Missouri Dems Hold Sit-In for 100+ Hours to Protest GOP Assault on Democracy

Three Democrats in the Missouri House of Representatives spent over 100 hours in the chamber protesting Republican efforts to rig the state's congressional map for US President Donald Trump and attack ballot initiatives during a legislative special session.

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is pushing a congressional map that targets Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, and a measure that would require any ballot proposal to pass in a statewide vote and all eight congressional districts.

Democratic state Reps. Jeremy Dean (132), Elizabeth Fuchs (80), and Ray Reed (83) began their sit-in Thursday and stayed at the state Capitol throughout the weekend, after signing a letter to GOP House Speaker Jon Patterson (30) requesting a meeting.



"We're still on the Missouri House floor because democracy is worth the fight," Reed said in a social media post at the 100-hour mark. "The GOP is trying to rig our maps in the middle of the decade at Trump's demand. They want us tired, quiet, and invisible."



"Instead, we're louder, stronger, and shining a national spotlight on their corruption," he continued. "This sit-in isn't just resistance, it's a blueprint for the future of the Democratic Party. Young, new, and fresh leaders won't wait our turn. We're here. We're fighting. And we're not backing down."



The trio has shared updates online throughout their sit-in:

Other Democratic political leaders have expressed solidarity throughout the action. Former Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump last November, "lifted our spirits, calling us during our sit-in on the Missouri House floor and sending pizza to keep us going," Reed said early Monday, sharing a clip of their phone conversation.

Sharing that post, Harris said on social media: "Missouri State Reps. Reed, Fuchs, and Dean: You are not in this alone. We are cheering you on, and we are so grateful for your courage as you fight for our democracy."

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin has expressed support for the trio, as has former Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who was part of the progressive "Squad."

Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) also spoke with them by phone. She said on social media: "Solidarity with the Missouri House Democrats who have spent over 100 hours holding the floor to protest the Republican attempt to taint our democracy, reduce the voice of communities of color, and steal congressional seats. I thanked them for standing up to fascism."



Reed and Dean appeared on MSNBC over the weekend to discuss their protest of the Missouri GOP's effort, which comes after Texas Republicans passed a new congressional map during a special session at Trump's request.

St. Louis Public Radio reported on the Missouri push on Monday:

Republicans hold a commanding majority in the House. And unlike in the Senate, House leaders can easily cut off debate—meaning there's little leverage the Democrats have to stop either measure from moving through the process.



But Democrats have used this special session to accuse their Republican counterparts of being subservient to Trump. State Rep. Keri Ingle [D-36], added that the fact Trump needs GOP states to redraw maps that are already aligned against Democrats shows that they don't expect next year's election to go well for Republican candidates.



"The thing with pendulums is that they swing back," Ingle said. "This is an egregious overreach of power. It's shameless. And I know that a lot of you will feel shame and will text me later about it. And I'm not going to give you absolution."

Other members of the Missouri House returned to the chamber on Monday afternoon to debate the contentious proposals.