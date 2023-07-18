July, 18 2023, 10:10am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Stefanie Spear:,sspear@asyousow.org
401(k) Funds Funnel Billions Into Nuclear Weapons, Cluster Munitions, and Other Controversial Weapons
Berkeley, CA
A new analysis from As You Sow has found that the largest U.S. mutual fund managers, responsible for funds found across thousands of corporate 401(k) plans, have significant investments in nuclear and other controversial weapons like white phosphorus and cluster bombs.
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently stated that the world has entered “a time of nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War,” driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and recent nuclear threats, prompting investors to reevaluate their investments in companies profiting from nuclear weapons and global conflict.
The U.S. recently announced it is planning to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine, sparking outcry among NGOs and prompting investor concerns about profiting from these controversial weapons. While nations have the right to the legitimate use of weapons for self-defense and national security, having investor-owned arms manufacturers in retirement plans puts people in the position of profiting from this bloodshed.
“Many investors, given a choice, would not want to profit from companies that manufacture weapons of mass destruction,” said Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow. “Yet nearly every retirement plan has nuclear and other controversial weapons embedded in their plan. Our new ratings empower investors with the tools to know what they own so they can invest their money in alignment with their values.”
As You Sow’s analysis looks at hundreds of mutual fund managers, with a focus on comparing the top 25 largest firms to the 25 largest sustainable fund managers. Fund managers commonly found in corporate 401(k)s like American Funds, John Hancock Funds, and Franklin Templeton Investments were among the most exposed among the largest fund managers. All of the 25 largest managers earned a “D” grade or lower; all but two of the sustainable fund managers earned a “C” grade or higher, with almost one-third of the sustainable firms earning an “A” grade with no identifiable exposure to military weapons.
Concerns about the social impact, human rights, reputation risk, and regulatory risks are just a few of the reasons weapon-free investing has been a common component of sustainable investing for decades. These risks are amplified when companies are involved with nuclear weapons and controversial weapons like cluster munitions, anti-personnel landmines, incendiary weapons, and depleted uranium. Sustainable investing has traditionally avoided weapon investments not only for moral reasons, but with the goal of avoiding the financial risk inherent in the business models of arms manufacturers. Research shows that sustainable indexes that screen out nuclear weapons largely track or outperform comparable non-sustainable indexes.
The new Fund Manager Military Weapon Ratings are the latest addition to As You Sow’s Weapon Free Funds investment tool, built to help responsible investors prioritize peace and people over war and violence. The ratings use research from non-profits and ethical investment firms to identify investor-owned companies involved with arms manufacturing, nuclear weapons, and cluster munitions, then cross-reference this with the holdings of thousands of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The tool includes a toolkit people can use to help shift their investments, including their company 401(k) savings, away from weapon investments.
Weapon Free Funds is one of As You Sow’s Invest Your Values online tools, which also includes Fossil Free Funds, Deforestation Free Funds, Gender Equality Funds, Gun Free Funds, Prison Free Funds, Tobacco Free Funds, and the Retirement Plan Sustainability Scorecard.
As You Sow is the nation's non-profit leader in shareholder advocacy. Founded in 1992, we harness shareholder power to create lasting change that benefits people, planet, and profit. Our mission is to promote environmental and social corporate responsibility through shareholder advocacy, coalition building, and innovative legal strategies.
'Justice May Finally Be Coming': Trump Says He's a Target in Jan. 6 Probe
"Donald Trump tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and keep control of the government despite losing an election," said one ethics expert. "There may be no more serious offense in a republic."
Jul 18, 2023
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed in a lengthy statement on social media that Special Counsel Jack Smith notified him that he is a target in an ongoing investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Noah Bookbinder, president and CEO of the watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), celebrated the news and called out Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election with his "Big Lie" that it was stolen from him.
"Donald Trump tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and keep control of the government despite losing an election," said Bookbinder. "There may be no more serious offense in a republic. After a thorough and professional investigation, justice may finally be coming."
Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday took aim at Democratic President Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), including Attorney General Merrick Garland, who last year appointed Smith to take over the January 6 and classified documents probes after Trump confirmed he is seeking the GOP's presidential nomination for 2024.
"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," said Trump, who was indicted last month in the classified documents case.
"So now, Joe Biden's Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden's Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden's NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT," Trump said Tuesday.
Despite the two official indictments, the twice-impeached former president is leading in the polls for the Republican primary.
Some constitutional experts and advocacy groups argue that under the 14 Amendment to the Constitution, Trump is disqualified from holding office again because he incited an insurrection. CREW on Tuesday released a report detailing the "overwhelming evidence that Trump not only engaged in the January 6th insurrection, but was its central cause."
The developments on Tuesday followed the predominantly Republican-appointed Georgia Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejecting a bid by Trump to quash Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Willis has signaled that charges in that case could come in early August.
Sanders NDAA Amendments Would Cut US Military Budget by 10%, Target Rampant Fraud
One of the Vermont senator's amendments would require the Pentagon to return a portion of its budget if it fails another audit.
Jul 18, 2023
Sen. Bernie Sanders has filed amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act that would cut the U.S. military's historically large budget by 10%, penalize the Pentagon if it fails another audit, and spotlight fraud committed by defense contractors.
The Vermont Independent's efforts to rein in Pentagon spending come after the Republican-controlled House passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)—but not before loading it with right-wing amendments that would roll back service members' access to abortion and gender-affirming care.
The Senate is expected to begin considering its own NDAA on Tuesday afternoon. Once the Senate completes its bill, the two chambers will conference and reconcile the differences.
Sanders' budget-reduction
amendment—backed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)—proposes an $88.6 billion cut to the $886 billion in total U.S. military spending set to be authorized by the NDAA.
The amendment states that "the total amount of funds authorized to be appropriated by this act is hereby reduced by 10%," excluding "accounts and funds relating to military personnel, the Defense Health Program, and assistance to Ukraine," which the U.S. has sent roughly $46 billion in military aid over the past year and a half—a small fraction of the Pentagon's annual budget.
"The amount of reduction for each account and fund subject to such requirement shall be applied on a pro rata basis across each program, project, and activity funded by such account or fund," the measure reads.
House Republicans refused to allow a vote on Rep. Barbara Lee's (D-Calif.) amendment that called for a $100 billion cut to the Pentagon's fiscal year 2024 budget.
Sanders has also filed amendments aimed at cracking down on waste and fraud at the Pentagon, which has failed five consecutive audits. One of the senator's proposals, which has bipartisan support, would require the Pentagon to return a small portion of its budget to the Treasury Department's general fund if it fails an audit "during any fiscal year after fiscal year 2024."
Another Sanders-led amendment would require the Pentagon chief to "submit to the congressional defense committees a report on defense contracting fraud, including a summary of fraud-related criminal convictions, civil judgments, and settlements over the previous five fiscal years, a listing of contractors debarred or suspended from federal contracting based on a criminal conviction for fraud, and a valuation of contracts affected by fraud."
In May, Sanders urged the Pentagon to investigate rampant price gouging by military contractors after a CBS Newsinvestigation highlighted the extent to which profitable private companies are overcharging the Defense Department for weapons and other items.
"Pentagon analysts found overcharges that boosted total profits to nearly 40% and sometimes as high as 4,000%," Sanders and other senators wrote in a recent letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. "Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, and TransDigm are among the offenders."
Analysts have estimated that roughly half of the Pentagon's budget each year winds up in the coffers of private military contractors—a trend that's on track to continue with the NDAA for fiscal year 2024.
"This bill continues to double down on militarism and unchecked spiraling funding, an approach that hasn't led to a more peaceful or just world," Amelia Kegan, associate general secretary for policy and advocacy with the Friends Committee on National Legislation, said of the House-passed NDAA.
GOP Pushes Resolution Declaring Israel Is 'Not a Racist or Apartheid State' After Jayapal Comments
"House Dems and Republicans didn't get this worked up the other week when Israeli settlers were going on a rampage and attacking Palestinians, including Palestinian-Americans."
Jul 18, 2023
"Thousands of Israelis blocked major highways and held dozens of rallies across central Israel on Tuesday to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to finalize a law next week that would limit the power of the Supreme Court," The New York Times reported. "Despite temperatures of more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some places, protesters marched through several cities in a renewed effort to stop the government proceeding with a binding vote on the law in Parliament."
The U.S. House is expected to vote Tuesday on a Republican resolution declaring that "Israel is not a racist or apartheid state" following comments by Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who faced bipartisan backlash for describing Israel as a "racist state" during a progressive conference over the weekend.
Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has since issued a statement clarifying that she does "not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist." Rather, the congresswoman said, she believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government."
But Jayapal's statement didn't stop her colleagues from piling on, issuing angry condemnations of her earlier remarks and reiterating their view of Israel as a "vibrant, progressive, and inclusive democracy," as 43 House Democrats led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) put it Monday in a joint statement.
The House Democratic leadership also issued a statement saying that "Israel was founded 75 years ago on the principle of complete equality of social and political rights for all" and describing the nation as a "beacon of democracy."
On Tuesday, the House is planning to vote on a Republican-authored resolution stating that Israel is not a racist or apartheid regime, rejecting "all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia," and affirming that "the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."
The resolution, led by Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) and backed by the House Republican leadership, is expected to pass with bipartisan support. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) toldAxios that "of course" she will vote for it," describing the measure as "three very simple, very straightforward clauses I agree with."
In response to the resolution, MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan noted that "House Dems and Republicans didn't get this worked up the other week when Israeli settlers were going on a rampage and attacking Palestinians, including Palestinian-Americans."
Israeli forces and settlers have killed more than 100 Palestinians so far in 2023, including over a dozen in recent raids on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
"But a House member calls Israel racist and suddenly a pro-Israel resolution needs to be passed!" Hasan wrote on Twitter.
The GOP resolution's claim that Israel is not upholding a system of racist domination runs counter to the assessments of mainstream human rights organizations.
As Amnesty International put it in a report last year, Israel's "massive seizures of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer, drastic movement restrictions, and the denial of nationality and citizenship to Palestinians are all components of a system which amounts to apartheid under international law."
"There is no possible justification for a system built around the institutionalized and prolonged racist oppression of millions of people," said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty's secretary-general. "Apartheid has no place in our world, and states which choose to make allowances for Israel will find themselves on the wrong side of history. Governments who continue to supply Israel with arms and shield it from accountability at the U.N. are supporting a system of apartheid, undermining the international legal order, and exacerbating the suffering of the Palestinian people."
In a 2021 report, the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem concluded that "in the entire area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, the Israeli regime implements laws, practices, and state violence designed to cement the supremacy of one group—Jews—over another—Palestinians."
"In solidarity with the Palestinian people and all those who have been harmed by Israel's apartheid government, I will be boycotting President Herzog's joint address to Congress."
Jayapal's comments at Netroots Nation came just days ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's scheduled Wednesday speech to a joint meeting of Congress—an address that several progressive lawmakers, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), are boycotting.
"In solidarity with the Palestinian people and all those who have been harmed by Israel's apartheid government, I will be boycotting President Herzog's joint address to Congress," Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman ever elected to Congress, tweeted Monday. "I urge all members of Congress who stand for human rights for all to join me."
In a move likely to draw further outrage from human rights groups and progressives in Congress, President Joe Biden reportedly invited Netanyahu to a meeting in the United States as the Israeli prime minister faces massive protests over his government's plan to weaken the nation's judiciary.
"Thousands of Israelis blocked major highways and held dozens of rallies across central Israel on Tuesday to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to finalize a law next week that would limit the power of the Supreme Court," The New York Times reported. "Despite temperatures of more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some places, protesters marched through several cities in a renewed effort to stop the government proceeding with a binding vote on the law in Parliament."
In a letter to members of the U.S. Congress on Monday, a coalition of groups leading the protests in Israel warned that Netanyahu is taking the country "down a fake-democracy path that we have seen in other places in recent history."
"It is opposed by the overwhelming majority of Israel's security, business, and academic communities, and by a solid majority of the public," the groups wrote. "The version of Israel that America has found common cause with is fighting for its life, dear friends, and the assailants are the Netanyahu coalition."
