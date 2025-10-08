Trump Says Israel and Hamas 'Signed Off on the First Phase' of Gaza Plan

This is a developing story… Please check back for updates…

Just over a week after unveiling a proposal for the Gaza Strip at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump said on social media Wednesday night that "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan."

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he claimed on Truth Social. "All Parties will be treated fairly!"

"This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen," Trump added. "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

Netanyahu—who faces an International Criminal Court warrant over his country's genocidal assault of Gaza—also took to social media, writing in Hebrew that it was "a great day for Israel" and he would "convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home." The prime minister then thanked the Israel Defense Forces and Trump.

Trump's announcement came shortly after Drop Site News' Jeremy Scahill spoke with a Hamas official who confirmed that "from our side, yes," the Palestinians reached a deal, but they still needed to "finalize some points" with the mediators.

"It's over, it's over. It's been decided," a second source told the journalist. "Everybody's agreed on it. There are a few things that will be discussed, but it's over."

Hamas led an attack on southern Israel that killed over 1,100 people on October 7, 2023. Since then, Israeli forces have bombed and blockaded Gaza, whose health officials put the death toll at 67,183, with another 169,841 injured. Global experts have warned those are likely undercounts, given the thousands of people missing and presumed dead and buried beneath the strip's destroyed infrastructure.