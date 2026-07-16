'Go Out and Buy a Dell': Trump Touted 20+ Corporations Days After Buying Their Stock

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A CNN analysis shows that President Donald Trump used his social media platform to praise companies in which he recently invested.
US President Donald Trump used his social media platform—which has nearly 13 million followers—to tout more than 20 different corporations without disclosing at the time that he had purchased the companies' stock just days earlier.
That's according to an analysis published Thursday by CNN, which found that "Trump made at least 44 stock purchases of 21 different companies within a week before he posted a complimentary Truth Social message about the firms, their executives, or their products." The list of companies includes Nvidia, GE Aerospace, Eli Lilly, Apple, American Eagle, and Boeing.
One example cited by CNN was Trump's purchase of between $200,000 and $500,000 worth of Nvidia shares days before announcing in an April 15, 2025 Truth Social post that "all necessary permits" for the chip giant to "build AI supercomputers" in the US would be "expedited and quickly delivered."
Last year, according to the president's latest financial disclosure, Trump made more than 21,000 stock trades totaling around $1 billion. Trump has supported legislative efforts to ban members of Congress from trading stock but has voiced opposition to extending the proposed ban to the executive branch.
Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, the interim vice president of policy and government affairs at the Project on Government Oversight, told CNN that Trump's stock trades and subsequent complimentary posts about the same companies "represent a case study in presidential conflicts of interest."
“This is why we’ve long said government officials should not be able to trade stock while they’re in office,” said Hedtler-Gaudette. “That definitely applies to the president and the disproportionate power of that office.”
Trump's trades and promotion of companies in which he's invested have continued this year.
On February 10, according to financial disclosures, Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of shares in Dell. Just over a week later, during a speech in Rome, Georgia, Trump urged Americans to "go out and buy a Dell computer." In late May, Dell scored a five-year Pentagon contract worth nearly $10 billion.
Year to date, Dell's stock price is up roughly 215%.
“This is an ethics disaster,” Dan Greenberg, a senior legal fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute, told CNN.
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US President Donald Trump used his social media platform—which has nearly 13 million followers—to tout more than 20 different corporations without disclosing at the time that he had purchased the companies' stock just days earlier.
That's according to an analysis published Thursday by CNN, which found that "Trump made at least 44 stock purchases of 21 different companies within a week before he posted a complimentary Truth Social message about the firms, their executives, or their products." The list of companies includes Nvidia, GE Aerospace, Eli Lilly, Apple, American Eagle, and Boeing.
One example cited by CNN was Trump's purchase of between $200,000 and $500,000 worth of Nvidia shares days before announcing in an April 15, 2025 Truth Social post that "all necessary permits" for the chip giant to "build AI supercomputers" in the US would be "expedited and quickly delivered."
Last year, according to the president's latest financial disclosure, Trump made more than 21,000 stock trades totaling around $1 billion. Trump has supported legislative efforts to ban members of Congress from trading stock but has voiced opposition to extending the proposed ban to the executive branch.
Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, the interim vice president of policy and government affairs at the Project on Government Oversight, told CNN that Trump's stock trades and subsequent complimentary posts about the same companies "represent a case study in presidential conflicts of interest."
“This is why we’ve long said government officials should not be able to trade stock while they’re in office,” said Hedtler-Gaudette. “That definitely applies to the president and the disproportionate power of that office.”
Trump's trades and promotion of companies in which he's invested have continued this year.
On February 10, according to financial disclosures, Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of shares in Dell. Just over a week later, during a speech in Rome, Georgia, Trump urged Americans to "go out and buy a Dell computer." In late May, Dell scored a five-year Pentagon contract worth nearly $10 billion.
Year to date, Dell's stock price is up roughly 215%.
“This is an ethics disaster,” Dan Greenberg, a senior legal fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute, told CNN.
US President Donald Trump used his social media platform—which has nearly 13 million followers—to tout more than 20 different corporations without disclosing at the time that he had purchased the companies' stock just days earlier.
That's according to an analysis published Thursday by CNN, which found that "Trump made at least 44 stock purchases of 21 different companies within a week before he posted a complimentary Truth Social message about the firms, their executives, or their products." The list of companies includes Nvidia, GE Aerospace, Eli Lilly, Apple, American Eagle, and Boeing.
One example cited by CNN was Trump's purchase of between $200,000 and $500,000 worth of Nvidia shares days before announcing in an April 15, 2025 Truth Social post that "all necessary permits" for the chip giant to "build AI supercomputers" in the US would be "expedited and quickly delivered."
Last year, according to the president's latest financial disclosure, Trump made more than 21,000 stock trades totaling around $1 billion. Trump has supported legislative efforts to ban members of Congress from trading stock but has voiced opposition to extending the proposed ban to the executive branch.
Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, the interim vice president of policy and government affairs at the Project on Government Oversight, told CNN that Trump's stock trades and subsequent complimentary posts about the same companies "represent a case study in presidential conflicts of interest."
“This is why we’ve long said government officials should not be able to trade stock while they’re in office,” said Hedtler-Gaudette. “That definitely applies to the president and the disproportionate power of that office.”
Trump's trades and promotion of companies in which he's invested have continued this year.
On February 10, according to financial disclosures, Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of shares in Dell. Just over a week later, during a speech in Rome, Georgia, Trump urged Americans to "go out and buy a Dell computer." In late May, Dell scored a five-year Pentagon contract worth nearly $10 billion.
Year to date, Dell's stock price is up roughly 215%.
“This is an ethics disaster,” Dan Greenberg, a senior legal fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute, told CNN.