Death Toll of Paramedics Killed by Israel in Lebanon Climbs to 15

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 15 paramedics and wounded another 30 in just over a week, according to a report from the Islamic Health Authority on Tuesday.

The report comes after a pair of strikes targeted emergency response teams in South Lebanon the previous day, killing two paramedics and wounding several others.

It was the latest in what the Lebanese Public Health Ministry described as systemic attacks on ambulance and rescue teams that have been waged by Israel since it restarted its assault on Lebanon last week, which has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to urge their protection.

"The risk that more health workers will count among the casualties is high," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, following an attack on the southern Tyre district where three paramedics were killed last week. "This must be avoided at all costs, so paramedics, doctors, and nurses can be allowed to carry out their lifesaving work, which is especially needed in times of crisis."

A report on Sunday from Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine said that at least four hospitals in Lebanon had been damaged by Israeli strikes since March 2.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that as of Tuesday, at least 570 people have been killed and 1,444 have been wounded from Israeli airstrikes since March 2.

Meanwhile, more than 750,000 people have been displaced from their homes following orders from the Israeli military last week, according to the UN Children's Fund.

Nassereddine said that shelling has forced the ministry to quickly evacuate patients and those injured in the latest onslaught to other hospitals. At least 40 hospitals in Lebanon were damaged in Israel's previous assault on the country in 2023-24, according to health ministry data.

The US and Israel have waged an even larger assault on hospitals in Iran since February 28. Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said Sunday that 25 hospitals have been damaged, with nine totally out of service. He said 14 ambulances have also been destroyed.

Emphasizing that medical and humanitarian workers are protected under international law, the Lebanese Islamic Health Authority said that attacks on hospitals "constitute a blatant violation of all international conventions, foremost among them the Geneva Conventions."

The group Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a UK-based charity, has accused Israel of applying the same methods it used in Gaza as it has launched its latest military assault on Lebanon.

During Israel's more than two-year-long genocide, it launched strikes that damaged every hospital in the strip. According to research from MAP, Israeli attacks killed about two to three medical workers per day on average.

“What we are witnessing in Lebanon is the unmistakable extension of the Israeli military playbook used in Gaza,” Steve Cutts, the CEO of MAP, said. He said this includes "collective punishment, forced displacement, and the deliberate terrorizing of civilian populations, including already traumatized Palestinian communities."