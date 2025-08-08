Trump Slammed for Letting Netanyahu Carry Out 'What Amounts to Ethnic Cleansing' in Gaza

The Israeli security cabinet's decision Friday to expand the military assault on Gaza came days after U.S. President Donald Trump gave tacit approval to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's push for full occupation of the Palestinian enclave, saying it was "pretty much up to Israel."

The president's position faced fierce criticism from analysts and Democratic lawmakers as other world leaders—including allies of Israel—decried Israeli officials' approval of a full military takeover of Gaza City.

"Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza is key to the far-right's goal of taking over Gaza and the West Bank and forcing Palestinians out," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). "Meanwhile, Trump is making us a subcontractor in this operation. U.S. taxpayers should not be funding what amounts to ethnic cleansing by another name."



Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called the expansion of Israel's war on Gaza "dangerous and illegal," adding that it is "exactly why the U.S. must stop supporting this Israeli government with military aid."

Earlier this week, Trump and members of his administration effectively shrugged when asked about Netanyahu's stated goal of seizing total military control of the Gaza Strip, which has been obliterated by nearly two years of incessant U.S.-backed Israeli bombing and ground operations.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump claimed that "Israel is going to help us" distribute food to starving Gazans—even as Israeli forces continued to obstruct aid distribution and massacre desperate Palestinians. Netanyahu has claimed that widespread starvation is not occurring in Gaza, a false claim that even Trump has publicly contradicted.

"As far as the rest of it, I really can't say," said Trump, referring to a reporter's question about Netanyahu's push to fully occupy Gaza. "That's gonna be pretty much up to Israel."

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, echoed the president's message in an interview with CBS News, saying that "it's not our job to tell them what they should or should not do."

"Certainly, if they ask for wisdom, counsel advice, I'm sure the president would offer it," said Huckabee. "But ultimately, it's the decision that the Israelis, and only the Israelis, can have."

The U.S. is Israel's top ally and leading supplier of weaponry. Since taking power in January, the Trump administration has declined to use U.S. leverage to secure an end to the bloodshed in Gaza, approving billions of dollars in American military assistance for Israel and lifting Biden-era holds on some particularly destructive weapons—including 2,000-pound bombs.

Matt Duss, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy, told Common Dreams on Friday that "U.S. support for an Israeli takeover of Gaza is an admission that Trump, like Biden before him, lacks the will to really pressure Netanyahu to end the war."

"There was a cease-fire agreement that Netanyahu broke in March," Duss added. "The U.S. should be pushing him to return to that agreement rather than trying to secure a different one, which he will inevitably break."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who tried unsuccessfully to block two tranches of U.S. arms sales to Israel last week, wrote on social media Friday that "Biden was wrong about his support for Israel's war in Gaza."



"Trump is even worse," Sanders added. "The American people—Democrats, Republicans, Independents—do not want to continue spending billions of taxpayer dollars to starve children."

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who is leading a letter urging the Trump administration to recognize a Palestinian state, wrote Friday that "Netanyahu's plan to occupy Gaza is a red line."

"It is urgent for the U.S.—like France, U.K., Canada—to recognize a Palestinian state," Khanna wrote on social media. "This must be the position of the Dem Party. So far 18 have signed our letter. Every Dem should sign."