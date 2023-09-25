To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

“A Trainwreck”: MAGA House Kicks Off Insurrection Deflection Hearings

This Thursday the House Oversight Committee begins its impeachment hearings investigating President Biden. In response, Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement.

“The GOP-led House is a trainwreck. Instead of focusing on resolving the budget to avoid a catastrophic government shutdown, MAGA House leaders are holding baseless impeachment hearings against President Biden to deflect attention from the ongoing major legal efforts to hold Trump and his cronies accountable for their criminal efforts to subvert the 2020 election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.

“We expect the hearings to be a rehash of the lack of evidence found connecting Hunter Biden to the President. And no matter what theatrics the MAGA circus presents during the ‘impeachment hearings,’ the truth is, there is no avoiding the real story – the multiple upcoming trials of those indicted in the attacks on our democracy.”

