Viral Parody Video Exposes Absurdity of Trump's Illegal Iran War

Comedian Dave Columbo on Wednesday released a parody video that lampooned the Trump administration's contradictory and constantly changing rationales for its unconstitutional war with Iran.

In the video, which was first posted on Instagram and has since gone viral on other social media platforms, Columbo assumes the role of a White House spokesperson trying to explain what the US has achieved so far with its war, which Trump illegally launched without any congressional authorization more than a month ago.

"This is a victory for the US," Columbo says at the start of the video. "Because our goal from day one was for Iran to open the strait that didn't close until after we attacked, which was completely controlled by their military that we had total dominance over. And it was a waterway that we could have taken over, but instead we asked for help that we didn't need, but we'll remember our allies did not give us."

Columbo then explains that this purported victory has only come about due to "a FIFA Peace Prize recipient's threat to annihilate a civilization in order to liberate them."

The comedian next touts the administration's success in changing the Iranian regime from "an old man who hates us to his younger son, who hates us for those reasons, and that we killed his father."

Columbo acknowledges that the administration is unsure about "the status of Iran's nuclear capabilities that we obliterated last year, but were going to be a problem in two weeks," before boasting that Iran now has "more money and control over the strait than they had when they made the old deal that we ended because it was terrible."

While Columbo's video is intended as satire, much of it simply relies on arguments that the Trump administration has made throughout the course of the war, such as the president's demands that NATO allies give help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that he also says is unnecessary given US military strength.

As of this writing, the Iran War has cost US taxpayers more than $45 billion, and the Strait of Hormuz has still not reopened.