DOJ Investigating Omar Called 'Continuation of Trump’s Revenge Campaign'

Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday swiftly hit back at President Donald Trump after he announced that the US Department of Justice had launched an investigation into her family's finances.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that the DOJ is "looking at" Omar, whom the president described as having "left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars."

A detailed analysis of Omar's financial disclosures published by Snopes last week found that that while Omar's family net worth had jumped since she was first sworn into Congress in 2019, practically all of it was due to business ventures founded by her husband, Tim Mynett.

"The majority of value from the listed assets came from two businesses run by Mynett... and were thus labeled as 'Partnership Income,'" Snopes explained. "Omar's filing valued Mynett's winery, eSt Cru Wines, at about $1 million to $5 million. Mynett's venture capital management company, Rose Lake Capital, was valued between $5 million and $25 million."

Omar responded to Trump's claims of DOJ investigation by accusing him of trying to hide his own failures.

"Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking," the Minnesota Democrat wrote in a social media post. "Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of 'investigations' have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota."

Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, accused Trump of once again weaponizing the US Department of Justice to target his political opponents.

"The Justice Department’s ‘investigation’ of Representative Omar, a longtime critic of President Trump," Harvey said, "looks suspiciously like a continuation of Trump’s revenge campaign against Minnesota’s elected officials and anyone else who disagrees with him."

Trump last year directly pressured US Attorney General Pam Bondi to indict several political opponents, including former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Comey and James were both subsequently indicted, and the DOJ has since launched criminal probes into other Trump critics, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.