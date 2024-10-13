Palestinian Diplomat Calls Israeli Assault on Northern Gaza 'Genocide Within the Genocide'

Palestine's deputy permanent observer to the United Nations said Saturday that "what is happening in northern Gaza now is a genocide within the genocide" as Israeli forces continued to bombard the region and terrorize the hundreds of thousands of people who remain trapped there, in increasingly desperate need of food and other necessities.



Palestinian Ambassador Majed Bamya's message came after the World Food Program (WFP) warned that Israel's latest offensive in northern Gaza "is having a disastrous impact on food security for thousands of Palestinian families."



"Food distribution points, as well as kitchens and bakeries in North Gaza, have been forced to shut down due to airstrikes, military ground operations, and evacuation orders," the U.N. body said in a statement. "The only functioning bakery in North Gaza, supported by WFP, caught fire after being hit by an explosive munition."

Antoine Renard, WFP's country director for Palestine, said that the northern part of the enclave "is basically cut off and we're not able to operate there."

"WFP has been on the ground since the onset of the crisis," said Renard. "We are committed to delivering lifesaving food every day despite the mounting challenges, but without safe and sustained access, it is virtually impossible to reach the people in need."

What is happening in northern Gaza now is a genocide within the genocide

— Ambassador Majed Bamya 🇵🇸 (@majedbamya) October 13, 2024

No shipments of food, water, or medicine have been able to enter northern Gaza in at least two weeks due to Israel's assault, which has trapped around 400,000 people and killed dozens. Residents have reported witnessing Israeli drones and quadcopters fire on people attempting to flee the famine-stricken area.

Israel's military said Saturday that even shelters for displaced people in northern Gaza are considered part of a "dangerous combat zone," further underscoring that there is no safe place in the besieged enclave.

" Israel is exterminating northern Gaza right now," said Middle East historian and analyst Assal Rad. "There are 400,000 Palestinians there being deliberately starved, with nowhere to go, trapped inside a killing field. There's no outrage or wall-to-wall media coverage because Israel is the one doing it and the victims are Arab."



On Sunday, The Associated Pressreported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "examining a plan to seal off humanitarian aid to northern Gaza in an attempt to starve out Hamas militants, a plan that, if implemented, could trap without food or water hundreds of thousands of Palestinians unwilling or unable to leave their homes."



Israel is openly talking about starving, displacing and bombing hundreds of thousands of people. This is ethnic cleansing and genocide. https://t.co/0BbkOkztv5 pic.twitter.com/zq9be01IEz

— ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) October 13, 2024

According to AP, the plan was proposed to Netanyahu and the Israeli parliament by "a group of retired generals." It would give the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who remain in the northern third of Gaza a week to leave before the area is declared a "closed military zone."

"Those who remain would be considered combatants—meaning military regulations would allow troops to kill them—and denied food, water, medicine, and fuel," AP added. "The plan calls for Israel to maintain control over the north for an indefinite period to attempt to create a new administration without Hamas, splitting the Gaza Strip in two."

While the Netanyahu government has not yet decided whether to "fully carry out" the plan, the outlet observed, "one official with knowledge of the matter said parts of the plan are already being implemented, without specifying which parts."

Citing senior defense officials, the Israeli newspaper Haaretzreported Sunday that the Netanyahu government "is not seeking to revive hostage talks and the political leadership is pushing for the gradual annexation of large parts of the Gaza Strip."

"Army commanders in the field who spoke with Haaretz say the recent decision to launch operations in northern Gaza was taken without any in-depth discussion. They said it appeared that the operations were aimed principally at pressuring local residents, who were again told to evacuate the area for the coast as winter is approaching," the newspaper continued. "It is possible that the operation is laying the groundwork for a decision by the government to put into effect the so-called surrender or starve plan of Maj. Gen. (ret.) Giora Eiland."