'At Any Moment We Could Die': Atrocities Mount as Israel Ramps Up Assault on Northern Gaza

The death toll from Israel's latest ground and aerial assault on northern Gaza continued to mount on Saturday as the U.S.-armed military targeted the Jabalia refugee camp and other parts of the region, trapping hundreds of thousands of people, firing on those who try to flee, and blocking deliveries of lifesaving humanitarian aid.

Israeli strikes on Jabalia homes and schools housing displaced people killed more than 20 Palestinians and wounded dozens more late Friday. Hours later, the Israeli military issued fresh evacuation orders for northern Gaza, instructing residents to move to a so-called humanitarian zone that Israel has repeatedly attacked.

Many have opted to remain in their homes as Israeli quadcopters and snipers target those attempting to escape the besieged and famine-stricken region. As Al Jazeera's Hind Khoudary explained Saturday, "Palestinians say they prefer dying in their homes because they believe that there is no place safe across the Gaza Strip, so even if they evacuate they might get killed on the way."

"There has been intensive shooting from quadcopters and [Palestinians] are also being blocked from evacuating."



Al Jazeera's Hind Khoudary reports on the Israeli attacks and intense siege of the Jabalia refugee camp in north Gaza. pic.twitter.com/uPydI90Fud

— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 12, 2024

Sarah Vuylsteke, project coordinator for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said Friday that "nobody is allowed to get in or out, anyone who tries is getting shot."

MSF said five of its staffers were trapped in Jabalia and "fearing for their lives." An MSF driver said that they were "staying at the Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital, but [Israeli forces] bombed it," killing roughly 20 people.

"I don't know what to do, at any moment we could die," said the MSF driver, identified as Haydar. "People are starving. I am afraid to stay, and I am also afraid to leave."

Video footage posted to social media shows the disturbing aftermath of an Israeli strike on a residential block in Jabalia:

A huge massacre in Jabalia Refugee Camp |



At least 22 Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike that wiped out a residential block.



Assaf, Dardona, Jneed and Azzam homes. All erased. In Assaf’s home over 15 killed alone.



The youngest victim is 7 month old pic.twitter.com/xsxMz8tzr2

— Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) October 11, 2024

One resident of northern Gaza told+972 Magazine that "quadcopter drones are hovering low over the streets, firing at anything that moves."

"Snipers are positioned on rooftops, targeting anyone who steps outside," said 27-year-old Mohammed Shehab. "At the same time, soldiers and tanks have pushed into the camp, demolishing homes and bulldozing roads and fields."

The true death toll from Israel's latest assault on northern Gaza is impossible to discern, given the difficulty of navigating the area amid relentless airstrikes and gunfire as well as fuel shortages caused by Israel's siege.

"We are unable to count the number of massacres happening in Jabalia, and ambulances are unable to reach the calls due to the fuel shortage in northern Gaza," wrote journalist Hossam Shabat, who is on the ground in northern Gaza.



One Palestinian trapped in northern Gaza said there are "dead bodies everywhere, and the wounded lie in the streets with no one able to help them."



The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor warned that as the international community looks on—and as U.S. military aid continues to flow—Israel is "accelerating the pace of its genocide against the Palestinians" by "carrying out mass and planned killings, as well as widespread forced displacements," in northern Gaza.

"The Euro-Med Monitor field team received testimonies from citizens, who were able to reach Gaza City, about witnessing dead bodies lying in the streets," the group said. "The Israeli army is systematically working to empty northern Gaza of its residents and force them to move to the south, recently issuing several evacuation orders and dropping leaflets demanding their evacuation."



"The forcible deportation of a population is defined as a crime against humanity under the statute of the International Criminal Court, and the United Nations and the international community must intervene immediately to save tens of thousands of Palestinian residents in northern Gaza who face ethnic cleansing by Israel," said Euro-Med. "Furthermore, the U.N. and international community have a legal and moral obligation to put an end to the horrific crime of genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation for the second year in a row now."