreme Court to create an ethical majority will become even stronger."
