Backed by Trump, Israel Shreds Cease-Fire Deal and Kills Over 400 Across Gaza

A barrage of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday killed more than 400 people and left a fragile cease-fire agreement in tatters just over two months after it was reached, with Israel's prime minister pledging "increasing military strength" in an enclave already decimated by more than a year of bombing.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the Netanyahu government consulted with the Trump administration ahead of the latest Gaza bombardment. Leavitt expressed the White House's total support for Israel's attacks.

While Israel had been carrying out more limited deadly attacks on Gaza despite the cease-fire deal—including strikes over the weekend that killed at least nine—Tuesday's bombings were described as the "heaviest assault on the territory since the cease-fire took effect in January."

The cease-fire was a multiphase agreement, with the first phase expiring earlier this month. Talks over the second phase of the agreement had stalled, and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had attempted to impose an alternative deal on Hamas with the backing of the Trump White House. Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip earlier this month in an attempt to force acceptance of its alternative, leaving more than 1 million children in desperate conditions.

The New York Times reported that the Rafah crossing into Egypt "has been shuttered amid the renewed Israeli strikes." The border zone, the Times noted, "had been the main way for sick and wounded Gazans to leave the enclave during the cease-fire."

Muhannad Hadi, humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement Tuesday that the fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes "is unconscionable" and that a cease-fire "must be reinstated immediately."

"People in Gaza have endured unimaginable suffering," said Hadi. "An end to hostilities, sustained humanitarian assistance, release of the hostages, and the restoration of basic services and people’s livelihoods, are the only way forward."

"From before his first day in office, President Trump has endorsed the Netanyahu government's return to war."

Gaza health officials said the Israeli strikes killed at least 400 people, including women and children. Reutersreported that "in hospitals strained by 15 months of bombardment, piles of bodies in white plastic sheets smeared with blood could be seen stacked up as casualties were brought in."

Netanyahu's office said in a statement posted to social media that the Israeli military launched the large-scale strikes due to Hamas' "repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators."

Hamas responded that Israel is "fully responsible for violating and overturning the agreement."

The Israeli strikes came over a month after the Trump administration approved a $7.4 billion sale of U.S. weaponry to Israel, which has repeatedly used American arms to commit war crimes in Gaza.

Sara Haghdoosti, executive director of the U.S.-based advocacy group Win Without War, said in a statement that "we are heartbroken and enraged at the Netanyahu government's decision to break the cease-fire in Gaza and resume widespread, devastating bombing."

"This return to violence does not come as a surprise, however," said Haghdoosti. "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, from the beginning, signaled his intention to abandon the cease-fire process before it could become a lasting peace. From before his first day in office, President Trump has endorsed the Netanyahu government's return to war. Indeed, we fear that Trump's vile plan for ethnic cleansing in Gaza, so welcomed by the far-right members of Netanyahu's government, will become the blueprint for the war as it goes forward."

"Both the blockade and the return to bombing appear designed to create conditions in which Palestinians can no longer live in the Gaza Strip," Haghdoosti added. "We, and every person of conscience around the world, condemn this campaign of ethnic cleansing unequivocally."