'Put an End to This Narcissism': New Bill Would Ban Naming of Federal Assets After Sitting Presidents

Legislation introduced Tuesday in the US Senate would prohibit the naming or renaming of federal buildings, land, and other assets after sitting presidents, an effort to counter President Donald Trump's moves to attach his personal brand to government infrastructure and programs.

The measure's backers have filed the two-page proposal as an amendment to government funding legislation that senators are taking up this week.

US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), one of the new bill's lead sponsors, said in a statement that Trump's penchant for adding his name to federal structures and initiatives is not mere symbolism. It is of a piece, Sanders argued, with his broader assault on US democracy and attempts to impose his will on the country.

"It's no secret that President Trump is undermining democracy and moving this country toward authoritarianism," said Sanders. "Part of that strategy is to create the myth of the 'Great Leader' by naming public buildings after himself—something that dictators have done throughout history."

"For Trump to put his name on federal buildings is arrogant and it is illegal," the senator added. "We must put an end to this narcissism—and that’s what this bill does."

If passed, the Stop Executive Renaming for Vanity and Ego (SERVE) Act would apply retroactively, "returning any federal assets named for the current sitting president to the name given under United States Code," a summary of the bill notes.

The New York Times on Monday published a list of "some federal initiatives and places that have been named (or renamed) for him, or feature his image, in the last year alone":

The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts;

Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace;

Trump-class U.S.S. Defiant;

The Trump Gold Card;

Trump Accounts;

TrumpRx;

A proposed 2026 Semiquincentennial $1 coin; and

America the Beautiful National Parks pass.

“Our country desperately deserves leaders focused on working for the people—not their own ego or narcissism," said Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.), one of the bill's lead sponsors. "This necessary legislation prohibits the naming, or renaming, of any federal building or land in the name of a sitting president."

"And even more importantly, at a time when Americans can’t afford to put food on the table, pay their rent, or afford health care, this bill prohibits the use of any federal funds for these meaningless vanity projects," Alsobrooks added.