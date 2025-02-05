McConnell's Stumbles in Senate Spark Call for Medicare for All

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell reportedly fell twice on Capitol Hill Wednesday, but as one healthcare advocate highlighted, the 82-year-old Kentucky Republican—who's called Medicare for All a "radical scheme" that "would be serious bad news for America's hospital industry"—won't struggle to get any needed treatment.

"Mitch McConnell fell again and is obviously not well," said Melanie D'Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health—which fights for universal, single-payer healthcare—on social media.

"But he won't have to worry about medical bills or skipping tests because he has high-quality, government-funded healthcare—the thing he's fought to deny the rest of us," D'Arrigo added. "We need Medicare for All."

Punchbowl News' John Bresnahan and Max Cohen reported Wednesday that McConnell fell while exiting the Senate chamber, then fell again while entering a Republican lunch.

A spokesperson for the former majority leader told Bresnahan—and various other journalists—that "Sen. McConnell is fine. The lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work."

McConnell contracted polio as a toddler in 1944, according toThe Associated Press. His leg was paralyzed, but after two years of treatment, he was ultimately able to walk without a brace.

After the senator's Wednesday falls, Bresnahan said that "McConnell is using a wheelchair as a precautionary measure, we're told."

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires members of Congress to obtain coverage via the D.C. Health Link Small Business Market, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the federal government's human resources agency. For lawmakers with Medicare, the federal health program for American seniors serves as a "secondary payer."

The federal government covers up to three-quarters of the premium for lawmakers' primary health plans, according to a Congressional Research Service report from 2017. Another CRS report from last June points out that "in addition, the Office of the Attending Physician provides emergency medical assistance for members of Congress, justices of the Supreme Court, staff, and visitors. Additional services are offered to members who choose to enroll for an annual fee ($650.00 in 2023)."

Meanwhile, tens of millions of Americans don't have adequate health plans or lack coverage altogether. Citing the U.S. Census Bureau, the Commonwealth Fund's November 2024 report on its biennial health insurance survey notes that "an estimated 26 million Americans, or 8% of the U.S. population, lacked health insurance in 2023," and although the United States is still behind countries with universal coverage, before the ACA, 49 million, or 16% of the population, didn't have any coverage.

The U.S.-based Commonwealth Fund found that "nearly a quarter of working-age adults have insurance that leaves them underinsured," and two-thirds of those individuals had coverage through an employer plan. The survey also shows that people who were uninsured or underinsured often did not fill prescriptions, get recommended care, or visit a needed doctor or specialist.

Another survey, released Tuesday by Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health and Gallup, highlights that healthcare access and affordability is a leading priority for the American public, and a majority wants the federal government to act.

"Americans ranked improving healthcare access and affordability as the highest public health priority for government leaders to address out of 15 options," states a report from the pollsters. "One in four in the U.S. selected this issue as their highest priority and more than half (52%) rated it as their first, second, or third priority."

"Majorities of both Republicans and Republican leaners, and Democrats and Democratic leaners, chose the federal government over state government as the more effective force for addressing each of the issues that emerged as a top priority for them," adds the report—which comes as the Trump administration and billionaire Elon Musk attack the federal government.

Despite public opinion polling, President Donald Trump and the Republican majorities in Congress—who have long tried to restrict or fully roll back the ACA—aren't expected to work to expand health coverage, particularly via progressive proposals like Medicare for All, which has been championed on Capitol Hill by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

Still, advocates of Medicare for All continue to call for it. As Sanders said Monday on Musk-owned X: "The U.S. spends 2x more per capita on healthcare than any other nation. Yet 85 million are uninsured or underinsured, 68,000 die because they can't afford a doctor, and we pay the highest prices in the world for Rx drugs. Healthcare is a human right. We must pass Medicare for All."

