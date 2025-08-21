A Urkrainian man has been arrested on suspicion of helping to coordinate the sabotage of Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in 2022.

BBC News reported that a man who is only being identified as "Serhii K" was arrested on Thursday in the Italian province of Rimini on charges related to the planting of explosives under the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines that deliver gas from Russia to Germany.



German prosecutors alleged that the Ukrainian man was one of the "masterminds" of the attack on the pipelines, and that "he was part of a team that had chartered a yacht and sailed from the German port of Rostock to an area of the Baltic near the Danish island of Bornholm," reported BBC News.

The suspect is expected to be extradited from Italy to Germany, where he will be brought before an investigating judge, the German prosecutors said. They added that the man is "strongly suspected of jointly causing an explosion and of sabotage undermining the constitution."

Although there was initially speculation by somethat the Russia government was behind the Nord Stream attack, it now appears to have been part of an operation conducted at least in part by Ukrainian nationals. However, there is not yet any evidence linking the Ukrainian government to the attack.

Reporting by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh in February of 2023 indicated US involvement with the sabotage, but those connections were never proven definitively.

The 2022 attacks on the pipelines came at a time when Europe was already facing an energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began earlier in the year. At the time of the attacks, Germany had already canceled plans for final approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under pressure from then-US President Joe Biden's administration.