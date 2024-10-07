'We'll Come for You Next': Israel Threatened to Kill Teen Journalist in Gaza—Then Did

Journalists around the world expressed outrage Monday over the Israeli military's killing of a teenage Palestinian reporter who continued showing the world the destruction of Gaza despite threats to his life—and at the Western media's silence on the story.

Hassan Hamad, 19, whose work appeared on Al Jazeera and other outlets, was killed Sunday in an Israeli drone strike on his home in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, The Palestine Chroniclereported. The bombing followed multiple text messages warning Hamad to stop recording images of Israel's assault on Gaza, which has killed or injured nearly 150,000 Palestinians and for which the close U.S. ally is on trial for genocide at the International Court of Justice.



Palestinian journalist Maha Hussaini posted a photo of one threatening WhatsApp message sent to Hamad. It read, "Listen, if you continue spreading lies about Israel, we'll come for you next and turn your family into... This is your last warning."

Hussaini said that Hamad also received "several calls from an Israeli officer ordering him to stop filming in Gaza."



"He didn't comply," she wrote. "He was killed today."

A colleague of Hamad's wrote on the slain journalist's X account:



With great sadness and pain, I mourn the journalist Hassan Hamad... Hamad, the journalist who is not yet 20 years old, resisted for a whole year in his own special way. He resisted when he was away from his family so that they would not be targeted. He resisted when he was suffering to find an internet signal and would sit for an hour or two on the roof of the house to send videos that reach you in seconds. Yesterday, since 10:00, he was moving between the bombed areas and returning to search for an internet signal, then returning to cover the places of the remains, suffering from an injury he sustained in his leg. Nevertheless, he completed filming. At 6:00 am, he called me to send me the last video. After a call that did not exceed a few seconds, he was saying, "Hey, hey, it's done," and he hung up. This is a feeling that no human being can bear. Hassan also resisted the occupation and left a mark and left a message that we will complete after him.

Journalists and others posted graphic video footage of pieces of Hamad's remains being collected and placed in a shoebox.

"I will never forget the silence of the media industry about this," Al Jazeera executive producer Laila Al-Arian wrote in a social media post containing the video.

Thomson Reuters Foundation deputy editor-in-chief Barry Malone responded to Hassan's killing by asking, "If you're a journalist and you're not speaking out in solidarity... why?"



Anthropology professor Jason Hickel said that "we can never unsee the images of journalist Hassan Hamad's remains, after he was assassinated by Israeli forces."



"Western journalists and editors should hang their heads in shame for their outrageous silence in the face of these crimes," he added.



The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says that "at least 128 journalists and media workers, all but five of them Palestinian, have been killed—more journalists than have died in the course of any year since CPJ began documenting journalist killings in 1992."

"All of the killings, except two Israeli journalists killed in the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, were carried out by Israeli forces," the group added. "CPJ has found that at least five journalists were specifically targeted by Israel for their work."

Gaza's Government Media Office (GMO) said Sunday that 175 media workers have been killed in the embattled enclave over the past year.

The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has filed multiple complaints at the International Criminal Court—whose chief prosecutor is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders—alleging "war crimes against journalists in Gaza."

Responding to Hamad's killing, RSF said that Israel's "impunity must end."

