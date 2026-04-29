'Who Are You Cheering For?' Hegseth Suggests US Lawmaker Is a Traitor for Criticizing Trump's Iran War

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday lashed out at a Democratic lawmaker over his criticism of President Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran.

During testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, Hegseth attacked Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) for describing the Iran War, which Trump launched in late February without any authorization from Congress, as a "quagmire."

"You stain the troops when you tell them, two months in, two months in, congressman, shame on you, calling this a quagmire," Hegseth said. "The effort, what they've undertaken, what they've succeeded, the success on the battlefield to create strategic opportunities, the courage of a president to confront a nuclear Iran, and you call it a quagmire, handing propaganda to our enemies!"

Hegseth attacks Garamendi: "You stain the troops when you call this a quagmire two months in, handing propaganda to our enemies. Shame on you. Don't say I support the troops on one hand, and then a two-month mission is a quagmire. That's a false equivalation [sic]. Who are you… pic.twitter.com/WhsjEE3nbH

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2026

Hegseth continued by saying that calling the war a quagmire was "reckless to our troops," and then asked the congressman, "Who are you cheering for here?"

After questioning Garamendi's patriotism, Hegseth told the California Democrat that "your hatred for President Trump blinds you to the truth of the success of this mission, and the historic stakes that the president is addressing."

Hegseth's tirade against Garamendi came after the congressman on Tuesday introduced a new war powers resolution aimed at ending the Iran war.

"Trump’s war is nothing short of a self-inflicted national security and economic disaster," Garamendi said in explaining his support for the resolution. "Thirteen American servicemembers and thousands of Iranian civilians have been killed. Americans, who are already plagued by one of the worst affordability crises in years, are now paying unconscionable amounts for a tank of gas and are struggling to keep food on the table."

Later in the hearing, Hegseth was confronted by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) about the strategic failures of the war, particularly the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has resulted in global oil and gas prices spiking upward.

Hegseth dismisses concerns over the Strait of Hormuz being closed because the US blockaded Iran’s blockade



Moulton: So they blockaded us, and then we blockaded their blockade—that's like if President Madison had said, well, the British just burned down Washington, but don't… pic.twitter.com/PuK4A3gtHS

— Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

"Would you call Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz winning?" Moulton asked.

"Well, I would say the blockade that we hold that doesn't allow anything to come in or out of the Iranian port..." Hegseth responded, before being interrupted by Moulton.

"OK, we we blockaded their blockade," Moulton said. "They blockaded us, and then we blockaded their blockade—that's like saying, 'Tag, you're it,' or like if President Madison had said, well, the British just burned down Washington, but don't worry, we're going to burn it down as well."