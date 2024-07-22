Rights Group Demands End to Detention and Mistreatment of Palestinian Children

Save the Children on Monday said that Palestinian children in Israeli detention increasingly face starvation, disease, and abuse including sexual violence, and called for a moratorium on the arrest of children and the release of all those "arbitrarily" detained.

The nonprofit's statement, which includes testimony from two 17-year-olds who were in detainment late last year, comes following a number of reports since October 7 of abuse in Israeli detention centers, including of minors. About 650 Palestinian children from the West Bank have been detained by Israel in the last nine months, as well as hundreds from Gaza; roughly 250 in total are reportedly still detained.

"We've been working alongside our partner on the ground and speaking to hundreds of former child detainees in the past years, and we have never seen such devastation and hopelessness," Jeremy Stoner, Save the Children's regional director for the Middle East, said in the statement.

"These children are trapped, unable to move or see the sun, forced into crowded cells with appalling, unsanitary conditions, and subject to severe abuse and violence," he added. "The children we spoke to have endured horrors an adult should never witness, let alone a child."

Save the Children, which has worked in Palestine since 1953, has previously called for a moratorium on child detention and the release of child detainees in Israel, which is the only country in the world that systematically prosecutes children in military courts. Israeli forces detained roughly 500 to 700 Palestinian children every year even before the war, with "stone throwing" being the most common charge—an offense that can carry a 20-year sentence.

In 2022, Save the Children documented the negative impact of family separation on child detainees, who are often denied their right to contact loved ones. In July 2023, the group released a report showing that 86% of Palestinian children detained in Israeli centers were beaten and 69% were strip-searched. Some experienced sexual violence or were transferred between locations in small cages, the report said.

Reports have grown more dire since the war began. In February, Save the Children and partner organizations warned that conditions for children in Israeli detention centers were growing more violent and crowded, with a higher level of abuse and inhumane treatment. In May, whistleblowers who worked at the centers revealed "barbaric" conditions and mistreatment, including of women and children, in line with the findings of human rights organizations.

Last week, Amnesty International said that Israel was engaging in "rampant torture"—all 27 former detainees who were interviewed, including a 14-year-old boy, said they were tortured—and institutionalizing "enforced disappearance," due to lack of family contact and transparency regarding the legal process.

Save the Children on Monday said that the legal basis for Israel's detention of Palestinian minors was further eroded by last week's advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice, the United Nations' top court, which said that Israel's occupation of Gaza and the West Bank is unlawful and must end "as rapidly as possible."

The new statement details the stories of two 17 year olds from the West Bank, referred to by the pseudonyms Firas and Qusay, who were detained prior to October 7 and released at the end of 2023. Qusay reported that newer detainees were as young as 12 and 13 years old.

"The younger children were really scared and kept crying, I wanted to take care of them, but when I asked the prison guard to allow me to stay with them, I was violently beaten," he told Save the Children.

Firas, who was in a different detention center than Qusay, said that a surge of children were detained in the first five days after the October 7 attack, after which conditions rapidly deteriorated.

"The horrors we endured made me think that pre-war life in prison was heaven," Firas said.

Both teenagers faced tick infestations, with Qusay covered in bites upon his release and Firas recalling that he used a lighter to burn ticks. The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs has also warned of infectious skin diseases like scabies spreading in the centers.

"One child prisoner had a severe rash, so we asked the guard to allow him to sit in the sun or clean his body," Qusay said. "The guard said, 'Call me back when he's dead.""



For detained minors, the suffering doesn't end with detention itself. Child psychologists report that released Palestinian children struggle to recover from the shock of detainment and live in fear of being re-arrested, which can prevent them from planning for the future.

"They can't make decisions," an unnamed child psychologist told Save the Children. "They say, 'Why would I think of tomorrow if they will re-arrest me.' Their families describe them as 'frozen.""

